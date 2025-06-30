Naked Gold Scalper

5

 WHAT WILL BE INCLUDED: 
 - the option to trade with AI such as, ChatGPT and Deepseek on top of the built in system. 
- the ability to choose Prop Firm Trading to Live Trading with one click.

Performance Monitoring: Click here - myfxbook.com/portfolio/naked-gold-scalper/11698123

SET FILE / Input Parameters (Latest)

LIVE 

Every trader knows the pain of missed opportunities. Gold makes massive moves every single day, and while you’re hesitating, others are catching those moves on autopilot. The Naked Gold Scalper was built exactly for this – to detect the breakouts, confirm the momentum, and execute the trades before human reaction even kicks in.

If you wait, you’re not just delaying – you’re leaving money on the table that this EA could have secured for you. One breakout. One trend. One trade missed can be the difference between growth and frustration.

This is not another “maybe it works” robot. It is a proven scalping system with built-in protection, tested in real conditions, and designed so your account will never blow. The longer you wait, the more profits you watch slip away to traders who took action before you.

Opportunities in gold don’t wait — and neither should you.

Why Choose Naked Gold Scalper?

Capital Protection First – Strict risk management ensures your account will never blow.
Consistent Profits – Designed for steady growth month after month.
Hands-Free Trading – Fully automated so you can focus on life, not charts.
High-Probability Scalping – Places orders in calculated breakout zones where breakouts are most likely, then rides the trend.
✅ Compatible with Prop Firms. (special settings will be provided after purchase)

How Naked Gold Scalper Trades (for Full Transparency)?

The Naked Gold Scalper is engineered to trade with precision and discipline using advanced price action logic. It does not rely on lagging indicators; instead, it reads the raw structure of the market to identify high-probability breakout zones.

  1. Zone detection – The EA continuously maps out recent swing highs and lows, marking the high-probability breakout zones where liquidity and order flow are concentrated.

  2. Smart entry placement – Instead of market entries, it places stop orders directly on these calculated breakout zones. This ensures trades are triggered only when the market confirms momentum.

  3. Trend strength assessment – Once a breakout occurs, the EA evaluates the strength of the trend in the breakout’s direction. Only when momentum confirms that the breakout has real potential does the EA commit to following the move.

  4. Trend alignment and execution – After validation, the EA aligns entries with the direction of the dominant short-term trend, filtering out false signals and fakeouts.

  5. Dynamic risk management – Every order comes with a predefined stop loss, trailing stop, and dynamic lot sizing, ensuring that risk is always controlled relative to account equity and market conditions.

  6. Profit capture – Trades are managed aggressively once in profit. The EA trails the stop tightly to lock gains and exits at optimal levels, ensuring small losses and larger wins.

  7. Protective filters – Built-in safety systems such as the news filter, spread and slippage control, and margin guard prevent trading in risky conditions and ensure consistent performance across brokers.

In short: The EA scalps gold by placing orders on high-probability breakout zones, confirming the strength of the trend in the breakout’s direction, and then following it with strict risk management and profit protection.

Core Advantages

  • Pure Price Action – No lagging indicators.

  • Smart Breakouts – Detects real swing highs & lows.

  • Precision Entries – Executes stop orders on high probability zones.

  • Auto-Expiry Orders – Prevents stale or late trades.

  • Pro Risk Management – Trailing SL, dual lot sizing, margin safety.

Built-In Protection Systems

  • News Filter (API-based) – Auto-pauses before high-impact events.

  • Session Control – example: Allow only to trade during London & New York sessions.

  • Spread & Slippage Guard – Avoids unstable conditions. (Very Important for Scalping)

  • Margin Safety – Prevents account blowups.

  • Error Recovery – Runs safely 24/7 on VPS.

Technical Highlights

  • Lightweight & VPS-Ready – Fast and stable 24/7.

  • Real-Time Monitoring – Actively manages trades.

  • Broker-Friendly – Works on all major ECN brokers.

  • Full Logging – Transparent trading history. (Check the Journal in the Toolbox)

Recommended Setup

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: M5

  • Broker: ECN with raw spreads (IC Markets, Pepperstone, Exness, Vantage, Tickmill, XM Pro.)

