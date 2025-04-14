NightWolf EA

The "Night Wolf" advisor is created using a model for predicting asset price changes the next day. The mathematical model is based on assessing the probabilities of the trajectory of the traded asset.

The advisor can trade both intraday and medium-term. The desired option is set in the settings.

The standard parameters of the advisor are suitable for trading NASDAQ, SP 500 and DJ 30 (US100, US500 and US30) indices, for other instruments you need to select settings.

There is a risk manager with the ability to enable loss limitation per transaction.

Please write all questions in the comments.

Test the "Night Wolf" advisor and evaluate its trading and performance yourself.


Description of the "Night Wolf" advisor parameters:

Group "Trade Parameters"

1. "Magic Number For Trade Orders (Only Numbers)" - Here you set a unique number for the robot so that it can distinguish between its orders and orders placed by others robots.

2. "Set Stop Loss In Percent Of Asset Price" - Stop Loss size for opened positions as a percentage of the price of the traded instrument, non-integer values ​​are allowed, for example 5.5

3. "Set Take Profit In Percent Of Asset Price For Buy Orders" - Take Profit size for opened buy positions as a percentage of the price of the traded instrument

4. “Set Take Profit In Percent Of Asset Price For Sell Orders” - Take Profit size for opened sell positions as a percentage of the price of the traded instrument

5. "Use Automatically Calculated Take Profit?" - If set to "true", the robot will use dynamic calculation of Take Profit parameters when opening positions, which can increase trading success. If set to "false", the robot will use the values ​​​​set in steps 3 and 4.

6. "Use Defined Closing Time For Open Orders?" - If set to “true”, the robot will close the position on the opening day without moving the open one position the next day. The time to close a position is set in 2 parameters described below.

7. "Set Closing Time Hour" - Position closing hour. Integer numbers from 0 to 23 are allowed.

8. "Set Closing Time Minute" - The minute to close the position. Integer numbers from 0 to 59 are allowed.


Group "Risk Management Parameters"

9. "Use Account Percent In Every Deal?" - If you set the switch to "true", the trading mode of opening a position with risk will be enabled as a percentage of the deposit, calculated depending on the size of the Stop Loss. For example, when the risk is set to "5.0", when the set in the Stop Loss settings, the trading account will decrease by 5 percent.

10. "Set Percent Amount" - The amount of risk per trade as a percentage of the trading account, non-integer values ​​are allowed, for example 2.5

11. "Use Lot Per 1000 Equity In Every Deal?" - If you set the switch to "true", the trading mode of opening a position with risk will be enabled, calculated as the set lot in the parameter below for 1000 units of the trading account currency. For example, when setting the risk to 0.2 lots per 1000 currency units trading account and having 5000 in the account, the robot will use 1 lot in each opened trade (5000/1000 * 0.2)

12. "Set Lot Per 1000 Equity" - Risk amount per trade in lots per 1000 units of trading account currency, non-integer values ​​are allowed, for example 0.5

13. "Use Fixed Lot In Every Deal?" - If you set the switch to "true", the trading mode of opening a position with a fixed lot will be enabled, set in the parameter below.

14. "Set Fixed Lot" - Lot size for each individual transaction, non-integer values ​​are allowed, for example 0.2

15. "Use Loss Reduction Function To Minimize Potential Losses?" - If you set the switch to the "true" position, the robot will use loss reduction function based on current price change activity and trend assessment. The robot can close a position without waiting for an increase drawdown until the set Stop Loss is triggered.

If none of points 9, 11 or 13 is set to “true”, the robot will open positions with the minimum lot, regardless of the size of your trading account.


"Time Parameters" group

16. "Use Time Filter To Limit Trading Time For Opening Positions?" - If you set the switch to "true", the robot will start trading from time start of trading and will stop opening positions from the time trading was stopped. The next day everything will happen again. You can start and stop trading times set in the parameters below. Default parameters for trading time GMT+2. If your broker's time is different, change values ​​in the fields below.

