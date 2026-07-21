Golden Commander

Walking through the abandoned archives of old trading systems, you notice a strange golden glint under a thick layer of dust. Wiping the dirt away with your palm, you discover a heavy metal terminal in a solid gold casing. Suddenly, the device emits a quiet hum, the screen flashes with a warm amber light, and lines of initialization code begin to run rapidly across it...
SYSTEM INITIALIZATION SEQUENCE...
GOLDEN COMMANDER ROBOT
MEMORY: 100% NATIVE MQL4 CODE (NO DLL DETECTED)
DETECTING SUB-SYSTEMS:
- Bollinger Bands & RSI Trend Filters... OK
- H1 Support & Resistance Grid Engine... OK
- Smart Recovery & ATR Volatility Core... OK
- Interactive Command Panel... OK
STATUS: READY FOR LIVE DEPLOYMENT.

"Greetings, Operator. I am the Golden Commander trading robot."

My mission: safe gold trading and protecting your account from drawdown. All optimal parameters are pre-programmed directly into my core. No external .set files are required — I am ready to perform immediately after being placed on the chart.

MY TACTICAL SAFETY DIRECTIVES

Directive I: Tactical Sniper Entry

I do not open trades randomly. The initial entry is executed strictly in alignment with the higher timeframe (H1) trend, waiting for the price to reach the outer Bollinger Bands volatility borders and confirm reversal via the RSI oscillator on the M15 timeframe. This ensures a sniper-grade entry with a high probability of success.

Directive II: Historical Levels Filter

If the price moves against my position, I block blind averaging. The next recovery order will only open when the price confirms it is holding a major H1 support or resistance zone. During news spikes, I delay grid operations until price momentum stabilizes.

Directive III: Grid Amortization

During strong trending movements, I automatically expand the distance between grid orders based on ATR volatility. The grid stretches, absorbing the market shock with minimal load on free margin.

HUDS & SAFETY SYSTEMS

  • Interactive Control Panel: A fully responsive on-chart panel. Snaps automatically to screen edges (Auto-Clamping) when viewing via mobile RDP. You will never lose control of the buttons.
  • Virtual Levels: Real TP and SL targets are hidden from the broker. Trades are fully protected from stop-hunting.
  • Built-in Safety: Floating drawdown caps, margin level filters. Immediate standby mode upon reaching the daily profit target.

DEPLOYMENT DIRECTIVES

  1. Attach me to the XAUUSD chart, strictly on the M15 timeframe.
  2. Enable automatic trading (check "Allow Live Trading" in the properties).
  3. Select your account type:
    • Cent Account (recommended): balance of at least 100 USD (10,000 cents).
    • Standard Account: balance of at least 2000 USD.

COMMUNICATIONS LINK

For setup assistance, calibration, or support, send a message directly to my Creator on MQL5:

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Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BF Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.05 (56)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Poison Ivy
Janet Abu Khalil
5 (1)
Experts
Info: Working trading pairs :  XAUUSD, GOLD  Timeframe: H1 Min deposit: $100 Min leverage 1:20  Works with any broker, though an ECN broker is recommended Features: No martingale No grid trading No averaging No dangerous money management techniques Hard stop loss and take profit for every trade Stable results since 1999 with 99.9% quality quotes Not sensitive to broker conditions Easy to install and use FTMO and Prop firm ready Complies with FIFO rules (Need to disable Hedging in EA settings)
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Spider Crazy Pro
Michela Russo
4.78 (126)
Experts
Spider Crazy Pro is at discount Price only Today, at 50% of the Original Price! Buy Now! Spider Crazy Pro is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. This is a complete system with   11 Strategy in 1 EA . This Robot opens a   large number of orders .  Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 to receive a free copy of Squirrel Trader Pro ! This Expert advisor not use arbitrage or breakout, then we see an high resistance to slippage Spider  Crazy Pro  Work in  EURU
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Golden Commander MT5
Evgenii Kapustin
Experts
Walking through the abandoned archives of old trading systems, you notice a strange golden glint under a thick layer of dust. Wiping the dirt away with your palm, you discover a heavy metal terminal in a solid gold casing. Suddenly, the device emits a quiet hum, the screen flashes with a warm amber light, and lines of initialization code begin to run rapidly across it... SYSTEM INITIALIZATION SEQUENCE... GOLDEN COMMANDER ROBOT MEMORY: 100% NATIVE MQL4 CODE (NO DLL DETECTED) DETECTING SUB-SYSTEM
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