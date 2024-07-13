Ejen Ali AI

For Demo, Competition and Real Account. Valid until 20/12/2025

Combined with artificial intelligence.

Build your EA, so you can build your strategy with available indicators and tools.

Build EA Simple does not have any set strategy, but with it you can use a combination of indicators and use them as signals or filters and build your strategy!





Indicators available:

Price Action

Fast Moving Average

Slow Moving Average

Adaptive Moving Average

Triple Exponential Moving Average

Relative Strength Index

Average Directional Index

Average Directional Movement Index

Momentum

Accelerator Oscillator

Accumulation/Distribution

Awesome Oscillator

Alligator

Bollinger Bands

Commodity Channel Index

Chaikin Oscillator

DeMarker

Double Exponential Moving Average (DEMA)

Fractal Adaptive Moving Average (FrAMA)

Force Index

Fractals

Envelopes

Money Flow Index

Ichimoku Kinko Hy

Moving Averages Convergence-Divergence

On Balance Volume

Moving Average of Oscillator indicator

Parabolic Stop And Reverse System

Standard Deviation

Stochastic Oscillator

Bill Williams' Market Facilitation Index

Williams' Percent Range





Available Tools:

Take profit fixed

Stop loss fixed



