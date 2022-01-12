Binance Future Symbol List Update

(Cryptocurrency Charts)

Saves all symbols from Binance Future into custom symbols.

Adds the "F" prefix to symbols in Binance Future.

It creates the infrastructure where the symbols in Binance Future can be followed.





You should allow WebRequest from Tools menu >> Options >> Expert Advisors and add URL: https://fapi.binance.com

just double click the script.

You have the entire list in seconds.

see the product in the link https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/68694



