Alpine Volume Profile

Alpine Volume Profile

See where the real volume traded — not just where price moved.

Alpine Volume Profile is an MQL5 indicator that transforms raw tick or exchange volume into a clean, readable horizontal histogram directly on your chart. Instead of a single volume bar at the bottom of the screen, you get a full breakdown of which price levels attracted the most trading activity, session by session.

What It Does

For every day, week, or fixed block of bars you choose, Alpine Volume Profile builds an independent volume histogram anchored to that period. Each row represents a price level, and its length shows how much volume traded there. Rows are split into two colors — one for volume on up-closing bars, one for down-closing bars — so you can see buying and selling pressure at a glance, not just total activity.

The result is an at-a-glance map of high-interest and low-interest price zones: thick clusters mark areas where the market spent time and volume (potential support/resistance), while thin or empty rows mark zones price moved through quickly with little participation.

Key Features

  • Flexible period grouping — build a fresh profile every day, every week, or every fixed number of bars, so profiles line up naturally with your trading session or strategy.
  • Up/down volume split — every row shows both buying and selling volume side by side, giving you directional context, not just raw size.
  • Point of Control (POC) — automatically marks the single price level with the most traded volume in each period, with an optional line that can extend across the whole chart as a reference level going forward.
  • Value Area (VAH/VAL) — optionally highlight the price range containing a configurable percentage (default 70%) of a period's total volume, a widely used way to frame "fair value" for a session.
  • Fully customizable appearance — control row height, row spacing, bar width, colors, border thickness, and how many profiles are shown at once.
  • Lightweight by design — profiles are only rebuilt when a new bar forms, not on every tick, so it stays fast even on active symbols.

Who It's For

Traders who care about where volume happened, not just how much. Whether you're identifying value areas, spotting high-volume support and resistance, or building a read on accumulation and distribution zones, Alpine Volume Profile gives you a clear, configurable view of market structure that price action alone doesn't show.

Settings At a Glance

Category What You Control
Period Grouping mode (Daily / Weekly / Custom Bars), bars per profile, max profiles shown
Volume Tick or real volume, row height (auto or fixed)
Appearance Max row width, row fill %, up/down colors, border width
POC Show/hide, color, width, line style, extend to chart edge
Value Area Show/hide, value area %, line colors and style

Drop it on any chart, pick your period, and let it draw.


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Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
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5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Siarhei Vashchylka
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Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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