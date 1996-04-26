



🚀 Revolutionary Technology for Consistent and Intelligent Trading

RESET PRO is the most advanced automated trading solution, combining cutting-edge market analysis with a dynamic position management system. Our exclusive reset-and-recover methodology ensures consistent performance, even in the most challenging market conditions.

🔥 Key Technical Features

✅ PROPRIETARY RESET MECHANISM

Never lose trade direction again! When the market moves against your position, RESET PRO automatically adjusts the strategy, resetting and scaling orders until the trend reversal is captured—optimizing entries at every price level.

🎯 TRIPLE-LAYER MARKET ANALYSIS

The system integrates three powerful analytical components:

✔ Trend Direction – Identifies ideal entry points.

✔ Volatility Measurement – Adjusts operations to market dynamics.

✔ Market Sentiment – Smart filters to enhance precision.

📊 ECONOMIC EVENT PROTECTION

Built-in economic calendar filters help you avoid trading during high-impact events like NFP, central bank announcements, and weekend gaps.

🛡 INTELLIGENT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

📉 Real-time risk control

📊 Automatic position sizing based on available margin

🔒 Ultimate account protection against excessive drawdown

⚙ Parameter Guide

Core Strategy Settings

Parameter Description ResetAdverseThreshold Defines the reset trigger point (1-3%). Higher values reduce reset frequency but increase individual trade loss. ProfitCloseThreshold Take profit level as a percentage of the balance. Lower values secure profits quickly but reduce total gain. BaseLot Initial position size, the foundation of the scaling strategy. LotGrowthFactor Position scaling multiplier (1.1-2.0). Higher values accelerate recovery but increase risk.

Risk Management

Parameter Description MaxDailyLossPercent Daily loss limit to prevent overtrading. MaxDrawdownPercent Maximum account protection against excessive losses. UseSmartLotSize Adaptive lot sizing based on available margin.

Technical Filters

Parameter Description UseRSIFilter Filters entries based on RSI overbought/oversold conditions. EnableVolatilityFilter Blocks trades during extreme market volatility. EnableNewsFilter Prevents trading during high-impact news events.

Special Features

Feature Benefit Gold Trading Mode Optimized algorithm for XAUUSD/Gold trading. Visual Dashboard Real-time performance monitoring. Multi-Alert System Stay informed with customizable notifications.

🚀 RESET PRO: The strategy that never loses direction—only resets and recovers!

🔗 Contact us today and take your trading to the next level!







