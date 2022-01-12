Binance Future Symbol List Update

(Cryptocurrency Charts)

Saves all symbols from Binance Future into custom symbols.

Adds the "F" prefix to symbols in Binance Future.

It creates the infrastructure where the symbols in Binance Future can be followed.


You should allow WebRequest from Tools menu >> Options >> Expert Advisors and add URL: https://fapi.binance.com

just double click the script.

You have the entire list in seconds.

see the product in the link https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/68694


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Trade Panel PRO MT5 Trade Panel PRO MT5 is a manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 designed to prepare, execute and manage positions directly from the chart, with visual risk control at every step. The tool combines order preparation, automatic position sizing based on risk, interactive Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit zones, and several trade management functions into a single interface. Version 2.0 updates Version 2.0 introduces several improvements to streamline the execution workflow: Automa
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Real Time Binance Futures Ticks Data
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(Crypto Currency Charts) It brings the history as much as the number of bars you specify and starts to show the instant data directly. Provides the opportunity to work in all time frames. Allows you to work with multiple symbols. This app is a background service. It downloads the history of all symbols starting with "F" on the market watch screen and shows the ticks data. Automatically transfers real-time trading data of Binance Futures to MT5. Run the script in the link to use the program. 
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(Cryptocurrency Charts) Saves all symbols from Binance Spot into custom symbols. Adds the "S" prefix to symbols in Binance Spot. It creates the infrastructure where the symbols in Binance Spot can be followed. You should allow WebRequest from Tools menu >> Options >> Expert Advisors and add URL: https://api.binance.com just double click the script. You have the entire list in seconds. see the product in the link https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/69001
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Binance Chek Time
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It is utility for working Real Time Binance Futures Ticks Data and Real Time Binance Spot Ticks Data . It is designed to pull data faster and stay within the boundaries of Binance Future. Working logic: Global Variables records the time information it receives from Binance Check Server Time. In other programs, they do their work faster and more efficiently by using this time information. You should allow WebRequest from Tools menu >> Options >> Expert Advisors and add URL:   https://api.binance
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Real Time Binance Spot Ticks Data
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(Crypto Currency Charts) It brings the history as much as the number of bars you specify and starts to show the instant data directly. Provides the opportunity to work in all time frames. Allows you to work with multiple symbols. This app is a background service. It downloads the history of all symbols starting with "S" on the market watch screen and shows the ticks data. Automatically transfers real-time trading data of Binance Spot to MT5. Run the script in the link to use the pr
Mt5 bot for Binance
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Mt5 bot for Binance Future (Expert) The system is running on Binance Future market. You can easily integrate it into your own code to automate operations. Manual operation panel is available. Hedge mod compatible. All operations can be done manually from the screen. It is the most effective way to control many cryptocurrencies at the same time. The screen is template type with binance screen. You can download the template file from the link. https://drive.google.com/file/d/1WHqGhym0QIK31
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