Kaufman Pairs Spread MT4

Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader, implementing proven trading methods

Market-neutral spread trading: when the z-score of the ratio between two correlated symbols stretches, it shorts the rich leg and buys the cheap one, exiting near the mean.

Inputs:
- InpSymbolA — first leg symbol
- InpSymbolB — second leg symbol
- InpLookback — z-score lookback in bars
- InpEntryZ — entry z-score threshold
- InpExitZ — exit z-score threshold
- InpLotsA — lot size for each leg
- InpMagic — magic number identifying the EA's trades
- InpSlippage — maximum slippage in points (MT4)

Trading ideas:
- Use correlated pairs: EURUSD/GBPUSD, gold/silver, related indices.
- Lower the entry z-score for more trades, raise it for safer ones.

Works on any symbol and timeframe. No DLLs, no external dependencies.

Contact me after your purchase to receive your gift!
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Profalgo Limited
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