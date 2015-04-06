TELUH-404 — Intelligent Multi-AI Expert Advisor

Next-Generation Algorithmic Trading Engine from Indonesia. Developed by Muhammad Rafly and a team supported by PT. ZORA ASIA BERKELAS





EA Teluh 404 is the world's first Expert Advisor designed using four AI APIs. It was developed by Muhammad Rafly from Indonesia under the auspices of PT. ZORA ASIA BERKELAS—a private company that maintains no social media presence and does not actively seek clients.





TELUH-404 is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed using the collaboration of four types of Artificial Intelligence (AI) that work simultaneously to collect data, filter information, calculate impacts, and execute trading decisions adaptively. This system analyzes the dynamics of macro- and microeconomic policies, both local and international, including global sentiment such as interest rate policy, inflation, and the policy direction of major central banks like the Fed.





The EA is injected with AI through the APIs of four different AIs.

Not only claims, but users can even customize the AI ​​APIs into scripts.





RECOMMENDED PAIRS & TIMEFRAME

CADJPY, NZDJPY, EURJPY (H1 timeframe)

USDCAD (H1 timeframe)

EURUSD (M15 timeframe)

XAUUSD (M1 timeframe)

XAUUSD (D1 timeframe)

XAUUSD (M30 timeframe)

GBPUSD (D1 timeframe)





With its collaborative AI-based architecture, TELUH-404 not only reads price movements but also evaluates market context, volatility, momentum, and sentiment changes to generate more selective and precise trading decisions.





TELUH-404 Advantages





- Multi-AI Collaborative Decision Engine (4 AIs working simultaneously)

- Macro & Micro Economic Impact Analysis

- Adaptive Market Filtering Technology

- Smart Risk Allocation & Dynamic Positioning

- Low Exposure Trading Logic

- Optimized for Stability & Consistency

- Asia-based servers for low latency and stable execution

- Suitable for long-term use





Trading Logic to Avoid





TELUH-404 is designed with a conservative approach and does not use high-risk methods, such as:





- Averaging

- Hedging

- Grid Trading

- High Frequency Trading (HFT)

- Martingale





By avoiding these techniques, TELUH-404 maintains a controlled risk structure and prioritizes entry accuracy over transaction quantity.





Backtesting & Testing

- 5-year historical backtest

- Tested under various market conditions (trending & ranging)

- High & low volatility optimization

- Consistent controlled drawdown

- Focus on equity curve stability





Key Features

- AI-based Smart Entry Filtering

- Dynamic Stop Management

- Adaptive Take Profit Logic

- News Impact Awareness

- Volatility Detection Engine

- Spread Protection System

- Auto Risk Control

- No Over-Trading System





Recommended for

- Traders who avoid Martingale & Grid

- Asia/Global VPS users

- Medium to long-term trading

- Small to large accounts

- Users seeking a stable and conservative EA