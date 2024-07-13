Ejen Ali AI
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 13 July 2024
For Demo, Competition and Real Account. Valid until 20/12/2025
Combined with artificial intelligence.
Build your EA, so you can build your strategy with available indicators and tools.
Build EA Simple does not have any set strategy, but with it you can use a combination of indicators and use them as signals or filters and build your strategy!
Indicators available:
Price Action
Fast Moving Average
Slow Moving Average
Adaptive Moving Average
Triple Exponential Moving Average
Relative Strength Index
Average Directional Index
Average Directional Movement Index
Momentum
Accelerator Oscillator
Accumulation/Distribution
Awesome Oscillator
Alligator
Bollinger Bands
Commodity Channel Index
Chaikin Oscillator
DeMarker
Double Exponential Moving Average (DEMA)
Fractal Adaptive Moving Average (FrAMA)
Force Index
Fractals
Envelopes
Money Flow Index
Ichimoku Kinko Hy
Moving Averages Convergence-Divergence
On Balance Volume
Moving Average of Oscillator indicator
Parabolic Stop And Reverse System
Standard Deviation
Stochastic Oscillator
Bill Williams' Market Facilitation Index
Williams' Percent Range
Available Tools:
Take profit fixed
Stop loss fixed