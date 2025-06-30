Naked Gold Scalper - Smart and Adaptive Multi-Strategy Scalping

This trading robot features four independent trading strategies that switches intelligently based on the current market condition — whether you prefer conservative breakout entries, aggressive high-frequency scalping, trend-following momentum trades, or institutional order block trading.

Unlike standard single-strategy bots, the Naked Gold Scalper combines four precision-based trading methodologies with professional-grade risk management and advanced filtering systems, giving you both power and control in every trade.



Quick Setup (LIVE Accounts):

1. Attach EA to a 5-minute chart. 2. Select Active Trading Strategies: All Strategies Active. 3. Enable live trading.

4. Done! NOTE:

- For LIVE (REAL Account) - No need to load any set file for live accounts. The set files in the comment section are not applicable on the latest version. (8.10) - For PROPFIRM (DEMO) - Message me to get your Set File if you trade with Prop Firm Accounts.

Recommended Brokers: Works on any brokers. ECN brokers with raw spreads (IC Markets, Vantage,Tickmill, XM Pro, FBS, FP Markets, Exness, OctaFX, HFM, and etc.). Leverage: 1:100 or higher and up. Recommended Starting Balance: $200 or higher.





Launch Price $59 Current Price $129 (Best Value) Next Price (2026) $199



Why Choose Naked Gold Scalper? Capital Preservation First – Strict risk controls, including daily drawdown limits and profit protection, are designed to safeguard your account under all market conditions. Four Professional Strategies – A diversified set of strategies capable of adapting to different market environments, including breakouts, trends, reversals, and institutional price zones. Adaptive Strategy Switching – Automatically selects and activates the most suitable strategy based on current market conditions. Consistency – Designed for stable, repeatable performance over time through disciplined execution and diversified strategy logic. Flexibility - designed for both LIVE and Prop Firm Accounts. Hands-Free Trading – A fully automated system that operates autonomously with minimal supervision, allowing you to trade without constant monitoring. Probability-Driven Entries – Each strategy focuses on predefined zones where market structure and confluence indicate favorable trading probabilities. Full Customization – Extensive configuration options allow you to adjust risk, strategy behavior, and execution settings to suit your individual or proprietary trading requirements. Cost Effective - 10x cheaper than those highly marketed EAs that doesn't deliver real results.

The Four Trading Strategies 1. Sniper Breakout Strategy Conservative, high-precision breakout trading with high number of bar analysis. Waits for confirmed support/resistance breaks with fewer, higher-quality trades. Perfect for patient traders seeking significant moves. Best for: Strong trending markets, major support/resistance breaks 2. Ultra Breakout Strategy Aggressive, high-frequency scalping with lower number of bar analysis. Designed for volatile markets with rapid breakout opportunities. Maximizes trade frequency during active sessions. Best for: Volatile markets, London/New York sessions, high liquidity 3. Momentum Scalper Strategy Trend-following strategy powered by Moving Average and RSI. Enters only when price, trend direction, and momentum align for sustained directional moves. Best for: Strong trending markets, directional moves, avoiding choppy conditions 4. Order Block Scalper Advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) strategy identifying institutional order blocks. Trades reversals and continuations at high-probability supply/demand zones where "smart money" entered. Best for: Range-bound markets, reversal zones, institutional supply/demand areas

Key Features and Advantages

Multi-Strategy Architecture

Run one focused strategy or all four simultaneously

or Mix breakout, trend, and SMC methodologies

Precision Entry Systems

Breakout strategies : Pending stop orders beyond swing points

: Pending stop orders beyond swing points Momentum strategy : MA + RSI confirmation with instant execution

: MA + RSI confirmation with instant execution Order Block strategy : Price retest of institutional zones

: Price retest of institutional zones Auto-expiry orders prevent stale execution

Professional Risk Management

Dual lot sizing : Percentage-based risk OR fixed lots per strategy

: Percentage-based risk OR fixed lots per strategy Advanced trailing stops : Lock profits with customizable triggers and steps

: Lock profits with customizable triggers and steps Drawdown protection : Daily and maximum drawdown limits with auto-shutdown

