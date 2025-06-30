Naked Gold Scalper

4.33

LIVE AND PROPFIRM ACCOUNT Equipped - Don't miss your chance to get the best scalping EA at a discounted price. 

The Naked Gold Scalper is a sophisticated, high-performance Expert Advisor (EA) engineered to deliver consistent results in the Gold (XAUUSD) Market. 

While its settings are proven and optimized for Gold, the EA's modular architecture allows you to fine-tune parameters for other markets, adapting seamlessly to your personal trading style and market behavior.

This advanced system features four independent trading strategies that switches intelligently based on the current market condition — whether you prefer conservative breakout entries, aggressive high-frequency scalping, trend-following momentum trades, or institutional order block trading.

Unlike standard single-strategy bots, the Naked Gold Scalper combines four precision-based trading methodologies with professional-grade risk management and advanced filtering systems, giving you both power and control in every trade.

Quick Setup:
1. Attach EA to a 5-minute chart.
2. Select Active Trading Strategies: All Strategies Active
3. Enable live trading
4. Done!

NOTE:
 - No need to load any set file for live accounts. The set files in the comment section are not applicable on the latest version. (8.9)

 - Message me to get your Set File if you trade with Prop Firm Accounts. 

Recommended Brokers: Works on any brokers.  ECN brokers with raw spreads (IC Markets, Vantage,Tickmill, XM Pro, FBS, FP Markets, Exness, OctaFX, HFM, and etc.). 

Leverage: 1:100 or higher and up. 

Starting Balance: $100+

Launch Price $59             
Current Price $129 ( Best Value)
Next Price (2026) $249

Why Choose Naked Gold Scalper?

Capital Protection First – Strict risk management with daily drawdown and profit protection ensures your account remains safe.
Four Professional Strategies – Adapt to any market condition: breakouts, trends, reversals, and institutional zones. 
Intelligent Strategy Switching – automatically chooses the best strategy depending on the market condition.
Consistency – Built for steady growth over time with multiple strategy approaches.
Hands-Free Trading – Fully automated system requiring minimal supervision. Trade without stress.
High-Probability – Each strategy targets calculated zones where probability is most favorable.

The Four Trading Strategies

1. Sniper Breakout Strategy

Conservative, high-precision breakout trading with high number of bar analysis. Waits for confirmed support/resistance breaks with fewer, higher-quality trades. Perfect for patient traders seeking significant moves.

Best for: Strong trending markets, major support/resistance breaks

2. Ultra Breakout Strategy

Aggressive, high-frequency scalping with lower number of bar analysis. Designed for volatile markets with rapid breakout opportunities. Maximizes trade frequency during active sessions.

Best for: Volatile markets, London/New York sessions, high liquidity

3. Momentum Scalper Strategy

Trend-following strategy powered by Moving Average and RSI. Enters only when price, trend direction, and momentum align for sustained directional moves.

Best for: Strong trending markets, directional moves, avoiding choppy conditions

4. Order Block Scalper

Advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) strategy identifying institutional order blocks. Trades reversals and continuations at high-probability supply/demand zones where "smart money" entered.

Best for: Range-bound markets, reversal zones, institutional supply/demand areas

Key Features and Advantages

Multi-Strategy Architecture

  • Run one focused strategy or all four simultaneously
  • Mix breakout, trend, and SMC methodologies

Precision Entry Systems

  • Breakout strategies: Pending stop orders beyond swing points
  • Momentum strategy: MA + RSI confirmation with instant execution
  • Order Block strategy: Price retest of institutional zones
  • Auto-expiry orders prevent stale execution

Professional Risk Management

  • Dual lot sizing: Percentage-based risk OR fixed lots per strategy
  • Advanced trailing stops: Lock profits with customizable triggers and steps
  • Drawdown protection: Daily and maximum drawdown limits with auto-shutdown
  • Swing-based stops: Dynamic SL placement using market structure
  • EMA-based stops: Adaptive stop loss following moving average
  • Margin safety controls: Multiple checks prevent over-leveraging

Intelligent Market Filters

  • News Filter: Auto-pause during high-impact news events
  • Session Control: Trade only during specific sessions (Sydney, Asia, London, New York)
  • Day Filter: Select which days to trade (avoid weekends, low liquidity days)
  • Spread Guard: Blocks trades when spreads widen beyond threshold
  • Trigger Spread Check: Cancels pending orders if spread spikes near execution

Modern Dashboard Interface

  • Real-time strategy status and parameter display
  • Color-coded position tracking per strategy (Sniper/Ultra/Momentum/Order Block)
  • Account metrics: Balance, equity, P/L, margin level
  • Daily performance and drawdown monitoring
  • Trading status indicators (day, session, news, spread)

Performance & Reliability

  • Strategy Tester Optimized: Smart detection with dashboard disabled during optimization
  • Lightweight & VPS-Ready: Optimized for speed and 24/7 stability
  • Error Recovery: Maintains trade management during connection issues
  • Full Logging: Transparent performance tracking via MT5 Journal
  • Broker-Friendly: Works on most MT5 brokers with any spread type

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What strategies does this EA use?

