Outbreak

2.26

Outbreak is a fully automated robot that follows breakouts in EURUSD.

It opens several trades a day and closes them the same day. Always just one order open with StopLoss.

More than 80% of the trades are profitable in historical backtests and in the

Live trading signal  >>  

Live tradingl of the second strategy here >> 


NO martingale, grid trading or other dangerous method used, that at the end erases your account. 

Usually Outbreak is scalping the market, cutting small profits from the price moves. 

But sometimes the algorithm deactivates the scalping and lets the profit run, often until it reaches the take profit that can be seen in the chart.


Outbreak does not need set files or optimization, it adapts to all market conditions fully automatic.

Suitable for beginners and advanced traders.  

Advanced traders can make more of it, read: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751058



The default settings are for EURUSD M5 chart.

Minimum deposit USD 100 to trade 0.01 Lot = 1.7% risk/trade.

1.7 % risk of equity is a medium risk, the signal trades a low risk of 1%.

A very fast internet connection is not necessary.

A good broker with ECN account! correct execution and small spread (best: comission and nearly 0 spread) helps.

Leverage of 1:30 is enough to trade 0.01 Lot for each USD 100 deposit, a medium risk of 1.7%/trade.


Outbreak trades 24 hours/day, for that it should work on a server.

The account type must allow hedging.

Hedging happens just few times, it is no important part of the strategy.


Settings

  • SetUTC - timezone. Default set UTC=2 is best, used by most brokers 

  • Auto_Moneymanage: auto money management 1 = On

  • MiniLots: if true, Auto_Moneym. has steps of 0.01 lot

  • MaximumRisk: % of account free margin set on risk for a trade

  • Lots: lot size if Auto_Moneym. is disabled

  • StopLossBuy: self explaining, distance in points

  • TakeProfitBuy

  • StopLossSell 

  • TakeProfitSell


  • LastTradeDayDec: to avoid trading in a market with low liquidity Outbreak stops trading after that day in December


Optimization of StopLosses may improve the result, if the broker's pricing is more volatile than others or has wide spread.

Optimization of TakeProfits has few efect as the scalping TakeProfit varies depending on market conditions.

For further optimization read:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751058


Signals as described in comment#142 (Optimizing ??) are here:

Outbreak EA trading few filters

Outbreak EA trading no main filters

More info about each in the signal descriptions












Reviews 25
Eric Vaillancourt
366
Eric Vaillancourt 2022.11.29 20:58 
 

I've been using for 3 weeks now and I'm very happy with this EA. The backtest are very close to live trading. Keep up the good work!

EDIT:

Here is MyFxBook link: https://www.myfxbook.com/members/NicolasMachiavel/eric-fpm/9829153

You will need to perform an analysis by magic number to isolate Outbreak because I'm trading with more than one EA on this account.

Yuen Pak Hei
671
Yuen Pak Hei 2022.11.29 14:10 
 

Great Live Result :)

Pavel Kozokar
414
Pavel Kozokar 2022.11.24 15:28 
 

Very good EA. Do not write hate comments, test it on good data, realise that we have period of losses, use MM and enjoy the future profit.

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Filter:
Rifqi Eka Hardianto
296
Rifqi Eka Hardianto 2023.05.20 10:27 
 

bad ea

Felix Yuwono
847
Felix Yuwono 2023.03.25 03:59 
 

Negative Feedback

Văn Nguyễn
51
Văn Nguyễn 2023.02.21 06:45 
 

Bad breakout EA

Rene Sukk
52
Rene Sukk 2023.02.12 21:06 
 

Waste of money, only loses two months with default settings

Kyle Lee Fox
357
Kyle Lee Fox 2023.02.03 06:54 
 

nope

tsunami80
1154
tsunami80 2023.01.28 20:29 
 

unfortunately another month of loses, although there are many updates, non of them seem to make it more profitable :((

Diep Vinh Phuc
177
Diep Vinh Phuc 2023.01.28 17:57 
 

I still haven't made any profit from EA

HUANG
156
HUANG 2023.01.19 15:06 
 

I come from a poor family I have saved money for a long time I finally saved up to 400USD Then I spent most of the money to buy this EA This useless EA No matter how many improvements he made He is so useless I hope no one will spend any more money for this useless EA

Matthias Effler
1930
Matthias Effler 2022.12.19 14:22 
 

weekly updates of the EA that delete the current negative trading results from the backtest. backtest results are always profitable and promising. trading at real account continuous losses. If someone rents/buys the EA, it is best to let it run on a demo account for 1-2 weeks - or wait until the next update comes.... then all negative trades will be removed from the backtest. just compare it. if the situation changes, the rating will be updated

