Teluh 404

TELUH-404 — Intelligent Multi-AI Expert Advisor
Next-Generation Algorithmic Trading Engine from Indonesia. Developed by Muhammad Rafly and a team supported by PT. ZORA ASIA BERKELAS

EA Teluh 404 is the world's first Expert Advisor designed using four AI APIs. It was developed by Muhammad Rafly from Indonesia under the auspices of PT. ZORA ASIA BERKELAS—a private company that maintains no social media presence and does not actively seek clients.

TELUH-404 is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed using the collaboration of four types of Artificial Intelligence (AI) that work simultaneously to collect data, filter information, calculate impacts, and execute trading decisions adaptively. This system analyzes the dynamics of macro- and microeconomic policies, both local and international, including global sentiment such as interest rate policy, inflation, and the policy direction of major central banks like the Fed.

The EA is injected with AI through the APIs of four different AIs.
Not only claims, but users can even customize the AI ​​APIs into scripts.

RECOMMENDED PAIRS & TIMEFRAME
CADJPY, NZDJPY, EURJPY (H1 timeframe)
USDCAD (H1 timeframe)
EURUSD (M15 timeframe)
XAUUSD (M1 timeframe)
XAUUSD (D1 timeframe)
XAUUSD (M30 timeframe)
GBPUSD (D1 timeframe)

With its collaborative AI-based architecture, TELUH-404 not only reads price movements but also evaluates market context, volatility, momentum, and sentiment changes to generate more selective and precise trading decisions.

TELUH-404 Advantages

- Multi-AI Collaborative Decision Engine (4 AIs working simultaneously)
- Macro & Micro Economic Impact Analysis
- Adaptive Market Filtering Technology
- Smart Risk Allocation & Dynamic Positioning
- Low Exposure Trading Logic
- Optimized for Stability & Consistency
- Asia-based servers for low latency and stable execution
- Suitable for long-term use

Trading Logic to Avoid

TELUH-404 is designed with a conservative approach and does not use high-risk methods, such as:

- Averaging
- Hedging
- Grid Trading
- High Frequency Trading (HFT)
- Martingale

By avoiding these techniques, TELUH-404 maintains a controlled risk structure and prioritizes entry accuracy over transaction quantity.

Backtesting & Testing
- 5-year historical backtest
- Tested under various market conditions (trending & ranging)
- High & low volatility optimization
- Consistent controlled drawdown
- Focus on equity curve stability

Key Features
- AI-based Smart Entry Filtering
- Dynamic Stop Management
- Adaptive Take Profit Logic
- News Impact Awareness
- Volatility Detection Engine
- Spread Protection System
- Auto Risk Control
- No Over-Trading System

Recommended for
- Traders who avoid Martingale & Grid
- Asia/Global VPS users
- Medium to long-term trading
- Small to large accounts
- Users seeking a stable and conservative EA
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HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Scalp On Scalp Off MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
Experts
FastBull Market Sentiment is a data feed that aggregates thousands of positions totaling over 500 million USD account value. Scalp On Scalp Off is able to instantly retrieve this data via direct API integration and leverage it when making trades. The sentiment is displayed directly on your chart in a customizable, user-friendly panel. Live Signal: CLICK HERE Single shot trades managed without the use of grid or martingale. Adaptive, dynamic trailing stop and take profit. Setup is incredibly eas
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
Experts
AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No grid and no martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (startin
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