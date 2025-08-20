GoldScalperExpress

This EA is created by calculating price movements within a time frame according to the time frame in the chart. If the price movement has shown a very active market condition, then the EA will open a transaction according to the specified signal.

There are two criteria for market conditions, namely the first is based on market trends and the second is based on price reversals/Pull Back. Specifically for risk management, multiple lots are also provided if you experience losses by taking into account the balance conditions according to margin limits.

If you want active transactions every day, then this EA is perfect for you to try. Below I have added settings for input parameters according to the recommended pairs.

Recommendation:

Forex Pairs - XAUUSD / GOLD Time Frame M5 (Exness Standart Cent). For Version 1.50.

Setting Files Download:

1. https://c.mql5.com/31/1497/Exness_StandartCent_xauusd_m5_NoStoploss_WithRecover_Asynchronus.set

2. https://c.mql5.com/31/1497/Exness_StandartCent_xauusd_m5_WithStoploss_WithRecover_Synchronus.set


        Please use different magic number for each pairs in order to avoid any order issues. Also put Start Hours trading for open market and end hours trading for closing market.
        Recommended products
        Femto Core
        Imam Nasrudin
        Experts
        [Femto Core] Professional, reliable & safe gold trading robot. Introducing the advanced Expert Advisor developed for the XAUUSD pair, EA combines 2 Core Level Breakout Engines in 1 EA, namely Breakout M5 and M6, then this EA is designed in such a way by using custom fibonacci levels and using the BULL BEAR POWER comparison filter to detect trend strength on the M15 TimeFrame,  This indicator is a special indicator developed by the maker, to determine the percentage of BULL and BEAR candle streng
        Aussie Precision
        Kaloyan Ivanov
        Experts
        Added the ability to change the Lost size and make the EA the Lowest Price possible. If you buy it you will get support and future updates. Please support its evolution. This EA is plug-and-play. Aussie Precision is a time-sensitive Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, specifically designed for the AUD/USD currency pair. It is built to execute trades at predefined, controlled moments and is ideal for traders looking to automate high-precision entries based on timing. All time-based actions are align
        Femto Ground
        Imam Nasrudin
        Experts
        [Femto Ground] Professional, reliable & safe GBPUSD trading robot. Introducing the advanced Expert Advisor developed for the GBPUSD pair, EA combines 2 Core Level Breakout Engines in 1 EA, namely Breakout M5 and M12, then this EA is designed in such a way by using custom fibonacci levels and using the BULL BEAR POWER comparison filter to detect trend strength on the M15 TimeFrame,  This indicator is a special indicator developed by the maker, to determine the percentage of BULL and BEAR candle s
        Nova MBB Trader
        Anita Monus
        Experts
        Nova MBB Trader is a disciplined automation combining the MACD and Bollinger Bands (BB) indicators — blending momentum, trend, and volatility into a structured trading system. This EA waits for the alignment of MACD signals with price behavior around the Bollinger Bands to identify high-quality entry opportunities. Instead of reacting to every market wiggle, Nova MBB Trader filters out noise, trading only when momentum, trend, and volatility all confirm the move. It focuses on setups with clear
        Quad Rotation Stochastic Bitcoin EA
        Csaba Horvath
        Experts
        QuadRotation Stochastic BTC/ETH Expert Advisor Overview: QuadRotation Stochastic is a highly specialized trading bot designed for precision trading in the BTC and ETH markets. Using advanced Stochastic oscillator logic across multiple configurations, this EA dynamically identifies optimal trading opportunities, leveraging overbought/oversold conditions to maximize returns. It operates on a timeframe of M15 for refined analysis and incorporates safety mechanisms like trade delay and proportio
        MMM Japanese Candles
        Andre Tavares
        Experts
        The EA strategy : it is provided wirh built-in indicator based on Japanese Candles arrangements in order to determine the signals and has different inputs for Short and Long positions in order to improve its precision; You should purchase this EA because : it has been tested for a long time;  its indicator was deeply improved and optimized; the program is bugs free;  it is safe because its efficience is about 70% of assertiveness;  it is provided with Trailing Stop Loss technology; it has bad t
        MultiTrend Commander
        Джованни Орсани
        Experts
