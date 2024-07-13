Ejen Ali AI

For Demo, Competition and Real Account. Valid until 20/12/2025

Combined with artificial intelligence.

Build your EA, so you can build your strategy with available indicators and tools.

Build EA Simple does not have any set strategy, but with it you can use a combination of indicators and use them as signals or filters and build your strategy!


Indicators available:

Price Action

Fast Moving Average

Slow Moving Average

Adaptive Moving Average

Triple Exponential Moving Average

Relative Strength Index

Average Directional Index

Average Directional Movement Index

Momentum

Accelerator Oscillator

Accumulation/Distribution

Awesome Oscillator

Alligator

Bollinger Bands

Commodity Channel Index

Chaikin Oscillator

DeMarker

Double Exponential Moving Average (DEMA)

Fractal Adaptive Moving Average (FrAMA)

Force Index

Fractals

Envelopes

Money Flow Index

Ichimoku Kinko Hy

Moving Averages Convergence-Divergence

On Balance Volume

Moving Average of Oscillator indicator

Parabolic Stop And Reverse System

Standard Deviation

Stochastic Oscillator

Bill Williams' Market Facilitation Index

Williams' Percent Range 


Available Tools:

Take profit fixed

Stop loss fixed


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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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