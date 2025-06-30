Naked Gold Scalper

4.1

Naked Gold Scalper - Smart and Adaptive Multi-Strategy Scalping

This trading robot features four independent trading strategies that switches intelligently based on the current market condition — whether you prefer conservative breakout entries, aggressive high-frequency scalping, trend-following momentum trades, or institutional order block trading.

Unlike standard single-strategy bots, the Naked Gold Scalper combines four precision-based trading methodologies with professional-grade risk management and advanced filtering systems, giving you both power and control in every trade.

Quick Setup (LIVE Accounts): 
1. Attach EA to a 5-minute chart.

2. Select Active Trading Strategies: All Strategies Active. 

3. Enable live trading.

4. Done!

NOTE:
 - For LIVE (REAL Account) - No need to load any set file for live accounts. The set files in the comment section are not applicable on the latest version. (8.10)

 - For PROPFIRM (DEMO) - Message me to get your Set File if you trade with Prop Firm Accounts. 

Recommended Brokers: Works on any brokers.  ECN brokers with raw spreads (IC Markets, Vantage,Tickmill, XM Pro, FBS, FP Markets, Exness, OctaFX, HFM, and etc.). 

Leverage: 1:100 or higher and up. 

Recommended Starting Balance: $200 or higher.

Launch Price $59             
Current Price $129 (Best Value)
Next Price (2026) $199

Why Choose Naked Gold Scalper?

Capital Preservation First – Strict risk controls, including daily drawdown limits and profit protection, are designed to safeguard your account under all market conditions.

Four Professional Strategies – A diversified set of strategies capable of adapting to different market environments, including breakouts, trends, reversals, and institutional price zones.

Adaptive Strategy Switching – Automatically selects and activates the most suitable strategy based on current market conditions.

Consistency – Designed for stable, repeatable performance over time through disciplined execution and diversified strategy logic.

Flexibility - designed for both LIVE and Prop Firm Accounts. 

Hands-Free Trading – A fully automated system that operates autonomously with minimal supervision, allowing you to trade without constant monitoring.

Probability-Driven Entries – Each strategy focuses on predefined zones where market structure and confluence indicate favorable trading probabilities.

Full Customization – Extensive configuration options allow you to adjust risk, strategy behavior, and execution settings to suit your individual or proprietary trading requirements.

Cost Effective - 10x cheaper than those highly marketed EAs that doesn't deliver real results. 

The Four Trading Strategies

1. Sniper Breakout Strategy

Conservative, high-precision breakout trading with high number of bar analysis. Waits for confirmed support/resistance breaks with fewer, higher-quality trades. Perfect for patient traders seeking significant moves.

Best for: Strong trending markets, major support/resistance breaks

2. Ultra Breakout Strategy

Aggressive, high-frequency scalping with lower number of bar analysis. Designed for volatile markets with rapid breakout opportunities. Maximizes trade frequency during active sessions.

Best for: Volatile markets, London/New York sessions, high liquidity

3. Momentum Scalper Strategy

Trend-following strategy powered by Moving Average and RSI. Enters only when price, trend direction, and momentum align for sustained directional moves.

Best for: Strong trending markets, directional moves, avoiding choppy conditions

4. Order Block Scalper

Advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) strategy identifying institutional order blocks. Trades reversals and continuations at high-probability supply/demand zones where "smart money" entered.

Best for: Range-bound markets, reversal zones, institutional supply/demand areas

Key Features and Advantages

Multi-Strategy Architecture

  • Run one focused strategy or all four simultaneously
  • Mix breakout, trend, and SMC methodologies

Precision Entry Systems

  • Breakout strategies: Pending stop orders beyond swing points
  • Momentum strategy: MA + RSI confirmation with instant execution
  • Order Block strategy: Price retest of institutional zones
  • Auto-expiry orders prevent stale execution

Professional Risk Management

  • Dual lot sizing: Percentage-based risk OR fixed lots per strategy
  • Advanced trailing stops: Lock profits with customizable triggers and steps
  • Drawdown protection: Daily and maximum drawdown limits with auto-shutdown
  • Swing-based stops: Dynamic SL placement using market structure
  • EMA-based stops: Adaptive stop loss following moving average
  • Margin safety controls: Multiple checks prevent over-leveraging

Intelligent Market Filters

  • News Filter: Auto-pause during high-impact news events
  • Session Control: Trade only during specific sessions (Sydney, Asia, London, New York)
  • Day Filter: Select which days to trade (avoid weekends, low liquidity days)
  • Spread Guard: Blocks trades when spreads widen beyond threshold
  • Trigger Spread Check: Cancels pending orders if spread spikes near execution

