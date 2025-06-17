Ninja MT5
- Experts
- Agus Santoso
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 17 June 2025
- Activations: 5
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135456
MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135457
NINJA – One Shot Precision EA
“Like a shadow... it waits, then strikes.”
NINJA is an Expert Advisor specifically for the USDJPY pair, designed to make one precise entry based on combined signals from 3 main indicators:
Stochastic Oscillator
Moving Average (MA)
Awesome Oscillator (AO)
⚔️ NINJA Characteristics:
One Shot Entry Only – no averaging, no martingale.
Waiting for the best moment, not just opening a position.
SL & TP are clear and measurable, like a katana slash.
Suitable for scalping and intraday in fast markets like USDJPY.
Advantages:
✅ Ultra-filtered entry
✅ Not greedy for positions
✅ Precision & efficient
✅ Time filter to avoid critical hours