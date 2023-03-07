Connector Solutions Binance

Connector Solutions Binance is a utility program for copying trades on the Binance exchange.

It will be helpful if you trade in MetaTrader 5 but want your trades to be placed on a cryptocurrency exchange like Binance.

Connector Solutions Binance copies trades from the demo account placed through MetaTrader 5 (on this demo account must be cryptocurrencies with which you want to work).

This version of Connector Solutions Binance is free and, therefore, only works with AAVEUSDT so that you can test its functionality.

The full-access version can be downloaded from  https://connector.solutions 

Also on the site you can download the copier transactions to the exchange KUCOIN , KRAKEN .


Getting started:

To get started, you need to get API keys in the Binance https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/752065

Video instructions getting API keys in the Binance https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1dkvHKnxOrw


Recommended products
TrendLine Pending Order Tool
Marcelo Guimaraes de Lima
Utilities
This utility opens orders when the candle touches the manually placed trend line, as if it were a more articulated pending order.  It can be used on any asset, when it opens the order it eliminates the line it touched and create Arrow. In this case, it is used for price reversal operations, it opens a sell order when the bullish candle touches the bottom-up line and opens a buy order when the bearish candle touches the top-down line.  You can adjust the stop loss and takeprofit, this utility is
FREE
Signals for Telegram
Elidio Xavier Guimaraes
Utilities
It is a utility that posts customized messages on Telegram based on account trading activity. Once the utility is on the chart, with each new position opened from the same chart symbol the utility is added, a customized message will be sent to the Telegram group defined in the input parameters. The utility will post to the Telegram group if a new position is opened and if it is the same symbol as the chart the utility is running on. If you are using an Expert Advisor for Buy and Sell and want to
MSX Hybrid HeikenAshi EA
Som Prakash Gehlot
Experts
MSX Plug And Play Scalper EA Overview MSX Plug And Play Scalper EA is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor based on a Triple EMA alignment methodology. The Expert Advisor evaluates trend direction using three Exponential Moving Averages and can optionally apply a higher-timeframe trend filter before opening positions. The EA is intended for users who wish to study and evaluate an EMA-based trend-following approach under live or demo market conditions. Trading Logic The trading engine monitors three Ex
FREE
Scalping Pro Tool
Ewa Kornelia Harmida
5 (1)
Utilities
This plugin is designed to enhance trading efficiency and risk management in scalping strategies. Key features include: -One-Click Trade Execution: With a single click, the plugin opens two trades simultaneously, each with its own Take Profit (TP1 and TP2) targets. -Automatic Stop Loss Adjustment: The plugin automatically adjusts the Stop Loss (SL) to Break Even (BE) once the price reaches halfway towards TP1, securing partial profits. -Account Protection Features: It includes built-in protecti
FREE
NS Financas Clear All Objects Automatically
Luiz Guilherme Neves Da Silva
5 (1)
Utilities
NS Financas Clear All Objects Automatically Script for quick removal of all objects from your chart (lines, shapes, symbols, etc ...) Don't waste any more time trying to find all the objects on your screen for removal. Use this script and in one click all objects will be removed from the chart automatically. Also, it is possible to configure hotkeys to make the script even faster in its use. NS Financas Clear All Objects Automatically does not remove indicators. Take the opportunity to visit our
FREE
Chameleon Trader
Choawana Malaikitsanachalee
2 (1)
Experts
Chameleon Hybrid Pro v2.14 - Professional Gold Trading Solution English Description Chameleon Hybrid Pro v2.14 is a professional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) specifically engineered for the Gold (XAUUSD) market. It features a proprietary "Hybrid Intelligence" strategy that merges long-term trend analysis with precision short-term execution. The "Hybrid Pro" Advantage Unlike standard EAs, Chameleon Hybrid Pro utilizes a dual-layer filtering system: Trend Guard (H1): Analyzes the primary mar
FREE
BRiCK TradeByArrow MT5 Free
Yutaka Yokouchi
Utilities
* This product was converted using  "BRiCK Convert4To5 MT 5 "  based on the MQL4 source file of  "BRiCK TradeByArrow MT4 Free" . BRiCK is a simple and versatile utility.   By combining Experts, Indicators and utilities like the Lego block, various trading styles can be realized. "TradeByArrow" is Utility that executes order processing when an arrow object is created on the chart. Combined with Indicator which outputs arrow object, it can be used like Expert. Parameter [ArrowName] EntryBuy: A
