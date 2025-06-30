Naked Gold Scalper

4.33

PROPFIRM Equipped - Not your typical trading robot. Built for discipline, not hype.

The Naked Gold Scalper is a sophisticated, high-performance Expert Advisor (EA) engineered to deliver consistent results in the Gold (XAUUSD) Market. 

While its settings are proven and optimized for Gold, the EA's modular architecture allows you to fine-tune parameters for other markets, adapting seamlessly to your personal trading style and market behavior.

This advanced system features four independent trading strategies that switches intelligently based on the current market condition — whether you prefer conservative breakout entries, aggressive high-frequency scalping, trend-following momentum trades, or institutional order block trading.

Unlike standard single-strategy bots, the Naked Gold Scalper combines four precision-based trading methodologies with professional-grade risk management and advanced filtering systems, giving you both power and control in every trade.

  • FREE BONUS: Gold Sniper EA

  • Quick Setup: 

    1. Attach EA to a 5-minute chart. 
    2. Select Active Trading Strategies: All Strategies Active
    3. Enable live trading
    4. Done!
      Note: No need to load any set file for live accounts. The set files in the comment section are not applicable on the latest versions. 
               - Message me to get your Set File if you trade with Prop Firm Accounts. 

    Basic Requirements:

    Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

    Timeframe: M5 

    Recommended Brokers: Works on any brokers.  ECN brokers with raw spreads (IC Markets, Vantage,Tickmill, XM Pro, FBS, FP Markets, Exness, OctaFX, HFM, and etc.). 

    Leverage: 1:100 or higher and up. 

    Starting Balance: $100+

    VPS: Strongly recommended for stable 24/7 operation (You can use your own laptop or computer)

Launch Price $59             
Current Price $129
Next Price (2026) $249

Why Choose Naked Gold Scalper

Capital Protection First – Strict risk management with daily drawdown protection ensures your account remains safe.

Consistency – Built for steady growth over time with multiple strategy approaches.

Hands-Free Trading – Fully automated system requiring minimal supervision. Trade without stress.

Four Professional Strategies – Adapt to any market condition: breakouts, trends, reversals, and institutional zones.

High-Probability – Each strategy targets calculated zones where probability is most favorable.

Prop Firm Compatible – Optimized for challenges and funded accounts (special settings available).

Simple Setup – Default settings are plug-and-play for live accounts.

Intelligent Strategy Switching – automatically chooses the best strategy depending on the market condition.

The Four Trading Strategies

1. Sniper Breakout Strategy

Conservative, high-precision breakout trading with high number of bar analysis. Waits for confirmed support/resistance breaks with fewer, higher-quality trades. Perfect for patient traders seeking significant moves.

Best for: Strong trending markets, major support/resistance breaks

2. Ultra Breakout Strategy

Aggressive, high-frequency scalping with lower number of bar analysis. Designed for volatile markets with rapid breakout opportunities. Maximizes trade frequency during active sessions.

Best for: Volatile markets, London/New York sessions, high liquidity

3. Momentum Scalper Strategy

Trend-following strategy powered by Moving Average and RSI. Enters only when price, trend direction, and momentum align for sustained directional moves.

Best for: Strong trending markets, directional moves, avoiding choppy conditions

4. Order Block Scalper

Advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) strategy identifying institutional order blocks. Trades reversals and continuations at high-probability supply/demand zones where "smart money" entered.

Best for: Range-bound markets, reversal zones, institutional supply/demand areas

Key Features and Advantages

Multi-Strategy Architecture

  • Run one focused strategy or all four simultaneously
  • Mix breakout, trend, and SMC methodologies

Precision Entry Systems

  • Breakout strategies: Pending stop orders beyond swing points
  • Momentum strategy: MA + RSI confirmation with instant execution
  • Order Block strategy: Price retest of institutional zones
  • Auto-expiry orders prevent stale execution

Professional Risk Management

  • Dual lot sizing: Percentage-based risk OR fixed lots per strategy
  • Advanced trailing stops: Lock profits with customizable triggers and steps
  • Drawdown protection: Daily and maximum drawdown limits with auto-shutdown
  • Swing-based stops: Dynamic SL placement using market structure
  • EMA-based stops: Adaptive stop loss following moving average
  • Margin safety controls: Multiple checks prevent over-leveraging

