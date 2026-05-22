Golden DeathStar MT4

3

Golden DeathStar EA, an expert advisor for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe

Golden DeathStar isn't built to wow you with one perfect day where gold runs in a straight line. It's built to work with defined presets, because it has a single goal: to chase a daily profit %. It's not made for the odd good day, and it's not a "trade once every three days" kind of robot. It trades every single day, and only until it reaches a profit % based on the preset you choose.

The goal isn't to trade a lot or a little. The goal is one thing, plain and simple: the daily profit. The EA only works until it gets there. Not one trade more, not one trade less. On good days, it'll close that target in 2 or 3 trades within a couple of hours. On bad days (and there will always be bad days), it has to work harder. That's the only reason it ever exposes itself to the market. The moment it has its profit, it stops until the next day.

We could tell you a thousand things, but what really matters? What matters is that you see it live. For that, head over to our channel and you'll find every account running live, verified and audited. You can also visit our website, where you'll find the full documentation and the accounts.

Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/prometatrader
MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/178058

Important: the MT4 version cannot be backtested. MetaTrader 4 doesn't provide enough ticks (MT5 provides exactly double), and this is an EA built on tick-by-tick data for an extreme trailing. So backtesting it on MT4 is simply not possible, and any result a tester shows there is NOT representative of how the EA really trades. If you want to test it, download the MT5 version and backtest it there, or watch the accounts running live.

PRICE

$30 · Copies 1-5 (launch price)
$300 · Copies 6-10
$500 · Copies 11-15
$600 · Copies 16-20
.......+$100 every 5 copies


$1,800 · From copy 76 (final price)

The price goes up $100 for every 5 copies sold. Buy early and you lock in the lowest price this EA will ever have, with every future update included. There won't be a rental option until the final price is reached.


Real transparency, not marketing

Transparency isn't saying "I'm transparent."

  • Transparency is showing fresh accounts, brand new from trade #1.
  • Transparency is leaving the Magic Number visible.
  • Transparency is naming every account after its preset.
  • Transparency is letting you see the real drawdown from day one.
  • Transparency is not hiding behind some old account with 1000% of stacked-up gains to bury the real drawdown.
  • Transparency is handing you an extremely powerful robot and showing you results only on fresh accounts, with no "AI calls," no Quintum, no Sextum... none of that... but really, what's left to tell you if you've already seen it all?

With Golden DeathStar, you can follow every preset clearly. This isn't about a perfect curve. It's about seeing exactly what each configuration does in real market conditions.

4 presets for your risk level, each with a clear daily profit target:

Ultra Conservative: 1% daily target.
Moderate: 2.5% daily target.
Default: 5% daily target.
Win Win Accelerator (magic 270000, for weekly withdrawal): 5% daily target (and it gets there faster).

Zero distractions: nothing to configure, nothing to calculate, nothing you can get wrong. Just drop it on the chart, load the preset, done.

But, important:

  1. Use an ECN / Raw / Zero account. Never a Standard, Mini, Micro or Cent account.
  2. Our track record runs on Global Prime (Raw), and we also run it live on IC Markets (Raw Spread) and Pepperstone (Razor).
  3. Not sure which one suits you, or none of them is available in your region? No problem: find any broker that offers an ECN, Raw or Zero account, open 2 or 3 demos, run the same preset on each for a few days, and you'll see with your own eyes which one executes best and gives you the better performance.

Is there a minimum to trade? No, there's no minimum. As a general recommendation, we'd say $500, but we've tested it on $200 accounts and it ran beautifully too. Just keep in mind that this depends on the leverage your broker allows and the preset you want to run.

A maximum recommended capital? No. Just take a look at how we recommend splitting your capital across the different presets on our website, in the documentation tab, under "Recommended capital diversification" — that way you squeeze every last dollar and can manage your capital to run even in Accelerator mode without fear. Don't skip that part!

