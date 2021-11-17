Hanseatic Stoller
- Utilities
-
Expert Lims S.LWe deal with indicators, expert advisors, panels, etc.
- Version: 13.10
- Updated: 17 November 2021
- Activations: 5
Searches on every symbol on MT4 MarketWatch.
System Stoller% uses Williams% and StarcBands to calculate trend, entries and exits.
Works only for H1 timeframe.
Input parameters:
- Period:Number of bars to search.
- Refresh_min: Number of minutes to wait between searches.
- ShowTrendChanges: Signals on trend changes.
- ExtendPeriod: Extend period to calculate signals order.
- UseADXFilter: Confirm entry using ADX on M15.
- BullColor: Font color on buy entries
- BearColor: Font color on sell entries.
Results on screen:
- Symbol Symbol where the signal was detected.
- W%-M Distance between Williams% indicator and its moving average.
- #CRG Order of the signal.
- Will% Williams% indicator going up (UP) or down (DN).
- Price Signal price.
- Date Date of the signal in the following format: "hour:minute day/month."