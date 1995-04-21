Volume Profile Flex
- Indicatori
- Van Minh Nguyen
- Versione: 1.0
Overview:
Volume Profile Flex visualizes the distribution of trading volume at different price levels, enabling traders to identify key support and resistance zones, including:
-
POC (Point of Control)
-
VAH (Value Area High)
-
VAL (Value Area Low)
Designed with flexibility, it allows customization of timeframe, number of bars, and value area percentage. It is optimized for both live trading and backtesting without impacting platform performance.
Key Features:
-
Customizable POC, VAH, and VAL lines with adjustable color and width
-
Semi-transparent Value Area fill with configurable color and transparency
-
Compatible with all standard MT5 timeframes
-
Adjustable profile period (number of bars used for volume calculation)
-
Configurable Value Area percentage (0–100%)
-
MaxBins setting to refine price resolution
-
Option to toggle Value Area display on or off
Input Parameters:
-
TimeFrame: Timeframe used for profile calculation
-
Periods: Number of bars included in profile calculation
-
ValueAreaPercent: Percentage of volume defining the value area
-
POC_Color, VAL_Color, VAH_Color: Colors for respective lines
-
ValueArea_Color, ValueArea_Alpha: Fill color and transparency of Value Area
-
ShowValueArea: Enable or disable Value Area display
-
MaxBins: Number of price bins for grouping volume
How to Use:
-
Attach Volume Profile Flex to any chart of your choice.
-
Select preferred timeframe and profile length according to your analysis needs.
-
Observe POC, VAH, and VAL levels which indicate zones of highest traded volume.
-
(Pro version only) Enable HVN/LVN zones, alerts, and advanced volume features for deeper insights.
-
Combine this indicator with price action or other technical indicators to improve trade confirmation.
Benefits:
-
Quickly identify significant buying and selling zones.
-
Strategically plan trade entries and exits based on volume clusters.
-
Suitable for all trading styles: scalping, swing trading, and long-term position trading.
Upgrade to Pro – Volume Profile Pro Signals:
For a more advanced and automated trading experience, upgrade to Volume Profile Pro Signals (the enhanced version).
Key Features in the Pro version:
-
Full display of POC / VAH / VAL, HVN / LVN zones, and Value Area
-
EMA filters (Fast / Slow / Trend) for trend identification
-
Automated Buy/Sell signals based on VAH/VAL breakouts
-
Automatic SL/TP calculated from ATR
-
Flexible alert system (popup / email / push)
-
Stable, resource-efficient, and reliable across all timeframes
Discover Volume Profile Pro Signals and upgrade your trading strategy today.
Support & Feedback
For questions, suggestions, or bug reports, please visit the product page on MQL5.com and leave your comments. Your feedback is valuable and helps us improve this product.