Intelligent Market Filters

  • News Filter: Auto-pause during high-impact news events
  • Session Control: Trade only during specific sessions (Sydney, Asia, London, New York)
  • Day Filter: Select which days to trade (avoid weekends, low liquidity days)
  • Spread Guard: Blocks trades when spreads widen beyond threshold
  • Trigger Spread Check: Cancels pending orders if spread spikes near execution

Modern Dashboard Interface

  • Real-time strategy status and parameter display
  • Color-coded position tracking per strategy (Sniper/Ultra/Momentum/Order Block)
  • Account metrics: Balance, equity, P/L, margin level
  • Daily performance and drawdown monitoring
  • Trading status indicators (day, session, news, spread)

Performance & Reliability

  • Strategy Tester Optimized: Smart detection with dashboard disabled during optimization
  • Lightweight & VPS-Ready: Optimized for speed and 24/7 stability
  • Error Recovery: Maintains trade management during connection issues
  • Full Logging: Transparent performance tracking via MT5 Journal
  • Broker-Friendly: Works on most MT5 brokers with any spread type

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What strategies does this EA use?

Four independent trading strategies:

  1. Sniper Breakout - Conservative breakout trading (200-bar analysis, pending orders)
  2. Ultra Breakout - Aggressive high-frequency scalping (4-bar analysis, pending orders)
  3. Momentum Scalper - Trend-following with MA/RSI confirmation (market orders)
  4. Order Block - Smart Money Concepts / Institutional zones (market orders)

You can run ONE strategy or ALL FOUR simultaneously. Each adapts to different market conditions: ranging (Order Block), trending (Momentum), breakout volatile (Ultra), or breakout conservative (Sniper).

Q2: Which symbols and timeframes does it work best on?

Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on M5 timeframe

Q3: What makes v8.x different from previous versions?

This EA runs 4 strategies at once making sure that each strategy runs on the right market condition. This creates a professional multi-strategy portfolio in one EA.

Q4: What account balance do I need?

You can start as low as $100+ depending on broker, leverage, and risk settings. Recommended: $500+ for comfortable risk management at 1-2% per trade.

Q5: Does it use martingale, grid, or hedging?

Absolutely NO martingale, NO grid, NO risky hedging.

Every trade has a fixed stop loss and take profit for maximum safety. Each strategy manages risk independently. Don't try to increase your stop loss just to avoid losses – proper risk management is key.

Q6: What is the recommended risk per trade?

1-2% per trade maximum (regardless of strategy).

Critical reminder: No matter how good a trading robot is, if you don't follow proper risk proportionate to your account, you will blow the account.

Don't do this:

  • Starting with $100 but setting stop loss to 500 pips/5000 points
  • That's 50% risk ($50 per trade) in 0.01 lot size. 
  • Account gone after 2 consecutive losses

Q7: Which brokers are recommended?

Any broker works.

Q8: Can I run multiple strategies at once?

Yes, each strategy adapts depending on the market conditions. 

Q9: MT4 or MT5?

This version is MT5 only.

Q10: How easy is setup?

Very easy:

  1. Purchase the EA. 
  2. Attach EA to a 5-minute chart. 
  3. Select Active Trading Strategies: All Strategies Active
  4. Enable live trading
  5. Done!

Default settings are plug-and-play for XAUUSD.

Q11: Are updates included?

Yes, lifetime updates included for all future versions.

To update:

  • Click Update button on MQL5 product page

Q12: Can I use it on multiple accounts?

Yes, the license supports up to 20 activations (multiple accounts allowed).

Q13: Can I rely on backtests alone?

Not entirely. Backtests show historical performance but don't guarantee future results. Forward testing on live/demo conditions validates real-time execution and is the best testing method.

Q14: Do you provide support?

Yes, full customer support included:

  • Setup assistance
  • Optimization guidance
  • Strategy configuration help
  • Remote sessions available (Zoom, AnyDesk, TeamViewer)

Q15: What makes this EA unique from other EAs?