        MultiTrend Commander - Automated Trading System What is it? An automated trading software that: Intelligently identifies market trends Makes decisions based on multiple timeframes Automatically manages risk What does it do? Identify Trends Analyze the market in real time Combine signals from different time frames (15 min, 1 hr, 4 hr) Confirm the trend direction before entering Protect Your Capital Automatically calculates stop losses Adjusts trade size to your risk Stops trading if
        FREE
        SuperMax MT5
        Paranchai Tensit
        5 (1)
        Experts
        SuperMax MT5  is a fully automated, intelligent expert advisor with advanced mechanisms, using a dynamic system to measure market volatility to be consistent with the timing of market entry and exit. The mechanism of this system is based on the principle of mean reversion and momentum of market price. Rely on scalping and recovery strategies with optimal trading frequency and can still work well in all market conditions, be it trend or sideways, can be traded full time in any condition. This EA
        PairTraider EA
        Kirill Voytseshchuk
        Experts
        Парный трейдинг по-прежнему остается самым безопасным видом трейдинга. В советнике используется интересный информационный индикатор, который показывает силу тренда на конкретной паре в процентах. Также применяются другие индикаторы. Пример на скриншоте. На EURUSD сила бычьего тренда 78%. На USDCHF сила бычьего тренда 70%. Советник открывает позиции на обоих инструментах на sell одинаковым лотом. Закрывает когда числовые значения силы тренда обоих инструментов немного подравнялись, чтобы был пол
        Yukon Gold EA
        Pitt Petruschke
        5 (2)
        Experts
        Englisch Yukon Gold EA – Multi-Strategy Expert Advisor Yukon Gold EA is a modern multi-strategy Expert Advisor that combines two proven trading approaches: reversals and breakouts. It has been carefully developed, tested, and optimized over many months to achieve a stable balance between risk limitation and profit maximization. The EA is designed to consistently limit losses while dynamically scaling positions during profitable phases. This keeps risk under control at all times while making opt
        Magnet Scalper Pro MT5
        AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
        Experts
        In this EA you will have two sources of income: 1- Direct trades 2- Rebates from your broker. Thus insure to register under an IB that shares with you their revenues Scalping! What a thrill! Forex trading had been a source of income and thrill at the same time! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) With our new Expert Advisor "Magnet Scalper Pro" , you will earn both. (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We tried to use a safe, profitable, and fast formula and this i
        AstraX EA
        Michael Stanic
        Experts
        AstraX EA is a professional-grade Expert Advisor built for traders who value performance, reliability, and strategic logic. Designed to operate seamlessly on EURUSD (H1) and XAUUSD (D1) , AstraX combines trend-following principles with adaptive money management to help capture high-probability trade setups. The algorithm uses a 200-period moving average to detect prevailing market direction, filtering out noise and entering trades with calculated precision. Its built-in risk control system ensur
        AI Chess player
        Carl Alexander Lundin
        Experts
        Get 1 EA free (for 2 trading accounts) -> Contact me after purchase. Unlock Your Forex Trading Potential with AI Chess Player! Step into the forefront of Forex trading with AI Chess Player, the ultimate expert advisor designed to dominate the GBPUSD market on the M5 timeframe. This isn’t just any trading software – it’s your strategic partner, meticulously engineered to master market fluctuations with pinpoint accuracy and sophisticated finesse. Why Choose AI Chess Player? Revolutionary Approa
        Nova DCA Trader
        Anita Monus
        Experts
        Nova DCA Trader is an Expert Advisor designed to manage trades using the Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) strategy, allowing for controlled position scaling during trending or volatile markets. By averaging into positions at predefined levels, this EA aims to improve entry price and maximize profit potential while managing risk carefully. Unlike reckless grid or martingale systems, Nova DCA Trader employs strict rules for scaling and exit management, ensuring that each additional position aligns with
        Gold Farming
        Sigit Hariyono
        Experts
        Gold Farming is a fully automated expert advisor that uses complex algorithm mainly based on Standard Deviation, CCI, and several other indicators as confirmations. This forex EA uses adaptive take profit and stop loss based on price action, and fixed hard stop loss to secure equity drawdown. This forex trading robot works on all timeframes and all pairs, but it is especially designed for   Gold  H1  timeframe. Main Features:  No Martingale. No Hedging.  No Averaging. No Grid.   Setting Paramet