17. "Trading Start at Hour (server time)" - The hour the robot started trading. Set according to the time of your trading terminal. Integers are allowed 
values ​​from 0 to 23.

18. "Trading Stop at Hour (server time)" - The end hour of the robot's trading. Set according to the time of your trading terminal. Integers are allowed 
values ​​from 0 to 23. The end hour must be greater than the start hour of trading.
Recommended products
Samurai Trader USDJPY
Burak Enes Aydin
Experts
Samurai Trader USDJPY - Precision MA Cross Trading Bot Samurai Trader USDJPY is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed for USD/JPY trading on the 15-minute timeframe (M15). This EA uses the Moving Average (MA) Cross strategy to detect trend reversals and execute trades. ## Key Features - MA Cross Strategy: Trades based on moving average crossovers to identify trend changes - 15-Minute Timeframe (M15): Optimized for quick trading - Manual Lot Sizing: Users set the lot size manually (recommended 0.1 l
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.59 (27)
Experts
A new step forward | AI-Driven Precision meets Market Logic With Argos Rage , a new level of trading automation is introduced – powered by an embedded DeepSeek AI system that analyzes market behavior in real time. While it builds on the strengths of Argos Fury, this EA follows a different strategic path: more flexibility, broader interpretation and stronger market engagement. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leverage:  min 1:20 Deposit:  min $100 Symbol:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Broker:  all After purchasi
Alpha Striker Smc King MT5
Shokhboz Mamarasulov
Experts
Alpha Striker SMC KING is unique Expert Advisor that continues the Alpha Striker series of  expert advisors. Innovative methods of the programme's approach to trading, and promising performance results are possible thanks to the use of modern technologies and methods. The Alpha Striker SMC KING is a fully automated EA designed to trade currencies only. Working pairs recommended EURUSD. Expert showed stable results on currencies in 2022-2024 period. No dangerous methods of money management used,
Salva EA
Pavel Komarovsky
Experts
Salva EA is an advanced and fully automated system. The basis of this strategy is the price chart itself, the trade is conducted from the price movement range. Benefits This is not martingale, not arbitration Ready for operation without PreSetting Always use a stop loss and take profit to save your investments Easy to use (does not have complex settings) The results of the tester converge with the results on a real account High speed testing (can be optimized for 1 minute OHLC) Salva EA works b
New Rate MT5
POPEY GROUP S.A.C.S.
Experts
New Rate EA – Precision Breakout Automation New Rate EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to capture daily breakout opportunities with disciplined precision. It trades only once per day , locking in a defined intraday range and executing at the exact breakout point. No re-entries, no overtrading, no emotion. Built upon a proven Opening Range Breakout (ORB) concept, New Rate combines clean execution, strict risk control, and versatile configuration options suitable for any MT5 symbol t
Reversal Pattern AI MT5
Stanislav Konin
5 (1)
Indicators
Reversal Pattern AI — an absolute breakthrough in the world of indicator development, combining artificial intelligence algorithms, multi-level market analysis, and classical methods of technical analysis. It not only detects reversal patterns but also evaluates market inefficiencies, generating highly accurate trading signals. Thanks to a hybrid model that uses price action analysis, Volumes, Volatility, VWAP, and Volume AVG %, the indicator easily adapts to any market conditions.              
Auto Channel Trader
Ross Adam Langlands Nelson
Experts
The Auto Channel Trader creates a channel by plotting a line along the high points and low points of the chart, the EA then makes long trades near the bottom of the channel and short trades near the top of the channel. The channel is created by finding high points for the top line and low points for the bottom line, these points are shown with arrows. A line of best fit is then plotted through these points and extended until the end of the chart.  The length of the channel is determined by the M
AlphaBot
Piotr Stepien
4.43 (7)
Experts
Alpha BOT  is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT5 platform and multi currency pair. The principle of operation is based on support and resistance, uses pullback of currency pairs and deep machine learning, the EA independently adjusts to market volatility. Tested in sample and in out of sample with positive results since 2010y. Requirements: Leverage 1:30 or higher  Minimum deposit 1000 USD, recomended 5000 USD ( or the same in another currency. ) Run E