Four independent trading strategies:

  1. Sniper Breakout - Conservative breakout trading (200-bar analysis, pending orders)
  2. Ultra Breakout - Aggressive high-frequency scalping (4-bar analysis, pending orders)
  3. Momentum Scalper - Trend-following with MA/RSI confirmation (market orders)
  4. Order Block - Smart Money Concepts / Institutional zones (market orders)

You can run ONE strategy or ALL FOUR simultaneously. Each adapts to different market conditions: ranging (Order Block), trending (Momentum), breakout volatile (Ultra), or breakout conservative (Sniper).

Q2: Which symbols and timeframes does it work best on?

Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on M5 timeframe

Q3: What makes v8.x different from previous versions?

This EA runs 4 strategies at once making sure that each strategy runs on the right market condition. This creates a professional multi-strategy portfolio in one EA.

Q4: What account balance do I need?

You can start as low as $100+ depending on broker, leverage, and risk settings. Recommended: $500+ for comfortable risk management at 1-2% per trade.

Q5: Does it use martingale, grid, or hedging?

Absolutely NO martingale, NO grid, NO risky hedging.

Every trade has a fixed stop loss and take profit for maximum safety. Each strategy manages risk independently. Don't try to increase your stop loss just to avoid losses – proper risk management is key.

Q6: What is the recommended risk per trade?

1-2% per trade maximum (regardless of strategy).

Critical reminder: No matter how good a trading robot is, if you don't follow proper risk proportionate to your account, you will blow the account.

Don't do this:

  • Starting with $100 but setting stop loss to 500 pips/5000 points
  • That's 50% risk ($50 per trade) in 0.01 lot size. 
  • Account gone after 2 consecutive losses

Q7: Which brokers are recommended?

Any broker works.

Q8: Can I run multiple strategies at once?

Yes, each strategy adapts depending on the market conditions. 

Q9: MT4 or MT5?

This version is MT5 only.

    Q10: Are updates included?

    Yes, lifetime updates included for all future versions.

    To update:

    • Click Update button on MQL5 product page

    Q12: Can I use it on multiple accounts?

    Yes, the license supports up to 20 activations (multiple accounts allowed).

    Q13: Do you provide support?

    Yes, full fast customer support included:

    • Setup assistance
    • Optimization guidance
    • Strategy configuration help
    • Remote sessions available (Zoom, AnyDesk, TeamViewer)

    Q15: What makes this EA unique from other EAs?

    Full customization and transparency:

    • Four independent strategies in one system
    • Build your own strategy combinations
    • Perfect for any type of
    • Modern SMC (Order Block) concepts included
    • No "black box" - everything is configurable
    • Everything is transparent - you know what you are buying. 
    • Easy to use. 
      Important Reminders: 
      • Only risk 1-2% maximum of your total trading capital per trade. 
      • Use proper lot sizing based on your account balance.
      • Enable drawdown protection features.
      • Test on demo before live trading.
      • Understand that past performance doesn't guarantee future results. 
      • The best way to test an EA is forward testing by putting it in a demo account first. 
      • Back test results aren't the same as forward test results. 

        FACTS ABOUT TRADING GOLD: It is more profitable to trade gold long-term with BUY direction only. You can check the feature of the EA to either buy only, sell only or trade both directions. 

    Message me directly if you have questions and clarifications. 


    Comentários 10
    Alex Quino
    373
    Alex Quino 2025.11.06 20:42 
     

    One of the great bots in the market. Simple and safe to run even on a small account. Jestoni has been very helpful from day one, and he keeps improving the EA.

    Daniel
    108
    Daniel 2025.11.05 13:21 
     

    Great EA from Jestoni. Also great support. Bot working well on live trading and making profits. 5 stars!

    lukman Hemed
    33
    lukman Hemed 2025.10.30 07:05 
     

    Amazing Developer and Great Trading Bot! I’m new to using trading bots, and at first I didn’t fully understand how it worked — but the developer, Jestoni Santiago, was extremely patient and quick to reply every time I had a question. The Naked Gold Scalper works perfectly once you understand how it places and manages pending orders. It’s very well-designed, and I love how it’s stable and safe even during high volatility. The developer also keeps the bot updated and provides new set files that make a big difference Highly recommended