FREE
Wallstreet Pro EA
Leonit Ajvazi
3 (2)
Experts
Symbol                                       XAUUSD, AUDUSD Period                                        H1 timeframe Retail support                            YES Minimum deposit                       1000 USD (or the equivalent amount in another currency) Compatible with all brokers      YES (supports any account currency) Works without preset                YES Symbol XAUUSD, AUDUSD Period (Timeframe) H1 timeframe Retail support YES Minimum deposit 1000 USD (or the equivalent amount in ano
FREE
MSX Plug And Play Scalper EA
Som Prakash Gehlot
Experts
MSX Plug And Play Scalper EA Overview MSX Plug And Play Scalper EA is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor based on a Triple EMA alignment methodology. The Expert Advisor evaluates trend direction using three Exponential Moving Averages and can optionally apply a higher-timeframe trend filter before opening positions. The EA is intended for users who wish to study and evaluate an EMA-based trend-following approach under live or demo market conditions. Trading Logic The trading engine monitors three Exp
FREE
Boleta ata
Samuel Henrique Almeida Ferreira
Utilities
BOLETA ATA is a quick-execution trading panel for MetaTrader 5, built for manual traders who want to buy, sell, and manage positions without leaving the chart. Compact, straightforward, and with built-in protection automations. Main Panel Stop Loss and Take Profit with an on/off checkbox and an editable field — click and type the value directly, no need to open settings Lot size field (Qty) , editable at any time 3 clickable lot presets : a single click applies the value to the Qty field; a doub
FREE
DataFeeder
Joao Paulo Euko
Utilities
Hi you, I need your help! Be my Patron, let's make it possible! https://www.patreon.com/joaopeuko https://github.com/Joaopeuko/Mql5-Python-Integration Esse Expert Advisor copia os dados("symbol,last,bid,ask") dos ativos que foram colocados na lista e só funciona enquanto o mercado esta aberto. Esse EA não é um link DDE ou RTD, as informações não são passadas em tempo real ao excel. O EA tem um delay de 30 segundos e o Excel tem um delay de 1 minuto. A vantagem desse EA é que ele dispensa o
FREE
Reversal Composite Candles
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.69 (16)
Experts
The idea of the system is to indentify the reversal patterns using the calculation of the composite candle. The reversal patterns is similar to the "Hammer" and "Hanging Man" patterns in Japanese candlestick analysis. But it uses the composite candle instead the single candle and doesn't need the small body of the composite candle to confirm the reversal. Input parameters: Range - maximal number of bars, used in the calculation of the composite candle. Minimum - minimal size of the composite can
FREE
Kiwi Bull MT5
- Nguyen Ngoc Diep
Experts
Kiwi Bull MT5 Overview Kiwi Bull MT5 is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines several technical analysis methods into a single trading framework. Instead of relying on one indicator, the EA evaluates multiple market conditions before opening a position. A confidence score is calculated from the active filters, helping reduce low-quality entries while maintaining regular trading activity. The trading engine also includes portfolio-style risk management designed to manage open
FREE
DDKiller Pro
Njaratahiry Michael Randrianiaina
Utilities
Stop Blowing Your Account. Once and For All. DDKiller Pro is the MT5 risk guardian that runs silently on your chart and shuts down trading the moment you hit a limit — whether you're grinding a prop firm challenge or managing your own CFD account. The problem every trader knows: You set your rules. You break them anyway. One revenge trade. One overleveraged position. One session that erases a month of gains. DDKiller Pro removes that decision from your hands entirely. What it does: The second yo
AlgoWay Telegram Reporter
Samvel Mayilyan
Utilities
AlgoWay Telegram Reporter is a free MetaTrader 5 utility that sends clear and detailed trading notifications directly to Telegram. The utility does not open, modify, or close trades. It only monitors trading activity on the account. It works with: • Manual trades • Trades opened from mobile or web terminals • Trades opened by Expert Advisors • Trades opened through AlgoWay • Netting and hedging accounts Main features • Position opening notifications • Entry price, volume, Stop Loss and Take Prof
FREE
Trade assistant pro v8
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
Utilities