Trend Flow EA MT5
Ongkysetiawan
Experts
Stop chasing the market and start flowing with it. Trend Flow EA MT5   is designed for traders who want a clean, logical approach to the markets without staring at charts all day. No Martingale, no Grid, no risky averaging. Timeframe:  H1 (1 Hour)  is the sweet spot. It ignores the noise. It only opens a trade when the price "reloads" and confirms it is ready to continue the trend.
Vikopo Value Gaps MT5
Farahbod Nikfar
Experts
Dear traders and investors, Introducing   Vikopo Value Gaps MT5 , Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 15 years. MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114438 products List : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/vikopoadvise/seller Strategy Introduction : When utilizing this robot, we have harnessed the power of cutting-edge neural plugins to enhance its capabilities. By integrating these neural plugins, our trading robot is equipped with a for
V Wave EA
STANTON ROUX
5 (1)
Experts
V-Wave EA Unlock the power of automated trading with V-Wave EA ! This cutting-edge Expert Advisor integrates a robust set of indicators, including VWAP , Moving Averages ,  IBS , and FIBO Levels for precise entries. Key Features: 1. Powerful Indicators: VWAP (Volume-Weighted Average Price): The core of the strategy, ensuring optimal entries based on volume-driven market trends. Two Moving Averages: Customize crossover and trend strategies for added confirmation. IBS (Internal Bar Strength): Fin
DonchianMaster
Francesco Pinta
Experts
This EA is based on the classic donchian channel and can be applied to any instrument. It allows you to work both in breakout and in reversal mode, changing the timeframe and the length of the channel. It also integrates a volatility-based filter derived from the ATR that allows you to isolate the best conditions on the market. Another feature is that it works with market orders only, eliminating the problems related to stop levels of some brokers.
MFX Trend Following
Mr Sarawoot Chaiwong
Experts
MFX Trend Following MFX Trend Following is an Expert Advisor (EA) that employs a trend-following trading strategy. This strategy is based on a custom technique developed personally by the creator. Regardless of the timeframe it is run on, the results remain consistent. The strategy identifies trends on larger timeframes and pinpoints entry points on smaller timeframes. Additionally, it incorporates a martingale system for managing and adjusting orders. *** Myfxbook & Preset Please Inbox ***
Indicement MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.16 (25)
Experts
Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the be
FVG Auto Master
Parth Sanjaykumar Patel
Experts
The FVG Auto Master is a sophisticated automated trading system based on the renowned Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology. This Expert Advisor identifies and trades Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) - institutional price imbalances that create high-probability trading opportunities when price returns to fill these gaps. Key Features Advanced Fair Value Gap Detection Automatically identifies bullish and bearish Fair Value Gaps across multiple timeframes Precise gap measurement and validation algorithm
Bitcoin Trading MT5
Sinh Nguyen Tran Hoang
Experts
Bitcoin Trading  My Expert Advisor trade Bitcoin on H1 time frame, Base on ADX indicator,  Bollinger Bands indicator, and follow the trend. stop loss 31 usd/0.01 bitcoin take profit 19 usd/0.01 bitcoin (0.01 lot) Min deposit: from 300 usd Profit: 100%/year. Draw Down: < 35% Input Setting to test my EA: - Lots: 0.01 - Stoploss: 31 usd/0.01 bitcoin or 3100 usd/bitcoin depend on your broker and your account (adjust to the correct ratio and do not change) - Takeprofit:  19 usd/0.01 bitcoin or 1900 u
Alpha B3 Renko Trader
Renato Takahashi
Experts
O Alpha B3 Renko Trader  é um robô especialista para negociação no Bovespa B3  (miniíndice e minidólar) que une a análise de candlesticks do gráfico Renko (calculado internamente, sem imagens gráficas) com a estratégia Alpha B3 . O robô permite configurar, para os sinais de entrada, o tamanho do brick do gráfico Renko, bem como um número de candlesticks para análise. Além disso, você deve configurar os stops fixos, em pontos. O robô permite também a configuração de funções, tais como número de c
Ozymandias EA
Jaime Furlan De Paula
Experts
