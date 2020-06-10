Sableng Stochastic Sar

Trade signals of advanced parabolic sar, and stochastic indicator

Best used 1-2 hours after high impact news

after the robot makes an order and get a profit or loss, the robot will automatically stop, so your capital is maintained, you can set how many points you want, but you cannot change the loss you want, you can change the amount of loss you want if the order already occurred

tips take profit 50 to 150 points

You can set the robot active at a certain time

if the robot has gained profit or loss, the robot will be inactive, and to reactivate, just open the robot settings by pressing F7, the robot settings window will appear, then set it to your liking then ok

Margin minimum 3000

input setting

variable input
take profit 50->150 poin
Lot size 0.01->3 Margin minimum 3000
time frame indicator 5 , 15, 30, 60 (mnt)
Stochastic per K 5
Stochastic per K 3
Stochastic slow 3
Stochastic low  20
Stochastic high  80
start ea on the (Hour.Mnt) 1.15 (hour.mnt) Best used 1-2 hours after high impact news
step Sar 0.02
max Sar 0.2
slip page 2

This robot takes advantage of trends that occur in parabolic sar and the highest or lowest value of the stochastic indicator

if there is a high impact news that wants to be interrupted, you can set the EA to off by changing "start ea on the (Hour.Mnt)" with a value of 23.59, or 2 hours after the news release, for example the news release at 2.30, then set "start ea on the (Hour.Mnt) "at 4.30

-Set "start ea on the (Hour.Mnt)"

  1. asian season 1.00->4.00 be careful with news that has a big impact
  2. europe season 8.00->12.00 be careful with news that has a big impact
  3. american season 13.00->17.00 be careful with news that has a big impact


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TopBottomEA's advantage: the first support for small capital work EA, real trading for more than 4 years; this EA based on volatility adaptive mechanism, only one single at a time, each single with a stop-loss, an average of about 4 orders per day, holding a single length of 12 hours or so, with a limit of $ 20 principal challenge backtesting ran through more than 10 years. Every interval of three days to increase the price of $ 100, the price process: 998 --> 1098 --> 1198...... Up to the targ
SFire Gold EA
Jacques Scholtz Fourie
Experts
This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
Forex Engine EA
Pablo Salgado
Experts
Forex Engine EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 trading robot built around a structured reversal and mean-reversion methodology. It analyzes swing highs and lows, support and resistance zones, market overextension, and overbought or oversold conditions to identify areas where a price correction or reversal may occur. When price approaches a key resistance zone, the EA evaluates the possibility of selling pressure before considering a sell entry. When price reaches a strong support area, it looks
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Master 5 Scalper
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Hi traders, especially scalpers this time I introduce a special indicator for scalpers on a 5 minute time frame This indicator is expected to be helpful for beginners who are confused about looking for a scalper indicator that is easy to understand ok go ahead This indicator only runs on a 5 minute time frame This indicator is also able to provide notifications to traders via mobile by entering MQID on your trading platform This indicator uses the modified stochastic oscillator method in tod
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Miguel Jimenez Cordero
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Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.02.18 15:33 
 

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