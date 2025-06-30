Naked Gold Scalper

5

A SOLID AND POWERFUL EA THAT YOU CAN COUNT ON!

Performance Monitoring | LIVE SIGNAL | SET FILE

PRICE WILL INCREASE TO $200 in the next major update which includes sophisticated and powerful features for PROP FIRM and LIVE TRADING.      

How does NAKED GOLD SCALPER trades?
This EA/BOT is designed to scalp gold with precision combining multiple strategies. It identifies high-probability zones, confirms the strength of the direction, and executes trades with disciplined risk management and built-in profit protection so you can trade with confidence while the bot does the heavy lifting. 

It is a proven scalping system with built-in protection, tested in real conditions, and designed so your account will never blow. The longer you wait, the more profits you watch slip away to traders who took action before you.


Recommended Setup

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: M5

  • Recommended Broker: ECN with raw spreads (IC Markets, Pepperstone, Exness, Vantage, Tickmill, XM Pro.) It could be any broker if you wish.

  • Leverage: 1:100+ (1:500 preferred)

  • Starting Balance: $50 (0.01 lot), $100+ recommended

  • VPS: Strongly recommended

Why Choose Naked Gold Scalper?

Capital Protection First – Strict risk management ensures your account will never blow.
Consistent Profits – Designed for steady growth month after month.
Hands-Free Trading – Fully automated so you can focus on life, not charts.
High-Probability Scalping – Places orders in calculated breakout zones where breakouts are most likely, then rides the trend.
✅ Compatible with Prop Firms. (special settings will be provided after purchase)
✅ No complex settings - Just load the set file and start trading. 

    Benefits / Advantages / Features

    • Multi-Strategy - it does not rely on a single strategy. 

    • Precision Entries – Executes orders on high probability zones.

    • Auto-Expiry Orders – Prevents stale or late trades.

    • Pro Risk Management – Trailing SL, dual lot sizing, margin safety.

    • News Filter (API-based) – Auto-pauses before high-impact events.

    • Session Control – example: Allow only to trade during London & New York sessions.

    • Spread & Slippage Guard – Avoids unstable conditions. (Very Important for Scalping)

    • Margin Safety – Prevents account blowups.

    • Error Recovery – Runs safely 24/7 on VPS.

    • Lightweight & VPS-Ready – Fast and stable 24/7.

    • Real-Time Monitoring – Actively manages trades.

    • Broker-Friendly – Works on all brokers.

    • Full Logging – Transparent trading history. (Check the Journal in the Toolbox)

      📌 Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

      Q1: What strategy does this EA use?
      It’s a scalping system based on high probability zones with multiple strategies + price action. It calculates high-probability levels before execution. Ko

      Q2: Which symbols and timeframes does it work best on?
      Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. You can also experiment on other pairs (like USDJPY) for extra opportunities.

      Q3: Do you have backtests or live results?
      Yes. Verified backtests and live trading results are available on Myfxbook, signals, and screenshots.

      Q4: What account balance do I need?
      You can start with $50 (0.01 lot) depending on broker/leverage. $100+ recommended.

      Q5: Does it use martingale, grid, or hedging?
      ❌ No martingale. ❌ No grid. ❌ No risky hedging.
      Every trade comes with a fixed stop loss and take profit for account safety.

      Q6: What is the recommended risk per trade?
      Safe = 1–2% per trade
      Set File = 6% risk (scalping setting) You can adjust based on your tolerance.

      Q7: Which brokers are recommended?
      Works on all brokers and account types - ECN with low spreads is recommended:  IC Markets, Pepperstone, Exness, Vantage, Tickmill, XM Pro

      Q8: Does it work with prop firms (FTMO, FundedNext, etc.)?
      ✅ Yes. Fully compatible. Just adjust risk to match drawdown rules. (Message me if unsure)

      Q9: MT4 or MT5?
      This version is for MT5 only.

      Q10: How easy is setup?
      Very easy: attach to chart → load set file → enable live trading. Done in seconds.

      Q11: Are updates included?
      Yes. Lifetime free updates.

      Q12: Can I use it on multiple accounts?
      Yes. License allows up to 20 activations (multiple accounts supported).

      Q13: How to backtest properly?

      Message me for assistance

      Q13: Can I just rely with backtest?

      Yes and No. Why?
      Yes, because you need this to at least validate the performance of the EA that it worked in the past. 

      No, because past performance doesn't guarantee future results. 

      Thanks to the market regime adaption feature. 

      Tips when backtesting:
      1. Always use modelling - 'Every tick based on real ticks'. 

      Q13: What is the win rate of the robot?
      About 80-90% win rate.

      Q14: Do you provide support?

      Absolutely! Full customer support is included for setup, optimization, and guidance.

      Message me if you have questions. I will reply as quickly as possible. 

      Have a Great Day and Take Care!



      Recensioni 4
      1B09BCBE
      37
      1B09BCBE 2025.08.12 19:23 
       

      First of all Jestoni is my biggest support. He is always here to help me and to give me best advice and set files.

      The robot works very well one of the best. First time I didnt trust in robot because of lose, but I let the robot working and now I see PROFIT! Thank you brother. God bless you

      matze1974
      132
      matze1974 2025.08.01 11:27 
       

      Hello, I have tested some brokers in demo mode with the EA. However, despite having the same settings, different results still emerged. With some brokers, it was relatively quick to see that it wasn't working. But now I have found one where it has been running well in demo mode so far. One should invest some time to find the best broker for oneself, which is certainly also dependent on the place of residence. I will soon let the EA run on a real account. Of course, I hope for good results. The support from Jestoni is excellent! Keep it up! Best regards.

      franklin_sergio
      104
      franklin_sergio 2025.07.11 12:20 
       

      Good EA and good support. Thx Jestoni and let's go, man.

      Gold Sniper EA
      Jestoni Santiago
      Experts
      THIS IS THE SIMPLE VERSION OF THE 'NAKED GOLD SCALPER' Gold Sniper EA is an automated Expert Advisor built for XAUUSD scalping under breakout conditions . It relies purely on price action logic and session filters , avoiding indicators for faster, cleaner execution. The EA places pending orders only when momentum and swing zone criteria align, ensuring structured and disciplined trade entries. With dynamic trade management, flexible exits, and customizable risk, Gold Sniper EA is designed to de
      Alpha Edge Pro
      Jestoni Santiago
      Indicatori
      Alpha Edge Pro – The Manual Trader’s Edge - If you prefer trading manually without stress, this indicator is for you. Get your copy now. Tired of missing the big moves or holding on to losing trades too long? Alpha Edge Pro is your new secret weapon. This high-performance, plug-and-play MT5 indicator gives you crystal-clear BUY and SELL signals — so you can trade with confidence, precision, and speed. If you prefer manual trading profitably , this indicator is made for you. Alpha Edge Pro does
      FREE
      Rispondi alla recensione