Heiko Kendziorra
10858
Reply from developer Heiko Kendziorra 2022.12.24 09:26
of course negative trades will be removed from the backtest as the EA learns from its errors over the coder. I explained that several times in the comments. forget backtests! they show the past. what happens now you see in the signals, that's what counts. there's 100s of EAs with top backtests in the market but just few make profit live. of course that doesn't look good now but some weeks of drawdown can happen to every system. give it time.
bot bot
24
bot bot 2022.12.19 13:32 
 

la primera version iba bien esta actualizacion quema cuentas no entiendo que estas aciendo pero el bot ahora quema cuentas en el 2.0

Heiko Kendziorra
10858
Reply from developer Heiko Kendziorra 2022.12.24 09:17
the first version was going well because the market was well for the system. but markets change. it is not the change of the version that caused losses, it is the change of the market. it will change again
Eric Vaillancourt
366
Eric Vaillancourt 2022.11.29 20:58 
 

I've been using for 3 weeks now and I'm very happy with this EA. The backtest are very close to live trading. Keep up the good work!

EDIT:

Here is MyFxBook link: https://www.myfxbook.com/members/NicolasMachiavel/eric-fpm/9829153

You will need to perform an analysis by magic number to isolate Outbreak because I'm trading with more than one EA on this account.

Heiko Kendziorra
10858
Reply from developer Heiko Kendziorra 2022.11.29 21:43
Thank you Eric! Good trades!
Yuen Pak Hei
671
Yuen Pak Hei 2022.11.29 14:10 
 

Great Live Result :)

Heiko Kendziorra
10858
Reply from developer Heiko Kendziorra 2022.11.29 18:04
Thank you Yuen! Good trades!
Jordan
164
Jordan 2022.11.29 01:01 
 

Excellent test results, no martingale/grid, small / manageable DD using fixed lot. Back test results seems to be similar to trades on live account using default settings. Losses in the last week, but I think it's normal. Will continue to test & monitor the EA.

-------------------

Update on 24 Jan: While backtest & live results are similar, the EA is unable to produce any profit in Dec & Jan 2023 despite several updates to the EA. It could be a case of changing market conditions, or perhaps the EA is over-optimised for the past history. I'm not doubting the authenticity of this EA, but will pause live/demo trades using it for now. Hope to see better results in the author's signal in the future.

Heiko Kendziorra
10858
Reply from developer Heiko Kendziorra 2022.11.29 10:24
Thank you Jordan! Good trades!
KB70
265
KB70 2022.11.26 11:30 
 

I deleted my first (bad) review because I wanted to give the ea another chance. I regretted that. This EA is definitely not a buy recommendation and certainly not if you have an icmarkets account (like me).

Pavel Kozokar
414
Pavel Kozokar 2022.11.24 15:28 
 

Very good EA. Do not write hate comments, test it on good data, realise that we have period of losses, use MM and enjoy the future profit.

Heiko Kendziorra
10858
Reply from developer Heiko Kendziorra 2022.11.24 15:43
Thank you Pavel! Good trades!
masood6565
72
masood6565 2022.11.24 13:23 
 

very good EA

Heiko Kendziorra
10858
Reply from developer Heiko Kendziorra 2022.12.05 13:04
Thank you for feedback! Good trades!
dopeshop029
208
dopeshop029 2022.11.24 03:06 
 

Awful EA keeps losing for straight 2 weeks. already have 40% Drawdown in my account

Heiko Kendziorra
10858
Reply from developer Heiko Kendziorra 2022.11.24 10:40
40% Drawdown is only possible if you use a suicide risk/trade of 5% or more. With default risk of 1% it would be 6%, something absolutely normal in forex trading.
Zong He Li
170
Zong He Li 2022.11.23 16:06 
 

It seems that the back test data is very good, and it has been big losses and small gains for two weeks.

Heiko Kendziorra
10858
Reply from developer Heiko Kendziorra 2022.11.24 10:46
2 weeks of drawdown is something absolutely normal in forex trading. When you can't stand that you shouldn't trade forex, better bring your money to the bank.
GOEXPERT
1461
GOEXPERT 2022.11.23 15:39 
 

After almost a year, I changed my mind! Grat EA, but not for EURUSD or the autor recomended pairs

prozall
703
prozall 2022.11.23 14:47 
 

One day, no stop loss. Wonderful. Don't change anything for now.

12
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