        Kamaitachi Pro MT5
        Tawan Mein
        Experts
        Dear Traders, Welcome to Eternity Zero Product. KAMAITACHI EA PRO MT5 V.2.13     This EA base on Bollinger bands & Rsi Divergence  mean-reversion strategies.    - Instanly Buy and Sell add the same time for IB Lot-Rebate.    - lotplus feature when the price go wrong direction.     - Slash Order feature when the price go wrong direction and the price go back and takeprofit EA will slash first order and last order when you have order more then 2 order.    - with this feature your risk is not to
        The Simple Grid Trader
        Pei Hoon Ng
        Experts
        This simple grid trading EA will place limit buy orders or buy stop orders with take profit at each step based on the given price range. User will need to enter the following settings: inputUpperRange - This defines the high price. Default is ask + 1000 points. inputLowerRange - This defines the low price.    Default is ask - 1000 points. inputGridLevels - This defines the number of level (or orders) to place within the given range. Default is 10. inputLotSize - This defines the volume. Default
        SmartEdgeAnalyzer
        Abenathi Ntwana
        Experts
        Smart Edge Analyzer — Edge Your Risk. Master Your Market. Smart Edge Analyzer is a powerful fully automated trading robot designed for traders who want intelligent, precision-driven market entries — without lifting a finger. Originally created as a manual signal tool, Smart Edge Analyzer has been fully upgraded to place real trades automatically based on advanced technical conditions. It combines robust market analysis with a smart execution engine that protects your capital while capturing
        Maxi Daxi
        Malhar Utpalkumar Jivrajani
        Experts
        Introducing Maxi Daxi, a meticulously crafted Expert Advisor designed for consistent, long-term success in the Germany Index (DAX) market. Maxi Daxi will NOT BLOW your account. No Grid, No Martingale, No Averaging, No AI/ML, No Quantum gimmicks. We made it to be steady and not risky. DO NOT WORRY! WE ARE NOT GOING TO INCREASE THE PRICE! Instead, we will stop selling this once we reach to the 30 sales. After purchasing, DM me for LIVE SIGNAL (myfxbook).  LIVE TRADES match 100% with myfxbook . In
        Dorado Gold EA Xauusd
        Sorin Alexandru Mocanu
        Experts
        Best Gold EA • Gold Robot MT5 • XAUUSD EA for Microlot Trading Dorado Gold EA is a swing / short‑term day‑trading Expert Advisor for the GOLD / XAUUSD CFD, engineered for brokers that let you open 0.01‑lot positions. The logic keeps drawdown under 10 % while passing every major “gold ea”, “low drawdown ea” and “prop‑firm robot” keyword test on MQL5. 1. Launch‑pricing roadmap (price moves up automatically when each pool is sold out) Stage Licences Unlimited 1 mo rent 3 mo rent 6 mo rent Early B
        Bot Pulse Index Turnaround
        Adrian Lara Carrasco
        Experts
        Bot Pulse Trading Discount code for 20% off at Darwinex Zero: DWZ2328770MGM_20 Automated Trading Strategy for US30, NASDAQ, and GER40 Unlock the power of long-term growth with our advanced trading bot, designed specifically for US30, NASDAQ, and GER40 indices. This strategy has been rigorously tested over many years, demonstrating consistent and reliable performance. Our approach is built on a robust long-term strategy that prioritizes stability and sustainability. While we don't promise quick
        Salva EA
        Pavel Komarovsky
        Experts
        Salva EA is an advanced and fully automated system. The basis of this strategy is the price chart itself, the trade is conducted from the price movement range. Benefits This is not martingale, not arbitration Ready for operation without PreSetting Always use a stop loss and take profit to save your investments Easy to use (does not have complex settings) The results of the tester converge with the results on a real account High speed testing (can be optimized for 1 minute OHLC) Salva EA works b
        MultiPairs MT5
        Paranchai Tensit
        Experts
        MultiPairs MT5   is a fully automated Expert Advisor. This expert advisor is based on Multi-currency strategy .  This system analyzes the market volatility to find trading signals based on trend reversal strategies and is used to evaluate oversold and overbought market conditions. Swing trading is a short-medium speculation based on the buying-selling force in the trading market with an advantage and low risk with a trend reversal pattern.  The Expert Advisor does not use martingale, grids, hedg
        Night Lottery EA
        Robots4Forex Ltd
        Experts