Full customization and transparency:

  • Four independent strategies in one system
  • Build your own strategy combinations
  • Perfect for experienced traders who want control
  • Great for beginners learning different methodologies
  • Modern SMC (Order Block) concepts included
  • No "black box" - everything is configurable
  • Everything is transparent - you know what you are buying. 
  • Easy to use. 

BEWARE: I ONLY SELL MY EAs HERE IN MQL MARKETPLACE. TOO MANY SCAMMERS ONLINE. IF ONE OF MY EAs IS LISTED IN ONE WEBSITE, THAT'S SCAM. AVOID IT. 

    Important Risk Disclosure

    This Expert Advisor is a valuable tool designed for beginner to professional traders, built to generate profits while prioritizing risk control.

    Critical rules:

    • Only risk 1-2% maximum of your total trading capital per trade
    • Use proper lot sizing based on your account balance
    • Enable drawdown protection features
    • Test on demo before live trading
    • Understand that past performance doesn't guarantee future results

    Message me directly if you have questions and clarifications. 

    Reviews 10
    Alex Quino
    373
    Alex Quino 2025.11.06 20:42 
     

    One of the great bots in the market. Simple and safe to run even on a small account. Jestoni has been very helpful from day one, and he keeps improving the EA.

    Daniel
    108
    Daniel 2025.11.05 13:21 
     

    Great EA from Jestoni. Also great support. Bot working well on live trading and making profits. 5 stars!

    lukman Hemed
    33
    lukman Hemed 2025.10.30 07:05 
     

    Amazing Developer and Great Trading Bot! I’m new to using trading bots, and at first I didn’t fully understand how it worked — but the developer, Jestoni Santiago, was extremely patient and quick to reply every time I had a question. The Naked Gold Scalper works perfectly once you understand how it places and manages pending orders. It’s very well-designed, and I love how it’s stable and safe even during high volatility. The developer also keeps the bot updated and provides new set files that make a big difference Highly recommended

    More from author
    Naked Bitcoin Scalper
    Jestoni Santiago
    5 (1)
    Experts
    [NEW BITCOIN SPECIAL FEATURES UNDER DEVELOPMENT] Looking for a safe bitcoin scalper? Deploy this bot and trade the largest crypto currency in the world effortlessly. Note:  The latest update is already plug and play for prop firms and live accounts. If you want to let the EA, make more trades for live accounts, just Disable Drawdown Protection Settings.  Do NOT use  nakedbitcoinscalper2.0.set  from the comment section. This is not valid anymore.  Message me if you think that the default settin
    Naked Gold Trend Hunter
    Jestoni Santiago
    Experts
    [ SET FILES ] The Naked Gold Trend Hunter is a professional-grade, trend-following EA that combines day trading precision with scalping agility . It seeks consistent, high-probability entries aligned with institutional money flow in Gold (XAUUSD) and other major markets. Built on multi-timeframe confirmation and precision trend analysis , the Trend Hunter eliminates guesswork by ensuring every trade moves WITH the dominant market direction — capturing intraday swings and quick scalping opportun
    Alpha Edge Pro
    Jestoni Santiago
    Indicators
    Alpha Edge Pro – The Manual Trader’s Edge - If you prefer trading manually without stress, this indicator is for you. Get your copy now. Tired of missing the big moves or holding on to losing trades too long? Alpha Edge Pro is your new secret weapon. This high-performance, plug-and-play MT5 indicator gives you crystal-clear BUY and SELL signals — so you can trade with confidence, precision, and speed. If you prefer manual trading profitably , this indicator is made for you. Alpha Edge Pro does
    FREE
    Gold Sniper EA
    Jestoni Santiago
    Experts
    Gold Sniper EA is an automated Expert Advisor built for XAUUSD scalping under breakout conditions . It relies purely on price action logic and session filters , avoiding indicators for faster, cleaner execution. Less Executions but more sniper entries. The EA places pending orders only when momentum and swing zone criteria align, ensuring structured and disciplined trade entries. With dynamic trade management, flexible exits, and customizable risk, Gold Sniper EA is designed to deliver professi