Modern Dashboard Interface

  • Real-time strategy status and parameter display
  • Color-coded position tracking per strategy (Sniper/Ultra/Momentum/Order Block)
  • Account metrics: Balance, equity, P/L, margin level
  • Daily performance and drawdown monitoring
  • Trading status indicators (day, session, news, spread)

Performance & Reliability

  • Strategy Tester Optimized: Smart detection with dashboard disabled during optimization
  • Lightweight & VPS-Ready: Optimized for speed and 24/7 stability
  • Error Recovery: Maintains trade management during connection issues
  • Full Logging: Transparent performance tracking via MT5 Journal
  • Broker-Friendly: Works on most MT5 brokers with any spread type

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What strategies does this EA use?

Four independent trading strategies:

  1. Sniper Breakout - Conservative breakout trading (200-bar analysis, pending orders)
  2. Ultra Breakout - Aggressive high-frequency scalping (4-bar analysis, pending orders)
  3. Momentum Scalper - Trend-following with MA/RSI confirmation (market orders)
  4. Order Block - Smart Money Concepts / Institutional zones (market orders)

You can run ONE strategy or ALL FOUR simultaneously. Each adapts to different market conditions: ranging (Order Block), trending (Momentum), breakout volatile (Ultra), or breakout conservative (Sniper).

Q2: Which symbols and timeframes does it work best on?

Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on M5 timeframe

Q3: What makes v8.x different from previous versions?

This EA runs 4 strategies at once making sure that each strategy runs on the right market condition. This creates a professional multi-strategy portfolio in one EA.

Q4: What account balance do I need?

You can start as low as $100+ depending on broker, leverage, and risk settings. Recommended: $500+ for comfortable risk management at 1-2% per trade.

Q5: Does it use martingale, grid, or hedging?

Absolutely NO martingale, NO grid, NO risky hedging.

Every trade has a fixed stop loss and take profit for maximum safety. Each strategy manages risk independently. Don't try to increase your stop loss just to avoid losses – proper risk management is key.

Q6: What is the recommended risk per trade?

1-2% per trade maximum (regardless of strategy).

Critical reminder: No matter how good a trading robot is, if you don't follow proper risk proportionate to your account, you will blow the account.

Don't do this:

  • Starting with $100 but setting stop loss to 500 pips/5000 points
  • That's 50% risk ($50 per trade) in 0.01 lot size. 
  • Account gone after 2 consecutive losses

Q7: Which brokers are recommended?

Any broker works.

Q8: Can I run multiple strategies at once?

Yes, each strategy adapts depending on the market conditions. 

Q9: MT4 or MT5?

This version is MT5 only.

    Q10: Are updates included?

    Yes, lifetime updates included for all future versions.

    To update:

    • Click Update button on MQL5 product page.

    Q12: Can I use it on multiple accounts?

    Yes, the license supports up to 20 activations (multiple accounts allowed).

    Q13: Do you provide support?

    Yes, full fast customer support included:

    • Setup assistance
    • Optimization guidance
    • Strategy configuration help
    • Remote sessions available (Zoom, AnyDesk, TeamViewer)

    Q15: What makes this EA unique from other EAs?

    Full customization and transparency:

    • Four independent strategies in one system
    • Build your own strategy combinations
    • Perfect for any type of traders
    • Modern SMC (Order Block) concepts included
    • No "black box" - everything is configurable. You're buying something that you can actually have. 
    • Everything is transparent - you know what you are buying. You exactly know why a trade was opened. 
    • Easy to use.
                   
      Important Reminders: 
      • Only risk 1-2% maximum of your total trading capital per trade. 
      • Enable 'Use Fixed Lot' with 0.01 lot size for testing in real or prop account. 
      • Use proper lot sizing based on your account balance.
      • Enable drawdown protection features.
      • Test on demo before live trading.
      • Understand that past performance doesn't guarantee future results. 
      • The best way to test an EA is forward testing by putting it in a demo account first. 
      • Back test results aren't the same as forward test results. 

        FACTS ABOUT TRADING GOLD: It is more profitable to trade gold long-term with BUY direction only. You can check the feature of the EA to either buy only, sell only or trade both directions. If you back test XAUUSD with buy direction only, the result is much more profitable. This is because gold price tends to go up most of the time especially in the year of 2025. 