        The Night Lottery EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades at night and relies on price reversion. The EA trades using market orders and uses time averaging to improve performance. This EA works best on EURUSD using the M5 timeframe. A VPS is advisable when trading this system. Check the comments for back test results and optimized settings. View More Products - https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robots4forex/seller#!category=1 Monitoring Signals - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/ro
        GVolt
        DRT Circle
        3.86 (7)
        Experts
        GVolt — Precision Gold Grid Engine (Non-Martingale) GVolt is an advanced Gold-trading Expert Advisor engineered for traders who require stability, precision, and intelligent order handling in the highly volatile XAUUSD market. Built on a non-martingale grid architecture, GVolt delivers a controlled, structured approach to volatility while maintaining frequent trading activity and independent strategy execution. This EA was created with a singular purpose: to interpret and manage Gold’s volatil
        Stochastic Gold Scalper
        Vladimir Shumikhin
        5 (1)
        Experts
        Stochastic Gold Scalper — Automated Advisor for Precise Scalping Stochastic Gold Scalper is a professional automated advisor for the MetaTrader 5 platform that combines candlestick pattern analysis with signal filtering through the Stochastic oscillator. This approach allows for identifying the most accurate entry points, minimizing risks, and avoiding false signals. The advisor is ideal for trading on short timeframes like M5 and can be used on instruments such as gold, currency pairs, and indi
        SAR Cut Switch Hedge MT5
        Erwin Rustandi
        Experts
        Expert Advisor Stop and Reverse Cut Switch Hedge based on  Parabolic SAR indicator. There are two setting in EA: 1. Cut Switch 2. Hedging Recommended settings: TimeFrame = H4 Risk = 0.1 Minimum Balance = 1.000 MaxToBep = 4 Main Parameter Description: - Hedging Mode False = Cut Switch True = Hedging - Max Martingale Level  = Lot / Volume will reset after "n" Losses - Risk = Based % of Balance -MaxOP to BEP = Target BEP will be active if there is a certain number op open position - Percent BEP =
        Nasdaq Scalper V1 MT5
        Benrashi Sagev Jacobson
        Experts
        PROP FIRM READY!   -> Ask for set file | Price increases 100$ after each purchase | Final price 999$ |    Darwinex zero live account -   Link 100 Thousand profit firm allocation contact for more information. Key Features: Forward optimization, monte carlo, Sequencial optimization, and walk forward matrix stress testing uses trailing stop and no set TP so profit isn't capped Symbol: NASDAQ M15 CFD or futures No martingale & grid based trading. Contact me to learn more about the reasoning behind
        Breakout Momentum
        Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
        5 (2)
        Experts
        Breakout Momentum  is an automated scalper for EURUSD. Its strategy takes advantage of "false breakout", "breakout", and "raids on liquidity" above and below current marketplace prices. It is effective in both raging and trending markets. It shows promising results during backtesting using "every tick based on real tick" mode. it is also proving itself on a real account. Check Live Signal on  Live Signal 1 - EURUSD Where does it work the best?   The default parameters are optimized to suit the
        UJ Master EA
        Matej Hofman
        Experts
        Introducing   UJ Master EA, a simple  yet powerful Expert Advisor for trading the USDJPY pair! Developed, tested and traded by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over two decades. Prop-Firms Ready Easy To Set up Not sensitive to broker conditions  UJ Master EA is updated every 3 months to get the best results! UJ Master EA   utilizes a complex price action strategy and smart money concepts, following strict mechanical rules. For the best possible results, follow these ste
        Buyers of this product also purchase
        Quantum Queen MT5
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        4.98 (365)
        Experts
        Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
        Aot
        Thi Ngoc Tram Le
        4.84 (25)
        Experts
        AOT MT5 - Next-Generation AI Multi-Currency System Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  | [Satellite Signal] | AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions: Resource Description Understanding AOT's Trading Frequency Why the bot doesn't trade every day How to Set Up AOT Bot Step-by-step installation guide Set files AOT MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor powered by AI sentiment analysis and Adapt
        AI Forex Robot MT5
        MQL TOOLS SL
        4.68 (62)
        Experts
        AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
        Zenox
        PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
        4.69 (13)
        Experts
        Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
        Quantum King EA
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        5 (77)
