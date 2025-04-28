HOW TO USE SWING MASTER EA

This is a step-by-step video tutorial on how to install and use SWING MASTER EA

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These settings are used for trading on this signal - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362558?source=Site+Profile+Seller

Simultaneous trading in 2 directions allows us to trade in both directions simultaneously on the same asset.

For example, if a SELL trade is already open, the EA (if there is a valid trade signal) can now open a BUY trade on the same asset — and vice versa.

What does this update give us?

In simple terms: we will no longer miss trading signals just because a position is already open on an asset. More precisely:

The average number of trades increases by 5–15%

The maximum drawdown decreases by 5–15%

The Recovery Factor improves by 5–10%

I believe this is a powerful upgrade that boosts the efficiency and profitability of the system by 10–15%, while also reducing trading risks. That’s a big win!

Please be aware that some brokers (especially American ones) prohibit opening trades in both directions simultaneously.

Also, if your account type is Netting, this feature will not work.

So before enabling dual-direction trading, check with your broker to make sure this is supported on your account. By default, the dual-direction trading at the same time feature is disabled. You are not required to use it. If you wish to activate it, double-click the variable "Trade 1 or 2 directions at the same time" and from the dropdown menu, select "2 directions at the same time."