      Usage & Risk Disclosure

      Please note that trading results may vary from user to user due to a wide range of factors beyond the control of the EA itself. These factors include, but are not limited to, internet speed, latency, broker execution quality, server location, spread, slippage, tick data differences, and market conditions. Because of these variables, no two trading environments are exactly the same, and performance can differ even when using identical settings.

      The settings provided are based solely on my own testing and personal experience. They are not a guarantee of consistent profits or future returns. Market behavior is dynamic, and what works well in one phase of the market may perform differently in another. You are encouraged to experiment, backtest, and forward-test to find the settings that best align with your broker, risk tolerance, and trading style. In fact, you may discover configurations that perform even better for you than the ones shared.

      That said, this EA is built on a strong technical foundation, incorporating robust logic, risk-aware mechanics, and sound trading principles. It is designed to supplement and enhance your trading journey, not replace proper risk management, discipline, or continuous learning. When used responsibly, with realistic expectations and proper optimization, this EA can serve as a powerful tool to support long-term trading development.

      Always trade responsibly!

    Message me in here in MQL or in telegram if you have questions. 

    Alex Quino
    378
    Alex Quino 2025.11.06 20:42 
     

    One of the great bots in the market. Simple and safe to run even on a small account. Jestoni has been very helpful from day one, and he keeps improving the EA.

    Daniel
    113
    Daniel 2025.11.05 13:21 
     

    Great EA from Jestoni. Also great support. Bot working well on live trading and making profits. 5 stars!

    lukman Hemed
    33
    lukman Hemed 2025.10.30 07:05 
     

    Amazing Developer and Great Trading Bot! I’m new to using trading bots, and at first I didn’t fully understand how it worked — but the developer, Jestoni Santiago, was extremely patient and quick to reply every time I had a question. The Naked Gold Scalper works perfectly once you understand how it places and manages pending orders. It’s very well-designed, and I love how it’s stable and safe even during high volatility. The developer also keeps the bot updated and provides new set files that make a big difference Highly recommended

    Automated multicurrency Expert Advisor with an unlimited number of currency pairs. In this case, it is possible to indicate on each individual currency pair how the adviser will work with it. You can add orders manually. The expert does not have a specific strategy. Everyone chooses what features he will use. And on what indicators and on which TF to work with them. Real account, which is fully led by an expert. MACD and Envelopes are used . Индикаторы Two Moving Average Envelopes RSI Force I
    필터:
    Christian Ray Mago
    46
    Christian Ray Mago 2025.12.30 02:59 
     

    ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ – Updated Review – Developer Response Noted

    The developer has been responsive after I raised concerns regarding the downside behavior of the EA. Upon receiving feedback, he immediately released an updated version, adjusting the logic based on client needs, which I acknowledge and appreciate.

    That said, I would still like to warn potential users that the backtest results are based on “Every Tick” modeling and not real tick data, which can create a noticeable difference between backtest, demo, and live performance. Because of this, I strongly recommend that users thoroughly study and test the EA (especially on demo) before committing real funds.

    Overall, the core principle and general idea behind this EA are good. With serious and continuous development, proper risk controls, and realistic testing conditions, it has the potential to be profitable.

    I will continue to update this review based on my ongoing experience and future performance..

    Jestoni Santiago
    935
    개발자의 답변 Jestoni Santiago 2025.12.31 22:50
    Thank you for your feedback and cooperation. Regarding the 'Every tick based on real ticks' modeling, this is not always accurate especially in XAUUSD because it is prone to manipulation, so the proper way to test is to forward test it. Real tick data varies from broker to broker and not always reliable. Again, the best way to test an EAs profitability is to put it in a demo live account and see how it performs month by month to years. Just to let you know, the results that you're seeing from the comment section are from 'real people' and 'real accounts'. If you don't let the EAs edge to playout overtime, you will never see real results. Question: Is your history quality 100% when you tested this EA using a modeling 'Every tick based on real ticks'? If it is below 90%, then your testing is inaccurate, to be honest.
    Alex Quino
    378
    Alex Quino 2025.11.06 20:42 
     

    One of the great bots in the market. Simple and safe to run even on a small account. Jestoni has been very helpful from day one, and he keeps improving the EA.

    Jestoni Santiago
    935
    개발자의 답변 Jestoni Santiago 2025.11.06 21:06
    Thank you for the kind words. Your feedback really motivates me to keep pushing improvements.
    Daniel
    113
    Daniel 2025.11.05 13:21 
     

    Great EA from Jestoni. Also great support. Bot working well on live trading and making profits. 5 stars!

