Close all Orders Trailing Stop

This utility EA closes any buy or sell order when it reaches the desired profit value, or when the stop gain is activated. Closes orders opened manually or by other robots. Very effective for protecting or guaranteeing gains in rapid price movements. It works on any period and any asset available on MT5.





Trailing Start: Example, if the price moves 70 pips in favor, it activates the stop gain.

Traling Stop: or Traling Step: If the price moves by the amount defined above the Trailing Start it will move the stop gain to maximize profits.





Stop loss: You must place it manually.





This product will always receive better updates.

If you have any questions, you can ask me directly in chat.





I am available for consultations and suggestions for improvements.