Algotrading EA is based on trend logic and price formation using weighted linear averages LWMA. The calculation is influenced by the most recent prices, which hold greater weight in the average calculation. This average is calculated by taking each of the closing prices in a certain period of time and multiplying them by a predetermined weight coefficient. Once the position of the time periods is considered, they are summed and divided by the sum of the number of time periods. Signals It consis
Statistical Mean Reversion EA ZScore ADF
Mael Francois Claude Deman
Experts
Statistical Mean Reversion EA – ZScore + ADF + Dynamic Quantiles This Expert Advisor implements a robust mean reversion trading strategy based on advanced statistical techniques. It dynamically adapts to changing market conditions by analyzing z-scores, volatility-adjusted spreads, stationarity, and half-life of price deviations. Ideal for traders looking for a quantitative edge in range-bound or reverting market regimes. Key Features Z-Score Entry & Exit Logic Uses a dynamic z-score calculat
Alpha Striker us30 V2 MT5
Shokhboz Mamarasulov
Experts
Alpha Striker US30 V2 MT5 is unique Expert Advisor that continues the Stochastic series of advisors. Innovative methods of the programme's approach to trading, and promising performance results are possible thanks to the use of modern technologies and methods. The Alpha Striker US30 V2 MT5 is a fully automated EA designed to trade currencies only. Working pairs recommended US30. Expert showed stable results on currencies in 2020-2024 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no mart
Gload RsiStoch
Stefano Padovano
Experts
G-LOAD stoch Rsi Pro    è TESTATO SU CONTI REALE GIA'DA UN P'O' ! CON QUESTO BOT POTRETE LASCIARLO TRANQUILLAMENTE AGIRE DA SOLO SENZA AVERE PENSIERI DI NOTIZIE E ORARI SEMPRE SENZA STOPPARLO E RACCOGLIERE A FINE MESE I PROFITTI ! provate in test strategy se vi dà soddisfazioni   vi prego di lasciarmi una recensione o commento  :)  ogni tick reali. 122 ms ES: (ultimo ping al tuo server è 122.70 ms) time frame   : H1 H1 TIME FRAME     su 500€/$  lotto 0,01 su 1000 euro/$  lotto 0.05 Vps consig
Supply Demand Brake Out
Domantas Juodenis
Experts
Supply Demand Breakout EA - Professional Edition Automated Supply & Demand Zone Trading System with Advanced Risk Management and False Breakout Protection  WHAT IS THIS EA? The Supply Demand Breakout EA is a fully automated trading robot that identifies and trades high-probability supply and demand zones using institutional trading concepts. It combines CHoCH (Change of Character) and BOS (Break of Structure) detection with intelligent risk management and a professional real-time dashboard. Perf
Horse Trader Robot
Wankhede Shivaji Dadarao
Experts
Good Day,  "Horse Trader" is an Expet Advisor and Trding Robot which is based on Technical Analysis Indicator. This Algorithm is developed with extensive research to give best results over  a period of time. It is based of low loss high return principle that  helps to cut losses when trade goes wrong and during profits it keeps running a trade so that maximum profits can be taken out through the same. there are two kind of "Horse Trader" algorithms one focuses only on buy side trades with small
XAU Bull Trend EA
Erbil Komur
Experts
XAU Bull Trend EA is an Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe , opening long (buy) trades only . Its primary goal is to capture bullish trends while applying disciplined and adaptive risk management. General Features Trading instrument: XAUUSD Timeframe: H1 Long-only trading Does not trade frequently; trend-focused strategy Built-in spread filter Uses TEMA as the main trend filter Risk & Trade Management Percentage-based risk management (Selectable levels from 1% to 7% ) ATR (A
FREE
Simple MACD
Sylvia Wayua Nthiwa
Experts
Simple MACD EA works on several principles affiliated to MACD (Moving average convergence/divergence). For short entry to occur, price has to be above MA or EMA 200, the MACD cross signal line in MACD from below to up and the cross happens below the zero line on the MACD. The entry is on the candle after the crossover, stop loss is below the moving average and take profit is on a ratio of 1:1.5.
Market striker mt5
Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr
5 (1)
Experts
Market Striker A very advanced trading system by using techniques of difference between prices, price movement, and the time in which the price moved from one point to another. The expert trades through the price movement relationship between the largest frames and the smallest frames, and it has a very complex time filter system. , and it is a very accurate expert. Market Striker designed to trade on real accounts and provides exceptional results . Market Striker blog after purchase contact me
BestEA100
Anwar Bin Muawiyah Bin Hamouda Al-darwish
Experts
