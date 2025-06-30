33% OFF FOR A LIMITED TIME PRICE NOW: 99 NEXT UPDATE PRICE: 199 then will increase price to 30 percent after 10 purchases. If you’re planning to get this EA, now is a good time before the price doubles in the next major upgrade. WHAT WILL BE INCLUDED: - the option to trade with AI such as, ChatGPT and Deepseek on top of the built in system. - the ability to choose Prop Firm Trading to Live Trading with one click. Performance Monitoring: Click here - myfxbook.com/portfolio/naked-gold-scalper/11698123

SET FILE / Input Parameters (Latest)



LIVE



Why Choose Naked Gold Scalper? ✅ Capital Protection First – Strict risk management ensures your account will never blow.

✅ Consistent Profits – Designed for steady growth month after month.

✅ Hands-Free Trading – Fully automated so you can focus on life, not charts.

✅ High-Probability Scalping – Places orders in calculated breakout zones where breakouts are most likely, then rides the trend.

✅ Compatible with Prop Firms. (special settings will be provided after purchase)

How Naked Gold Scalper Trades (for Full Transparency)?

The Naked Gold Scalper is engineered to trade with precision and discipline using advanced price action logic. It does not rely on lagging indicators; instead, it reads the raw structure of the market to identify high-probability breakout zones.

Zone detection – The EA continuously maps out recent swing highs and lows, marking the high-probability breakout zones where liquidity and order flow are concentrated. Smart entry placement – Instead of market entries, it places stop orders directly on these calculated breakout zones. This ensures trades are triggered only when the market confirms momentum. Trend strength assessment – Once a breakout occurs, the EA evaluates the strength of the trend in the breakout’s direction. Only when momentum confirms that the breakout has real potential does the EA commit to following the move. Trend alignment and execution – After validation, the EA aligns entries with the direction of the dominant short-term trend, filtering out false signals and fakeouts. Dynamic risk management – Every order comes with a predefined stop loss, trailing stop, and dynamic lot sizing, ensuring that risk is always controlled relative to account equity and market conditions. Profit capture – Trades are managed aggressively once in profit. The EA trails the stop tightly to lock gains and exits at optimal levels, ensuring small losses and larger wins. Protective filters – Built-in safety systems such as the news filter, spread and slippage control, and margin guard prevent trading in risky conditions and ensure consistent performance across brokers.

In short: The EA scalps gold by placing orders on high-probability breakout zones, confirming the strength of the trend in the breakout’s direction, and then following it with strict risk management and profit protection.

Core Advantages

Pure Price Action – No lagging indicators.

Smart Breakouts – Detects real swing highs & lows.

Precision Entries – Executes stop orders on high probability zones.

Auto-Expiry Orders – Prevents stale or late trades.

Pro Risk Management – Trailing SL, dual lot sizing, margin safety.

Built-In Protection Systems

News Filter (API-based) – Auto-pauses before high-impact events.

Session Control – example: Allow only to trade during London & New York sessions.

Spread & Slippage Guard – Avoids unstable conditions. (Very Important for Scalping)

Margin Safety – Prevents account blowups.

Error Recovery – Runs safely 24/7 on VPS.

Technical Highlights

Lightweight & VPS-Ready – Fast and stable 24/7.

Real-Time Monitoring – Actively manages trades.

Broker-Friendly – Works on all major ECN brokers.

Full Logging – Transparent trading history. (Check the Journal in the Toolbox)

Recommended Setup

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M5

Broker: ECN with raw spreads ( IC Markets, Pepperstone, Exness, Vantage, Tickmill, XM Pro .)

Leverage: 1:100+ (1:500 preferred)

Starting Balance: $50 (0.01 lot), $100+ recommended

VPS: Strongly recommended

Strategy Profile

Style: Scalping / Breakout Trading / Trend Following

Logic: Places orders on calculated breakout zones with high probability, then follows the trend for maximum profit.

Frequency: 3 –10 trades per day

Hold Time: Seconds to minutes

Risk Control: Advanced filters & sizing

Profit Protection: Aggressive trailing & lock-in system

Ideal For

✔️ Pro traders who want a scalping system for Gold or any other assets

✔️ Beginners looking for plug & play automation

✔️ Professionals who value risk management & stability

✔️ Traders who prefer price action over indicators

✔️ Serious Traders who wants to achieve financial freedom with automated trading in the long term.





📌 Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) Q1: What strategy does this EA use?

It’s a scalping system based on breakout zones + price action. It calculates high-probability breakout levels, places pending orders, and then follows the trend with strict stop loss & trailing systems. Q2: Which symbols and timeframes does it work best on?

Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. You can also experiment on other pairs (like USDJPY) for extra opportunities. Q3: Do you have backtests or live results?

Yes. Verified backtests and live trading results are available on Myfxbook, signals, and screenshots. Q4: What account balance do I need?

You can start with $50 (0.01 lot) depending on broker/leverage. $100+ recommended. Q5: Does it use martingale, grid, or hedging?

❌ No martingale. ❌ No grid. ❌ No risky hedging.

Every trade comes with a fixed stop loss and take profit for account safety. Q6: What is the recommended risk per trade?

The EA is flexible:

Safe = 1–2% per trade

Default set file = 6% risk (scalping setting)

You can adjust based on your tolerance.

Q7: Which brokers are recommended?

Works on all major brokers. ECN with low spreads is recommended:

IC Markets, Pepperstone, Exness, Vantage, Tickmill, XM Pro. Q8: Does it work with prop firms (FTMO, FundedNext, etc.)?

✅ Yes. Fully compatible. Just adjust risk to match drawdown rules. (Message me if unsure) Q9: MT4 or MT5?

This version is for MT5 only. Q10: How easy is setup?

Very easy: attach to chart → load set file → enable live trading. Done in seconds. Q11: Are updates included?

Yes. Lifetime free updates. Q12: Can I use it on multiple accounts?

Yes. License allows up to 20 activations (multiple accounts supported). Q13: What is the win rate of the robot?

About 80-90% win rate. (Very High Win Rate)



Q14: Do you provide support?

Absolutely! Full customer support is included for setup, optimization, and guidance.