FREE FREE FREE Trade Assistant MT5 – Professional Trading & Risk Management Panel Trade Assistant MT5 is an advanced trading panel designed to help traders execute orders faster, safer, and more professionally . It simplifies manual trading by combining smart order management , precise risk control , and one-click execution , making it ideal for both beginners and advanced traders. This tool does not trade automatically . Instead, it empowers you with full control while applying professional-gra
FREE
Nasdaq Expansion M15 MT5
Marek Kupka
Experts
This EA has been developed, tested and traded live on NASDAQ M15 TF. Everything is ready for immediate use on real account. Very SIMPLE STRATEGY with only FEW PARAMETERS.  Strategy is based on  EXPANSION ON THE DAILY CHART .   It enters if volatility raise after some time of consolidation .  It uses  STOP   pending orders with  ATR STOP LOSS.   To catch the profits is a  TRAILING PROFIT  function in the strategy.  EA has been backtested on more than 10-year long tick data with 99% quality of mo
Dashboard Signals aNa Magic ATR EA
Choawana Malaikitsanachalee
Experts
English Description aNa Magic ATR EA – Dashboard and Signals (MT5) ATR-based SL/TP (TP1–TP3), EMA200 trend filter, RSI gate, clean on-chart dashboard and segmented guide lines. MagicNumber support for multi-EA setups. What it does This Expert Advisor automates entries and risk targets using ATR. It filters the market with EMA(200) and an RSI range to avoid low-quality trades. A compact dashboard shows entry, TP1-TP3 and SL for both long and short. Lines are drawn as short segments (not full-wid
FREE
Click Trading
Jawad Tauheed
5 (2)
Experts
One Click Trading – Auto TP SL Developer TraderLinkz Version 1.00 Category Utility What it does Adds missing TP and SL to your manual trades and pending orders Sets them once per ticket Lets you move TP and SL afterward Works on hedging and netting accounts Scans on every tick and reacts on trade events Why you want it You place faster entries You get consistent risk and exit targets You reduce fat finger errors You keep full manual control Quick start Attach the EA to any chart Keep TP and SL e
FREE
ZenTrade Manager MT5
Ian Paolo Lumba Castro
Utilities
ZenTrade Manager MT5 Stop Computing. Start Trading. Are you tired of missing perfect entries because you were busy calculating pip distances, lot sizes, or monetary risk? Do you overthink your Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, only to watch the market reverse while you're adjusting lines? ZenTrade Manager MT5 removes the mental load of order management, allowing you to focus 100% on what matters: Reading the Market. You handle the high-level analysis and decide when to enter; ZenTrade handles t
Limit Opened Position
Kai Lim
Utilities
Limit Open Positions EA "Limit Positions EA is a powerful utility tool designed to provide strict control over the number of open positions in your trading account. This Expert Advisor continuously monitors your trading activity and ensures that no new positions are opened once the specified limit is reached. Ideal for traders seeking to mitigate overexposure and manage risk effectively, Limit Positions EA works seamlessly across all symbols and timeframes. Whether you're managing a large port
FREE
EA Portfolio Dashboard Telegram Alerts
Caique Moreno Izidoro De Oliveira
Utilities
EA Portfolio Dashboard Telegram Alerts Professional dashboard designed to analyze, monitor and control multiple Expert Advisors in real time, providing institutional-level statistics directly on your MT5 chart . Track the true performance of your portfolio with clean visual analytics, automatic EA grouping, drawdown monitoring and Telegram notifications. Ideal for traders running multiple EAs, prop firm challenges or VPS trading environments. Key Features Automatic detection of all EAs runn
FREE
MT5 Supertrend Pure
Dae Shik Kim
4.83 (6)
Indicators
Supertrend Pure MT5 - High-Precision Trend Follower Your reviews, comments, and scores are a great source of encouragement for me as I work on the program. Thank you. [Product Description] Supertrend Pure is the cleanest and most powerful trend indicator focused on the essence of trading. By eliminating complex settings and utilizing mathematically optimized Average True Range (ATR) calculations, it removes market noise and captures only the true trend. Key Features: Pure Algorithm: Provid
FREE
XAU Equal Level Raid H1
Avinash Pagadala
Experts
XAU Equal Level Raid H1 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.00 What it is XAU Equal Level Raid H1 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the H1 chart. Equal highs/lows liquidity raid style participation on H1 gold. Built for structured automated participation — not grid , not martingale . Evaluate on your broker and risk profile before any live use. This product is a technical system . Exact thresholds and entry equations remain internal product design and are not publish
FREE
Tokyo Gold Breakout EA
Kosuke Noguchi
Experts