Key Features of This Selling EA: Technical Indicators : Uses Moving Average (SMA) to determine trend direction Uses RSI to identify overbought conditions Sell Conditions : Price is below the Moving Average (downtrend) RSI is above the specified level (overbought condition) Risk Management : Configurable Stop Loss and Take Profit Fixed lot size (can be modified to use risk percentage) Order Management : Only one position at a time Proper error handling Customization Options : Adjustable parameter
GoldForever EA X MT5
Mohammedafridi
Experts
Gold Forever EA – Institutional XAUUSD Trading System   ICMarkets Live Signal → https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2351773?source=Site Introductory price for early users. The price will increase permanently as performance history, user feedback, and demand grow. Early buyers keep lifetime access at the lowest available price. Designed for serious traders who seek alignment with institutional market behavior , not emotional or random decision-making, this EA applies advanced multi-timeframe analys
Mr Beast Boom 100 thousand Spike
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Utilities
Indicador "MR BEAST - Detectador de Mejores Spikes" para el Índice BOOM1000 (M1) El indicador "MR BEAST - Detectador de Mejores Spikes" es una herramienta especializada y altamente precisa diseñada exclusivamente para operar en el índice CRASH 1000, con un enfoque específico en el marco temporal de 1 minuto (M1). Desarrollado por el reconocido trader Mr. Beast, este indicador ha sido meticulosamente diseñado para identificar únicamente los mejores spikes, permitiendo a los operadores capitalizar
Bollinger Band Strategy EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Bollinger Band Strategy EA MT5 is an automated trading tool designed to capture opportunities based on Bollinger Bands' reversal conditions. It executes buy trades upon detecting a bullish reversal near the lower band (when the previous candle closes below the lower band and the current candle closes above it, transitioning from red to green) and sell trades for a bearish reversal near the upper band (the opposite scenario). Extensively back-tested, the EA offers precise entry methods, flexible
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (397)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.86 (28)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 10 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 7 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure t
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
4.53 (19)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (102)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.64 (22)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.87 (15)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $699! After that, the price will be raised to $799. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (15)
Experts
Overview Golden Hen EA is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD . It operates by combining nine independent trading strategies, each triggered by different market conditions and timeframes (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1). The EA is designed to manage its entries and filters automatically. The core logic of the EA focuses on identifying specific signals. Golden Hen EA does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques . All trades opened by the EA use a predefined Stop Loss and T
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
2.72 (29)
Experts
Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (497)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.6 (10)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL (Real Trading Account) LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My    This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5 . When used with the recommended and optimized settings , and on a reputable ECN / RAW spread broker , live trading behavior should closely reflect the performance and trade structure of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, execution, and VPS e
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.52 (77)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (6)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****5 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.45 (66)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex Turbo — “Trade the storm — control the Vortex” Vortex Turbo represents the next evolutionary stage in intelligent trading — a unique development that merges cutting-edge AI architecture, adaptive market logic, and precise risk control. Built upon proven algorithmic principles, it integrates multiple strategies into a unified high-speed ecosystem powered by a new level of predictive intelligence. Designed as a scalping expert for gold XAUUSD(GOLD), Vortex Turbo employs a controlled martin
