Connector Solutions Binance is a utility program for copying trades on the Binance exchange.





It will be helpful if you trade in MetaTrader 5 but want your trades to be placed on a cryptocurrency exchange like Binance.





Connector Solutions Binance copies trades from the demo account placed through MetaTrader 5 (on this demo account must be cryptocurrencies with which you want to work).





This version of Connector Solutions Binance is free and, therefore, only works with AAVEUSDT so that you can test its functionality.





The full-access version can be downloaded from https://connector.solutions

Also on the site you can download the copier transactions to the exchange KUCOIN , KRAKEN .





Getting started:

To get started, you need to get API keys in the Binance https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/752065

Video instructions getting API keys in the Binance https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1dkvHKnxOrw



