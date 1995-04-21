Overview:

Volume Profile Flex visualizes the distribution of trading volume at different price levels, enabling traders to identify key support and resistance zones, including:

POC (Point of Control)

VAH (Value Area High)

VAL (Value Area Low)

Designed with flexibility, it allows customization of timeframe, number of bars, and value area percentage. It is optimized for both live trading and backtesting without impacting platform performance.

Key Features:

Customizable POC , VAH , and VAL lines with adjustable color and width

Semi-transparent Value Area fill with configurable color and transparency

Compatible with all standard MT5 timeframes

Adjustable profile period (number of bars used for volume calculation)

Configurable Value Area percentage (0–100%)

MaxBins setting to refine price resolution

Option to toggle Value Area display on or off

Input Parameters:

TimeFrame : Timeframe used for profile calculation

Periods : Number of bars included in profile calculation

ValueAreaPercent : Percentage of volume defining the value area

POC_Color , VAL_Color , VAH_Color : Colors for respective lines

ValueArea_Color , ValueArea_Alpha : Fill color and transparency of Value Area

ShowValueArea : Enable or disable Value Area display

MaxBins: Number of price bins for grouping volume

How to Use:

Attach Volume Profile Flex to any chart of your choice. Select preferred timeframe and profile length according to your analysis needs. Observe POC, VAH, and VAL levels which indicate zones of highest traded volume. (Pro version only) Enable HVN/LVN zones, alerts, and advanced volume features for deeper insights. Combine this indicator with price action or other technical indicators to improve trade confirmation.

Benefits:

Quickly identify significant buying and selling zones.

Strategically plan trade entries and exits based on volume clusters.

Suitable for all trading styles: scalping, swing trading, and long-term position trading.

Upgrade to Pro – Volume Profile Pro Signals: For a more advanced and automated trading experience, upgrade to Volume Profile Pro Signals (the enhanced version). Key Features in the Pro version: Full display of POC / VAH / VAL, HVN / LVN zones, and Value Area

EMA filters (Fast / Slow / Trend) for trend identification

Automated Buy/Sell signals based on VAH/VAL breakouts

Automatic SL/TP calculated from ATR

Flexible alert system (popup / email / push)

Stable, resource-efficient, and reliable across all timeframes Discover Volume Profile Pro Signals and upgrade your trading strategy today.



Support & Feedback

For questions, suggestions, or bug reports, please visit the product page on MQL5.com and leave your comments. Your feedback is valuable and helps us improve this product.



