Outbreak is a fully automated robot that follows breakouts in EURUSD.

It opens several trades a day and closes them the same day. Always just one order open with StopLoss.

More than 80% of the trades are profitable in historical backtests and in the

Live trading signal >>



Live tradingl of the second strategy here >>

NO martingale, grid trading or other dangerous method used, that at the end erases your account.

Usually Outbreak is scalping the market, cutting small profits from the price moves.

But sometimes the algorithm deactivates the scalping and lets the profit run, often until it reaches the take profit that can be seen in the chart.





Outbreak does not need set files or optimization, it adapts to all market conditions fully automatic.

Suitable for beginners and advanced traders.

Advanced traders can make more of it, read: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751058









The default settings are for EURUSD M5 chart.

Minimum deposit USD 100 to trade 0.01 Lot = 1.7% risk/trade.

1.7 % risk of equity is a medium risk, the signal trades a low risk of 1%.

A very fast internet connection is not necessary.

A good broker with ECN account! correct execution and small spread (best: comission and nearly 0 spread) helps.

Leverage of 1:30 is enough to trade 0.01 Lot for each USD 100 deposit, a medium risk of 1.7%/trade.





Outbreak trades 24 hours/day, for that it should work on a server.

The account type must allow hedging.

Hedging happens just few times, it is no important part of the strategy.







Settings

SetUTC - timezone . Default set UTC=2 is best, used by most brokers

Auto_Moneymanage: auto money management 1 = On MiniLots : if true , Auto_Moneym . has steps of 0.01 lot



MaximumRisk : % of account free margin set on risk for a trade

Lots : lot size if Auto_Moneym. is disabled

StopLossBuy: self explaining, distance in points

TakeProfitBuy

StopLossSell

TakeProfitSell





LastTradeDayDec: to avoid trading in a market with low liquidity Outbreak stops trading after that day in December







Optimization of StopLosses may improve the result, if the broker's pricing is more volatile than others or has wide spread.

Optimization of TakeProfits has few efect as the scalping TakeProfit varies depending on market conditions.

For further optimization read: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751058





Signals as described in comment#142 (Optimizing ??) are here:

Outbreak EA trading few filters

Outbreak EA trading no main filters

More info about each in the signal descriptions











