: Daily and maximum drawdown limits with auto-shutdown Swing-based stops : Dynamic SL placement using market structure

: Dynamic SL placement using market structure EMA-based stops : Adaptive stop loss following moving average

: Adaptive stop loss following moving average Margin safety controls: Multiple checks prevent over-leveraging

Intelligent Market Filters

News Filter : Auto-pause during high-impact news events

: Auto-pause during high-impact news events Session Control : Trade only during specific sessions (Sydney, Asia, London, New York)

: Trade only during specific sessions (Sydney, Asia, London, New York) Day Filter : Select which days to trade (avoid weekends, low liquidity days)

: Select which days to trade (avoid weekends, low liquidity days) Spread Guard : Blocks trades when spreads widen beyond threshold

: Blocks trades when spreads widen beyond threshold Trigger Spread Check: Cancels pending orders if spread spikes near execution

Modern Dashboard Interface

Real-time strategy status and parameter display

Color-coded position tracking per strategy (Sniper/Ultra/Momentum/Order Block)

Account metrics: Balance, equity, P/L, margin level

Daily performance and drawdown monitoring

Trading status indicators (day, session, news, spread)

Performance & Reliability

Strategy Tester Optimized : Smart detection with dashboard disabled during optimization

: Smart detection with dashboard disabled during optimization Lightweight & VPS-Ready : Optimized for speed and 24/7 stability

: Optimized for speed and 24/7 stability Error Recovery : Maintains trade management during connection issues

: Maintains trade management during connection issues Full Logging : Transparent performance tracking via MT5 Journal

: Transparent performance tracking via MT5 Journal Broker-Friendly: Works on most MT5 brokers with any spread type

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What strategies does this EA use?

Four independent trading strategies:

Sniper Breakout - Conservative breakout trading (200-bar analysis, pending orders) Ultra Breakout - Aggressive high-frequency scalping (4-bar analysis, pending orders) Momentum Scalper - Trend-following with MA/RSI confirmation (market orders) Order Block - Smart Money Concepts / Institutional zones (market orders)

You can run ONE strategy or ALL FOUR simultaneously. Each adapts to different market conditions: ranging (Order Block), trending (Momentum), breakout volatile (Ultra), or breakout conservative (Sniper).

Q2: Which symbols and timeframes does it work best on?

Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on M5 timeframe.

Q3: What makes v8.x different from previous versions?

This EA runs 4 strategies at once making sure that each strategy runs on the right market condition. This creates a professional multi-strategy portfolio in one EA.

Q4: What account balance do I need?

You can start as low as $100+ depending on broker, leverage, and risk settings. Recommended: $500+ for comfortable risk management at 1-2% per trade.

Q5: Does it use martingale, grid, or hedging?

Absolutely NO martingale, NO grid, NO risky hedging.

Every trade has a fixed stop loss and take profit for maximum safety. Each strategy manages risk independently. Don't try to increase your stop loss just to avoid losses – proper risk management is key.

Q6: What is the recommended risk per trade?

1-2% per trade maximum (regardless of strategy).

Critical reminder: No matter how good a trading robot is, if you don't follow proper risk proportionate to your account, you will blow the account.

Don't do this:

Starting with $100 but setting stop loss to 500 pips/5000 points

That's 50% risk ($50 per trade) in 0.01 lot size.

Account gone after 2 consecutive losses

Q7: Which brokers are recommended?

Any broker works.

Q8: Can I run multiple strategies at once?

Yes, each strategy adapts depending on the market conditions.

Q9: MT4 or MT5?

This version is MT5 only.

Q10: Are updates included?

Yes, lifetime updates included for all future versions.

To update:

Click Update button on MQL5 product page.

Q12: Can I use it on multiple accounts?

Yes, the license supports up to 20 activations (multiple accounts allowed).

Q13: Do you provide support?

Yes, full fast customer support included:

Setup assistance

Optimization guidance

Strategy configuration help

Remote sessions available (Zoom, AnyDesk, TeamViewer)

Q15: What makes this EA unique from other EAs?

Full customization and transparency: