Ninja MT4

MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135456

MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135457


NINJA – One Shot Precision EA
“Like a shadow... it waits, then strikes.”

NINJA is an Expert Advisor specifically for the USDJPY pair, designed to make one precise entry based on combined signals from 3 main indicators:

Stochastic Oscillator
Moving Average (MA)
Awesome Oscillator (AO)

⚔️ NINJA Characteristics:
One Shot Entry Only – no averaging, no martingale.

Waiting for the best moment, not just opening a position.

SL & TP are clear and measurable, like a katana slash.

Suitable for scalping and intraday in fast markets like USDJPY.

Advantages:
✅ Ultra-filtered entry
✅ Not greedy for positions
✅ Precision & efficient
✅ Time filter to avoid critical hours
