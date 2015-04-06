Kaufman Pairs Spread MT4

Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader, implementing proven trading methods





Market-neutral spread trading: when the z-score of the ratio between two correlated symbols stretches, it shorts the rich leg and buys the cheap one, exiting near the mean.





Inputs:

- InpSymbolA — first leg symbol

- InpSymbolB — second leg symbol

- InpLookback — z-score lookback in bars

- InpEntryZ — entry z-score threshold

- InpExitZ — exit z-score threshold

- InpLotsA — lot size for each leg

- InpMagic — magic number identifying the EA's trades

- InpSlippage — maximum slippage in points (MT4)





Trading ideas:

- Use correlated pairs: EURUSD/GBPUSD, gold/silver, related indices.

- Lower the entry z-score for more trades, raise it for safer ones.





Works on any symbol and timeframe. No DLLs, no external dependencies.





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