With Golden DeathStar there's nothing for you to do, nothing to study, nothing to research. Just watch the results; and the moment it clicks, you buy it, drop it on XAUUSD M1, load the preset, and that's it. The only thing to check is that the default Spread (15) is close to your broker's (it will be, as long as your account is ECN, Raw or Zero). It auto-detects every kind of broker and the number of digits, so there's nothing to set there.

One quick MT4-only step (the news filter): on MT4 the news filter pulls its calendar from the internet, so you have to allow its feed URL once. When you first attach the EA, it prints the exact URL right there in the Experts tab — just copy it into Tools > Options > Expert Advisors and tick "Allow WebRequest for listed URL." If you skip this, with the news filter on (its default) the EA shows an error and won't take trades. It's a 10-second, one-time setup, and the EA tells you exactly what to add (it's also explained in our documentation).

Once you buy, please reach out to us with even the smallest doubt. If you have little capital, don't worry; and if you have a lot of capital, don't forget to read "Recommended capital diversification."

Cheers!
Prometatrader


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Advisor AW Double Grids MT4 - is an aggressive, fully automated grid advisor, with an information trading panel and simple setup. The strategy consists of simultaneous two-way work, multiplying the volume of one direction. Built-in automatic lot calculation, various variations of increasing the volume of positions, and other functions are implemented. Instructions ->  HERE  /  Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How the advisor trades: AW Double Grids conducts two-way trading with
Bypass Generator MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
1 (1)
Experts
Bypass Generator is a deterministic scalping system for XAUUSD based on institutional-grade algorithms. Live Signal: CLICK HERE This is not a typical EA that thoughtlessly opens trade after trade, destroying your margin and putting your deposit at unnecessary risk. Every entry passes through 16 independent validation layers before opening a single position. There are no grids, and every trade has a virtual Take Profit and Stop Loss. The backtest curve was not optimized for unrealistic performan
Mirror EA mt4
Vasiliy Strukov
Experts
Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Scalp On Scalp Off MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
Experts
FastBull Market Sentiment is a data feed that aggregates thousands of positions totaling over 500 million USD account value. Scalp On Scalp Off is able to instantly retrieve this data via direct API integration and leverage it when making trades. The sentiment is displayed directly on your chart in a customizable, user-friendly panel. Live Signal: CLICK HERE Single shot trades managed without the use of grid or martingale. Adaptive, dynamic trailing stop and take profit. Setup is incredibly eas
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BF Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.05 (56)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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Golden DeathStar MT5
Walter Marcelo Rando
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Golden DeathStar EA, an expert advisor for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe Golden DeathStar isn't built to wow you with one perfect day where gold runs in a straight line. It's built to work with defined presets, because it has a single goal: to chase a daily profit %. It's not made for the odd good day, and it's not a "trade once every three days" kind of robot. It trades every single day, and only until it reaches a profit % based on the preset you choose. The goal isn't to trade a lot or a little.
PropOS Challenge Workstation
Walter Marcelo Rando
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Most EAs Fail Prop Firm Challenges, Not Because of Strategy They fail because they don't understand the rules. Daily drawdown. Max drawdown. Best-day limits. Phase targets. Trailing restrictions. Minimum trading days. Break one, and your account is gone, along with your entry fee. PropOS was built to solve that. The All-in-One Prop Firm Workstation Select your prop firm. Rules load automatically. Attach the EA. It's already trading. One click. That's all it takes. 8 prop firm profiles. 5 trading
PropOS Gold Engine
Walter Marcelo Rando
Experts
PROPOS GOLD ENGINE Institutional Grade XAUUSD EA Trade gold from $100 , not because the requirements are lower, but because there is nothing risky hidden underneath. One position at a time , always protected with stop loss and take profit. Trailing included. No grid. No martingale. No averaging: That’s why you can also trust it with larger capital. Quality over quantity: Expect around 15 to 20 trades per month. Everything is based on clean price action on XAUUSD M1, with full control over risk f
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Dayna Zephyr
169
Dayna Zephyr 2026.07.24 03:52 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Aleksandr Kiselev
350
Aleksandr Kiselev 2026.06.12 04:53 
 

Это не торговая система. Это рандомайзер, хаотичное открытие сделок.

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