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.74 (92)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.16 (19)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.48 (90)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
Pivot Killer
BLODSALGO LIMITED
4.63 (24)
Experts
Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.21 (14)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 399$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (130)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
AI Prop Firms MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously
The Techno Deity EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Experts
The Techno Deity — Digital Dominance on XAUUSD Promo: You can receive the Cryon X-9000 advisor as a gift. To clarify the conditions and gain access, contact me directly. The Techno Deity is a high-tech trading ecosystem created for those who value structural order in the chaos of the gold market. At the heart of the system lies a digital intuition algorithm that doesn't just follow the price but identifies zones of institutional interest and moments of market imbalance. Instead of standard indic
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (104)
Experts
Hello everyone, let me introduce myself: I am Quantum StarMan, the electrifying, freshest member of the Quantum EAs family. I'm a fully automated, multicurrency EA with the power to handle up to 5 dynamic pairs: AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCAD . With the utmost precision and unwavering responsibility, I'll take your trading game to the next level. Here's the kicker: I don't rely on Martingale strategies. Instead, I utilize a sophisticated grid system that's designed for peak performa
VolumeHedger
OMG FZE LLC
4.9 (39)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ LIVE SIGNALS ]  ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]  ,   [ Blog ]  , [ AI Usage ]  , [ PDF Guide ] Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) The developer of this EA has proven his professionalism through the quality of his other robots. With Volume Hedger EA  Thanks to the ability to define an entry strategy using a Custom Indicator, you will no longer need to purchase additional EAs! This EA is an advanced trading algorithm that comb
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (31)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% OFF 24 hours only. Sale ends November 29th. This will be the only sale for this product. Introducing Syna Version 4 - The World's First Agentic AI Trading Ecosystem I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 4, the forex trading industry's first true multi-EA agentic coordination system . This groundbreaking innovation allows multiple Expert Advisors to operate as a unified intelligence network across different MT5 terminals and broker accounts - a capability that has never existe
More from author
Lion Heart
Andrey Dubeiko
Experts
The "Lion Heart" robot is a fully automatic algorithm that uses momentum analysis and trend assessment to trade the NASDAQ 100, SP 500 and DJ 30 indices. Transactions are made infrequently, mostly 1 transaction per day, if all conditions for opening are suitable. The strategy does not critically depend on the speed of order execution your broker. The robot has a built-in risk manager, which can be configured to work depending on the capital management strategy (percentage of the account, lot
Senshi EA
Andrey Dubeiko
Experts
The "Senshi" advisor is a fully automatic algorithm that uses the synergy mechanism of two trading approaches to control risk and increase  trading results. The approaches are based on a combination of Price Action and a mathematical model. The strategy is not scalping and does not depend on the speed of orders execution from your broker. The bot was created for trading the NASDAQ 100, SP 500 and DJ 30 indices. When trading, the advisor applies a fixed Stop Loss, and Take Profit can be eithe
Valhalla EA
Andrey Dubeiko
Experts
The "Valhalla" advisor is based on a volatility spike trading model that estimates momentum and follows the movement, increasing profits. In the future, I plan to improve the advisor to add additional settings and flexible settings. The advisor trades intraday, but you can change the settings so that it trades medium-term. The standard parameters of the advisor are suitable for trading NASDAQ, SP 500 and DJ 30 (US100, US500 and US30) indices, for other instruments you need to select the setti
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review