        Experts
        Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
        Mad Turtle
        Gennady Sergienko
        4.56 (73)
        Experts
        Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
        Aura Ultimate EA
        Stanislav Tomilov
        4.82 (73)
        Experts
        Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
        Pivot Killer
        Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
        5 (15)
        Experts
        Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
        AI Gold Trading MT5
        Ho Tuan Thang
        5 (6)
        Experts
        LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $499! After that, the price will be raised to $599. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
        EA Pips Hunter
        Ihor Otkydach
        4.67 (3)
        Experts
        Real monitoring. Honest tests. Zero hype. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Before we go into technical details, there are two things you must know: PipsHunter is confirmed by a real-money monitoring signal. The EA has been running live for several months on a real account (Pepperstone), and the monitoring is fully public. No simulations, no hidden accounts, no “perfect backtests only” — real trading results confirm the actual performance. Backtests are 100% honestNo curve-fitting, no history man
        AI Gold Sniper MT5
        Ho Tuan Thang
        5 (15)
        Experts
        LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 8 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 5 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure th
        GoldSky
        Alno Markets Ltd
        5 (3)
        Experts
        Welcome to   GoldSKY EA , a highly effective intraday trader for the XAUUSD pair (GOLD). Developed by our team to work in   normal accounts, funded prop accounts and prop challenges!      2 year Track Record!  Over £80K Real Trading Profit. See all Products here:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fxmanagedforexltd/seller IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.  0 left at $499, 1 copy left at $599, next price $699
        Argos Rage
        Aleksandar Prutkin
        5 (19)
        Experts
        A new step forward | AI-Driven Precision meets Market Logic With Argos Rage , a new level of trading automation is introduced – powered by an embedded DeepSeek AI system that analyzes market behavior in real time. While it builds on the strengths of Argos Fury, this EA follows a different strategic path: more flexibility, broader interpretation and stronger market engagement. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leverage:  min 1:20 Deposit:  min $100 Symbol:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Broker:  all After purchasi
        Nano Machine
        William Brandon Autry
        5 (2)
        Experts
        BLACK FRIDAY 50% OFF - NANO MACHINE GPT Regular price: $997 to Black Friday: $498.50 (Discounted price will be reflected during the promotion.) Sale begins: November 27, 2025 - limited-time Black Friday event. Black Friday Giveaway: All Nano Machine GPT buyers during the Black Friday event can enter a random drawing for: 1 x Syna activation 1 x AiQ activation 1 x Mean Machine GPT activation How to participate: 1) After your purchase, send me a private message to receive the Nano Machine GPT m
        Prop Firm Gold EA
        Jimmy Peter Eriksson
        4.16 (19)
        Experts
        IMPORTANT INFORMATION! This EA is not created to have a perfect backtest that’s over-optimized or curve-fitted, nor does it use risky martingale or grid strategies. The main goal is actual live profitability.  The strategies used in this EA are a mix of my proven Gold strategies that I trade live in my verified signals, with a profitable track record of over 15 months, all achieved without any martingale or grid systems. That’s something very rare to find on the market. Live Results: [FTMO Re
        The Gold Reaper MT5
        Profalgo Limited
        4.46 (87)
        Experts
        PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
        The ORB Master
        Profalgo Limited
        4.86 (22)
        Experts
        PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
        Big Forex Players MT5
        MQL TOOLS SL
        4.76 (125)
        Experts
        We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
        Ultimate Breakout System
        Profalgo Limited
        5 (28)
        Experts
        IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
        Quantum Emperor MT5
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        4.87 (492)
        Experts
        Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
        ABS GoldGrid
        Thi Ngoc Tram Le
        5 (7)
        Experts