Tokyo-Gold-Breakout-EA Gold-only Tokyo/Asia range breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. Tokyo-Gold-Breakout-EA is a low-frequency, selective trading robot designed specifically for GOLD / XAUUSD. It waits for the Tokyo/Asia session range to complete, then looks for confirmed upside breakout opportunities on M15. This EA is built for traders who prefer fewer, more selective setups with defined risk management. It is not designed to trade every day and it is not a high-frequency scalping robot
FREE
Telegram Sender
Tonny Obare
Utilities
Telegram Sender — MetaTrader to Telegram Trade Alerts Telegram Sender   is a powerful MetaTrader utility that instantly sends trading alerts from your MT4/MT5 platform directly to Telegram. Stay connected to the market anywhere, anytime, without constantly watching your charts. Designed for traders who value speed, automation, and convenience, Telegram Sender delivers real-time notifications for signals, order activity, and market events straight to your phone or Telegram group. Key Features In
DTK Scalping Panel
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Utilities
A powerful and intuitive trade management tool designed for scalpers and intraday traders. Created to complement the Nampim Samba Scalper strategy , it allows traders to open, manage, and close positions quickly without leaving the chart.  Key Features: Customizable trading panel – choose position (left, right, center, top, bottom). One-click trading buttons – instantly open Buy/Sell trades with pre-set lot sizes. Close management – close last 1/2/3 trades or all Buy/Sell positions with one clic
FREE
AB ZoneMatrix
Allan Deka
Indicators
How it works –   Base-departure detection — algorithmically finds consolidation bases (overlapping range with compressed volatility) followed by displacement departures. Patterns: Drop-Base-Rally, Rally-Base-Drop, Rally-Base-Rally, Drop-Base-Drop — detected structurally, not by candle names. –   Strength score (0–100) — from departure velocity, time-at-base, freshness (each revisit decays the score), higher-timeframe confluence and origin volume. –   Lifecycle — Fresh, Tested (decaying), Broken
FREE
Trade Executing Buttons
Montir Chakma
Utilities
This MT5 trading utility is designed to provide quick access to commonly used trading functions directly from the chart. The tool includes Buy, Sell, Buy Limit, and Sell Limit order buttons, allowing traders to place orders efficiently without opening additional trading windows. Position management features include a Close Position button and an adjustable order quantity input with dedicated increase and decrease controls for fast lot size selection. The utility also displays the current profit
FREE
Manage Positions
Dragan Drenjanin
Utilities
Manage Positions is an MT5 script designed with five distinct options for efficiently managing open positions. It offers versatile functionality, allowing for both global impact across all currency pairs and localized influence on specific pairs of interest. Additionally, users can target particular currency pairs to tailor their actions accordingly. For instance, leaving the "LEAVE BLANK to Manage Positions for ALL Symbols" field empty enables closing all positions universally, while specifyin
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (215)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (670)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT5 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, crypto, or future
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.97 (146)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (166)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (5)
Utilities
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (30)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account. It supports both public and private Telegram channels, and you can conn
Astro Trade MT5
Indra Maulana
5 (2)
Utilities
AstroTrade Trading Assistant AstroTrade is a comprehensive multi-functional trading utility developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates essential tools for trade execution, risk management, and technical monitoring into a single unified interface. The application is designed to assist traders in managing their daily operations through a visual and structured environment. Visual Trade Execution and Risk Management The application includes a specialized trading panel that assists in c
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
Utilities
Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 5 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader . COPYLOT allows you to copy Forex trades between MT4 and MT5 terminals with support for Hedge and Netting accounts. COPYLOT MT5 version supports: - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting to MT5 Netting - MT4 to MT5 Hedge - MT4 to MT5 Netting MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files H