  • Leverage: 1:100+ (1:500 preferred)

  • Starting Balance: $50 (0.01 lot), $100+ recommended

  • VPS: Strongly recommended

Strategy Profile

  • Style: Scalping / Breakout Trading / Trend Following

  • Logic: Places orders on calculated breakout zones with high probability, then follows the trend for maximum profit.

  • Frequency: 3 –10 trades per day

  • Hold Time: Seconds to minutes

  • Risk Control: Advanced filters & sizing

  • Profit Protection: Aggressive trailing & lock-in system

Ideal For

✔️ Pro traders who want a scalping system for Gold or any other assets
✔️ Beginners looking for plug & play automation
✔️ Professionals who value risk management & stability
✔️ Traders who prefer price action over indicators
✔️ Serious Traders who wants to achieve financial freedom with automated trading in the long term.

📌 Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q1: What strategy does this EA use?
It’s a scalping system based on breakout zones + price action. It calculates high-probability breakout levels, places pending orders, and then follows the trend with strict stop loss & trailing systems.

Q2: Which symbols and timeframes does it work best on?
Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. You can also experiment on other pairs (like USDJPY) for extra opportunities.

Q3: Do you have backtests or live results?
Yes. Verified backtests and live trading results are available on Myfxbook, signals, and screenshots.

Q4: What account balance do I need?
You can start with $50 (0.01 lot) depending on broker/leverage. $100+ recommended.

Q5: Does it use martingale, grid, or hedging?
❌ No martingale. ❌ No grid. ❌ No risky hedging.
Every trade comes with a fixed stop loss and take profit for account safety.

Q6: What is the recommended risk per trade?
The EA is flexible:

  • Safe = 1–2% per trade

  • Default set file = 6% risk (scalping setting)
    You can adjust based on your tolerance.

Q7: Which brokers are recommended?
Works on all major brokers. ECN with low spreads is recommended:
IC Markets, Pepperstone, Exness, Vantage, Tickmill, XM Pro.

Q8: Does it work with prop firms (FTMO, FundedNext, etc.)?
✅ Yes. Fully compatible. Just adjust risk to match drawdown rules. (Message me if unsure)

Q9: MT4 or MT5?
This version is for MT5 only.

Q10: How easy is setup?
Very easy: attach to chart → load set file → enable live trading. Done in seconds.

Q11: Are updates included?
Yes. Lifetime free updates.

Q12: Can I use it on multiple accounts?
Yes. License allows up to 20 activations (multiple accounts supported).

Q13: What is the win rate of the robot?
About 80-90% win rate. (Very High Win Rate)

Q14: Do you provide support?
Absolutely! Full customer support is included for setup, optimization, and guidance.

My Guarantee to You

  • A tested & trusted scalping strategy

  • Lifetime updates at no extra cost

  • Ongoing support whenever you need it

  • Consistent Profits month by month

Your success is my success. Let’s grow together.

Steps Overview

1️⃣ Purchase the EA
2️⃣ Attach to your XAUUSD M5 chart
3️⃣ Enable Allow Live Trading
4️⃣ Load the set file (included)
5️⃣ Click OK and let the bot trade

💡 Bonus: Works great on USDJPY (M5) for extra profitability. 


🌱 “Trade smart, live free—there’s more to life than a screen.”

Avis 4
1B09BCBE
37
1B09BCBE 2025.08.12 19:23 
 

First of all Jestoni is my biggest support. He is always here to help me and to give me best advice and set files.

The robot works very well one of the best. First time I didnt trust in robot because of lose, but I let the robot working and now I see PROFIT! Thank you brother. God bless you

matze1974
132
matze1974 2025.08.01 11:27 
 

Hello, I have tested some brokers in demo mode with the EA. However, despite having the same settings, different results still emerged. With some brokers, it was relatively quick to see that it wasn't working. But now I have found one where it has been running well in demo mode so far. One should invest some time to find the best broker for oneself, which is certainly also dependent on the place of residence. I will soon let the EA run on a real account. Of course, I hope for good results. The support from Jestoni is excellent! Keep it up! Best regards.

franklin_sergio
104
franklin_sergio 2025.07.11 12:20 
 

Good EA and good support. Thx Jestoni and let's go, man.

Filtrer:
Répondre à l'avis