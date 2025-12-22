Volume Profile Flex

Volume Profile Flex - POC, VAH and VAL with Price Level Display

Volume Profile Flex is a flexible and performance-optimized Volume Profile indicator designed to help traders identify important price levels based on traded volume rather than time.
The indicator provides a clear view of market acceptance areas, price rejection zones, and the most actively traded price levels directly on the chart.

Main Features:

The indicator automatically calculates and displays key Volume Profile levels within a user-defined number of candles.

Point of Control (POC)

The Point of Control is the price level with the highest trading volume within the analyzed range.
It represents the market equilibrium area and the level that attracts the most trading interest.

Value Area (VAH and VAL)

The Value Area is calculated using a customizable percentage (default value is 70%) and represents the price range where most trading activity occurs.
Value Area High (VAH) and Value Area Low (VAL) are clearly plotted on the chart.
An optional background highlight can be enabled to visually emphasize the Value Area zone.

Price Level Labels on Chart

Real-time price labels are displayed directly at the POC, VAH, and VAL levels.
This allows traders to accurately align entry points, take profit levels, and risk management decisions without manual estimation.

Optional Volume Zones High Volume Nodes (HVN):

High Volume Nodes identify price zones with significantly higher-than-average traded volume.
These zones often act as strong support or resistance levels.

Low Volume Nodes (LVN)

Low Volume Nodes highlight areas of low liquidity where price often moves quickly.
These zones are useful for identifying potential breakout areas or price rejection zones.

Each volume zone can be enabled or disabled independently in the indicator settings.


Volume Profile Pro Signal Version:

For traders who require direct Buy and Sell signals on the chart based on volume analysis, the Volume Profile Pro Signal version is available.
This extended version generates trading signals derived from Volume Profile logic and is particularly suitable for scalping, intraday trading, and swing trading strategies.

More information about the Pro version is available on the MQL5 product page:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150565

Suitable Use Cases:

The indicator is suitable for identifying high-probability support and resistance zones.
It can be effectively combined with Price Action techniques or trend-based trading strategies.
Volume Profile Flex is applicable to Forex markets, Gold (XAUUSD), indices, and cryptocurrencies.
It is suitable for timeframes ranging from M1 to H1.

Support:

If you require assistance with installation, parameter optimization, or have feature suggestions, please contact via private message on MQL5 or leave a comment on the product page.
The indicator will continue to be improved based on user feedback.

