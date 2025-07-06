Tick Volume

Professional Tick Volume Indicator with Strength & Absorption Detection

Enhance your trading strategy with the TickVolumeMedian indicator for MetaTrader 4, designed to analyze tick volume dynamics with precision. This advanced tool helps identify strong buying/selling pressure, absorption patterns, and volume-based market structure shifts.

🔹 Key Features:

 Visual Strength Detection – Distinguishes between strong and absorbed moves using histogram colors.
 Smart Volume Classification – Separates:

  • Strong Bullish/Bearish (thick bars)

  • Absorbed Bullish/Bearish (thin bars)

  • Neutral Ticks (white bars)
     Volume Median Line – Dynamic reference level showing the median volume over a customizable period ( CDIRange ).
     Customizable Threshold – Adjustable  threshold  parameter to fine-tune sensitivity.
     Clear Market Context – Helps spot fake breakouts, exhaustion moves, and real momentum.

📊 How It Works:

  • Blue (DeepSkyBlue) = Strong buying pressure (no upper wick dominance).

  • Light Blue (Thin) = Absorbed buying (large upper wick suggesting rejection).

  • Red (OrangeRed) = Strong selling pressure (no lower wick dominance).

  • Light Red (Thin) = Absorbed selling (large lower wick suggesting exhaustion).

  • White = Neutral volume (indecision).

  • Yellow Line = Median volume level (helps gauge unusual volume spikes).

🎯 Ideal For:

 Day Traders & Scalpers – Spot high-probability entries with volume confirmation.
 Swing Traders – Filter false breakouts using absorption signals.
 Volume Profile Traders – Enhance volume-based strategies.


Recensioni 1
XANKEEZ
788
XANKEEZ 2025.09.21 07:40 
 

TickVolume is a powerful and intuitive indicator. It highlights buying/selling pressure, absorption, and exhaustion with clear visuals, making momentum shifts and fakeouts easy to spot. Great for SnR trading — and the support is excellent.