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.71 (17)
Utilities
LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% !   ONLY $30 insead of $50!  Maximum real discount!  ONLY UNTIL 08/22 HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! full description   ::  demo-version  :: 60-sec-video-description Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss and take-p
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Power Candles Strategy Scanner - Self-Optimizing Multi-Symbol Setup Finder Power Candles Strategy Scanner runs the same self-optimizing engine that powers the Power Candles indicator - on every symbol in your Market Watch, side by side. One panel tells you which symbols are statistically tradable right now, which strategy wins on each, the optimal Stop Loss / Take Profit pair, and pings you the moment a fresh signal fires. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 5. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT5 terminal. An MT4 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.58 (52)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT5," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT4" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Utilities
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Utilities
Premium Trade Manager - The Trade Panel With a Coach Built In Premium Trade Manager puts a trading coach inside your chart, with a full execution engine underneath it. Set the trade up the way you always do, then let Max, your AI trading coach, read that exact setup against your live account and give you a straight verdict before you commit: is the stop disciplined, is the risk sane, is a high-impact release minutes away, are you near a prop-firm limit. Below sits the engine that runs everything
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
5 (1)
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (7)
Utilities
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (8)
Utilities
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
Shaoping Kuang
3.67 (3)
Utilities
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
Trade Command Center
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
5 (2)
Utilities
Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account ; Official Information Official channel Seller profile Trade Command Center — Professional Trade Execution & Real-Time Risk Guard Panel Trade Command Center is a high-performance visual trade execution, lot size calculator, and risk management utility for MetaTrader 5. It is engineered specifically for manual traders requiring strict risk enforcement, capital protection, a
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Utilities
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
More from author
Indicator MA ATR channel
Alexey Smirnov
5 (1)
Indicators
I present the well-known Moving Average indicator connected to the ATR indicator. This indicator is presented as a channel, where the upper and lower lines are equidistant from the main line by the value of the ATR indicator. The indicator is easy to use. The basic settings of the moving average have been saved, plus the settings for the ATR have been added. Moving Average Parameters: MA period Shift MA Method Moving Average Parameters: ATR TF - from which timeframe the values are taken A
FREE
Ind Fractal Levels
Alexey Smirnov
Indicators
I present the well-known Fractal indicator. Levels have been added to this indicator. At the extreme points, you can see the continuation of the price line, which changes when the values of the Fractal indicator change. The indicator is easy to use. The basic Fractal settings have been saved. FractalLevels Parameters: LeftBars - the number of bars on the left RightBars - the number of bars on the right
FREE
Indicator MA Channel
Alexey Smirnov
4 (1)
Indicators
I present the well-known Moving Average indicator. This indicator is presented as a channel, where the upper and lower lines are equidistant from the main line by a percentage set by the user. The indicator is easy to use. The basic settings of the moving average have been saved and a percentage parameter (Channel%) has been added. Basic parameters: Channel% - shows how much we want to deviate from the main line. The indicator is freely available.
FREE
IndFlatDetector
Alexey Smirnov
Indicators
I present to you the IndFlatDetector indicator. It belongs to the level indicators and shows the Trading Levels. This indicator combines the simplicity of intuitive settings and the accuracy of drawing levels. Up count - the number of candlesticks up to determine the upper range Down count - the number of candlesticks down to determine the lower range Borders on the body or shadow - calculate the range by shadows or by body Change the borders or not - change the boundaries of the original
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review