        Celebrating the Launch of ABS EA: For the next 2 copies , you can get the new ABS EA (XAUUSD) at a special launch price of  $109  (regular price: $365) . Setup & Usage Guide:   ABS Channel . Real-Time Monitoring:   ABS Signal .  Setup file from live signal Basic setup file What is ABS EA? ABS EA is a professional trading robot developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It is based on a Martingale system with built-in risk controls , allowing traders to balance profit poten
        Weltrix
        Guilherme Jose Mattes
        5 (7)
        Experts
        Introducing Weltrix – The Ultimate Gold Trading Solution (XAUUSD) PRICE $449 –Last 2 copies avaiable - Final price-> $1999 USD IMPORTANT: USE THE EA ONLY WITH THIS SET FILE:  DOWNLOAD  (UPDATE V1.4 - 23.11.2025)  Seven Strategies. One Powerful EA. High Trading Activity. Live Signal  USER GUIDE What you will NOT find in this EA: Long-term floating trades Grid system Martingale Overfitted strategies Manipulated backtests By combining seven independent, battle-tested strategies, Weltrix delivers
        NTRon 2OOO
        Konstantin Freize
        5 (9)
        Experts
        Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
        Autorithm AI
        Zaha Feiz
        5 (9)
        Experts
        ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price will increase by $30 with every 8 purchases. Final price $999 Autorithm AI Technical Description AUTORITHM is an advanced AI-powered trading system designed for MetaTrader 5 that implements 10 specialized artificial intelligence layers for comprehensive market analysis. The Expert Advisor utilizes sophisticat
        Quantum Baron
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        4.78 (37)
        Experts
        Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
        Axonshift EA MT5
        Maxim Kurochkin
        4.62 (39)
        Experts
        AxonShift — Algorithmic System with Adaptive Execution Logic AxonShift is an autonomous trading algorithm specifically designed and optimized for trading XAUUSD under H1 conditions. Its architecture is based on structured logic modules that interpret market behavior through a combination of short-term dynamics and intermediate trend impulses. The system avoids reactive overfitting or high-frequency exposure, instead focusing on controlled trade cycles triggered by predefined structural condition
        Syna
        William Brandon Autry
        5 (17)
        Experts
        BLACK FRIDAY - 20% OFF 24 hours only. Sale ends November 29th. This will be the only sale for this product. Introducing Syna Version 4 - The World's First Agentic AI Trading Ecosystem I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 4, the forex trading industry's first true multi-EA agentic coordination system . This groundbreaking innovation allows multiple Expert Advisors to operate as a unified intelligence network across different MT5 terminals and broker accounts - a capability that has never existe
        SmartChoise
        Gabriel Costin Floricel
        4.19 (70)
        Experts
        SmartChoise EA – Neural Network–Powered Trading System for XAU/USD (Gold) on M1 Timeframe  The user manual is available via the link on my profile page — it has detailed explanations of all settings and options. On the Telegram channel, you can also find several accounts running SmartChoise with different balances, risk levels, and setups. This is a great way to see the EA’s real performance across multiple brokers and conditions. Price reduced for black friday This EA is built for long-term, co
        Quantum StarMan
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        4.89 (102)
        Experts
        Hello everyone, let me introduce myself: I am Quantum StarMan, the electrifying, freshest member of the Quantum EAs family. I'm a fully automated, multicurrency EA with the power to handle up to 5 dynamic pairs: AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCAD . With the utmost precision and unwavering responsibility, I'll take your trading game to the next level. Here's the kicker: I don't rely on Martingale strategies. Instead, I utilize a sophisticated grid system that's designed for peak performa
        Quantum Bitcoin EA
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        4.81 (121)
        Experts
        Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
        More from author
        Scalper Martingale
        Arief Sukartono
        Experts
        This EA is created by calculating price movements within a time frame according to the time frame in the chart. If the price movement has shown a very active market condition, then the EA will open a transaction according to the specified signal. There are two criteria for market conditions, namely the first is based on market trends and the second is based on price reversals/Pull Back. Specifically for risk management, multiple lots are also provided if you experience losses by taking into acco
        Filter:
        No reviews
        Reply to review