    Jestoni Santiago
    935
    개발자의 답변 Jestoni Santiago 2025.11.06 20:43
    Thank you, Daniel. Such feedback always motivates to keep providing values to all of you.
    lukman Hemed
    33
    lukman Hemed 2025.10.30 07:05 
     

    Amazing Developer and Great Trading Bot! I’m new to using trading bots, and at first I didn’t fully understand how it worked — but the developer, Jestoni Santiago, was extremely patient and quick to reply every time I had a question. The Naked Gold Scalper works perfectly once you understand how it places and manages pending orders. It’s very well-designed, and I love how it’s stable and safe even during high volatility. The developer also keeps the bot updated and provides new set files that make a big difference Highly recommended

    Jestoni Santiago
    935
    개발자의 답변 Jestoni Santiago 2025.11.07 08:30
    Thank you so much for your kind words. I’m really glad you’re enjoying this ea and finding it helpful. I appreciate your support and feedback. It means a lot!
    1228 TimYeh
    195
    1228 TimYeh 2025.10.24 22:24 
     

    Hi, I am very satisfied with this EA. I use the default settings. If I only have $1,000, can I use the latest settings you gave me? Are there other settings? Also, how can I get the free EA?

    Jestoni Santiago
    935
    개발자의 답변 Jestoni Santiago 2025.10.25 06:02
    Hi Tim, thank you so much for your feedback. You may now claim your free EA by chatting me directly. Just let me know which one you like.
    Mike Mike
    51
    Mike Mike 2025.10.02 18:27 
     

    Hello here is an update the support is excellent help etc. but I am not satisfied with the program it has no use unfortunately for me the money was in vain I unfortunately hoped for more

    Jestoni Santiago
    935
    개발자의 답변 Jestoni Santiago 2025.10.11 07:22
    Sorry for that brother, I think you should have messaged me first so I was able to help you and make it work. I dm you. Lets address the issue!
    UPDATE: The EA is already working after remote session assistance. Please note that drawdowns are normal because we are using a stoploss to protect your account. Please be patient. Thank you.
    Uwe Rybacki
    159
    Uwe Rybacki 2025.09.27 01:57 
     

    사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다

    Jestoni Santiago
    935
    개발자의 답변 Jestoni Santiago 2025.09.27 06:41
    Wow, thanks a lot! I’m really happy the bot’s working great for you and that my support helped out. Super appreciate your feedback!
    1B09BCBE
    47
    1B09BCBE 2025.08.12 19:23 
     

    Better trade by yourself then use this sh.t ! Dont buy it

    Jestoni Santiago
    935
    개발자의 답변 Jestoni Santiago 2025.11.07 14:13
    Your review was very positive because you followed my advised. You even showed your positive results (now you edited it) until losing period came, you've set your stop losses to 500pips. You said that yourself that your settings are better and you've lost because you didn't follow risk management. I have warned you multiple times, but you are stubborn. Don't even try to trade by yourself when you don't know what risk management is. Show your trading history and make sure it aligns with the trades performed by this bot. Prove it. Take care.
    matze1974
    172
    matze1974 2025.08.01 11:27 
     

    Hello, I have tested some brokers in demo mode with the EA. However, despite having the same settings, different results still emerged. With some brokers, it was relatively quick to see that it wasn't working. But now I have found one where it has been running well in demo mode so far. One should invest some time to find the best broker for oneself, which is certainly also dependent on the place of residence. I will soon let the EA run on a real account. Of course, I hope for good results. The support from Jestoni is excellent! Keep it up! Best regards.

    Jestoni Santiago
    935
    개발자의 답변 Jestoni Santiago 2025.08.01 14:03
    Hi Mat,thanks for the kind review and for taking the time to find the right broker for you. Using this EA requires ECN brokers which is easily accessible these days. Happy Trading!
    franklin_sergio
    131
    franklin_sergio 2025.07.11 12:20 
     

    Good EA and good support. Thx Jestoni and let's go, man.

    Jestoni Santiago
    935
    개발자의 답변 Jestoni Santiago 2025.07.15 08:16
    thanks man, I really appreciate it :)
    MG2022
    60
    MG2022 2025.07.07 13:08 
     

    Hello! This is a very good EA. Aslo very good support from Jestoni!

    Jestoni Santiago
    935
    개발자의 답변 Jestoni Santiago 2025.07.15 18:51
    Thank you for the review and the kind words. If you have more questions, we're happy to answer them :)
