Smart Pivot Point EA

1. OVERVIEW

This Expert Advisor combines classical pivot point analysis with advanced risk management and multiple technical filters.

It's designed to identify high-probability trading opportunities at key pivot levels while maintaining strict risk control measures.


2.  Unique Features

ØMultiple Pivot Point Methods:
ØStandard (Classic),  Fibonacci,  Camarilla &  Woodie’s
ØEach method offers different trading perspectives and can be selected based on market conditions or currency pair characteristics.
ØAdvanced Safety Features:
ØMulti-layer filtering system
Ø Volatility protection (ATR-based)
Ø Trend alignment verification
Ø RSI momentum confirmation
Ø Spread monitoring
ØMarket opening delay protection
ØSophisticated Trade Management
Ø Dynamic break-even system

Ø Intelligent trailing stop


3. Time Frame: Primary: H1 or H4

ØH4 (provides better signal quality and reduced noise)
ØMajor pairs recommended: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY

 4. Best Practices

Ø Effective in ranging markets with proper pivot point method
Ø  Best performance during trending markets
Ø   Avoid exotic pairs due to spread considerations
Ø   Avoid major news releases

  

   


Resistance and Support Zones MTF for MT4
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.67 (9)
Indicators
The indicator automatically builds Support/Resistance levels (Zones) from different timeframes on one chart. Support-resistance levels are horizontal lines. As a rule, the market does not respond to a specific price level, but to a price range around the level, because demand and supply of market participants are not formed clearly on the line, but are “spread out” at a certain distance from the level. This indicator determines and draws precisely such a price range within which strong positi
MEDICI v2
Anaikh Srambickal Nazar
Experts
Kindly message me for settings, assistance and for requests to add more functions which way be benificial. Unlock the power of precision trading with EA Medici, the expert advisor meticulously crafted to revolutionize your trading experience. Harnessing the cutting-edge technology of advanced neural networks and sophisticated algorithms, Medici stands as the pinnacle of automated trading solutions. This product is designed for long-term trading. The style of investment recommended is invest fo
EA Atom
Renat Garaev
5 (2)
Experts
EA Atom is an Expert Advisor with a unique trading algorithm. The EA works on the breakdown of the high or low levels of the previous day Successful and proven strategies are integrated into the adviser's algorithm, which allow you to take profits on the pricing of assets with all the subtleties of technical and computer analysis. Contact me immediately after purchase to receive instructions, as well as access to a private telegram chat! The settings are available in the discussion of the advis
EA Smart King
Mansuri Parvez
Experts
After purchase   : -   Please contact me at telegram  https://t.me/SmartForex777 EA HAVE Time filter Controller Included ,its Support Ea to Stop Auto trading ON/OFF At Any Session Time ,YOU Select in Setting - Use Asia, Use London  and Use NewYork  Then  Ea Automatically Stop Auto trading and Start also....................   WARNING  --->> READ ALL DETAILS CAREFULLY                  --->>  Do Not Use Defult setting.    SET FILE --->   $1000 SET FILE                    Check  Comment Box   EA Sm
Two hearts zone trading EA by VUK
Vajahat Ullah Khan
Experts
Introducing Two Hearts Zone Trading EA by VUK (Best to apply at break out, supply and demand zones, reversals etc) – the ultimate tool for ZONE trading enthusiasts. This powerful trading robot is designed to enhance your trading experience by providing automated support in navigating the ZONE trading strategy. With Two Hearts Zone Trading EA, traders can effortlessly engage in ZONE trading with precision and efficiency. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, this expert advisor
DracoAI
Hua Manh Hung
Experts
DracoAI is a revolutionary automated forex trading robot based on neural network.  Loss coverage is our premium exclusive feature. DracoAI IS: THE BEST MONEY MAKING SERVICE & STABLE PASSIVE INCOME PROFIT, EVEN IF YOU DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN BIDDING FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE AND STABILITY DracoAI IS SAFE, BECAUSE: WE GUARANTEE THE SAFETY OF YOUR FUNDS NEGATIVE RESULTS OF TRADING ARE COVERED BY OUR RESERVE FUND 100% CONFIDENTIALITY Monitoring  - most popular signal at MQL5 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/s
Reversal Monster Mini
Abdulfattah Yahya Mohammed Alhazmi
Experts
The Most advanced and comprehensive EA to trade Trend Reversals/Pullbacks It is a very profitable EA, to trade trends breakout, and manage trades, takeprofit, stoploss, move to breakeven, and trailing stop. The   “Reversal Monster EA”   trades Reversal/Pullbacks when the current price of the pair pullback to a predefined horizontal level or trendline on the currency chart. The opening of the position can be immediate after pullback to the drawn trendline or after closing the candle below/above
FREE
TradeLogicPro Long Term Trading
Matsuba Andrew Makwela
Experts
TradeLogic Pro – The Advanced MT4 EA for Long Term Investing TradeLogic Pro   is an advanced   MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor (EA)   designed to harness the power of price imbalances in the forex trading markets. Whether you’re a beginner or a professional trader,   TradeLogic Pro   uses sophisticated market analysis to identify high-potential entry points, allowing you to trade smarter and more efficiently. How Does TradeLogic Pro Work? At the core of   TradeLogic Pro   is its ability to   detect
Forex Fraus MAD DOG
Dmitriy Zaytsev
3.5 (2)
Experts
The Expert Advisor of the Forex Fraus is designed for scalping the EURUSD (for five-digit quotes) and adapted for the accounts with fast execution of orders. Operation Principle When a signal is received, the orders are opened by accumulation using tick data; The robot does not apply indicators and other analytical systems. The signals are calculated using H1 and M1 chart processing results; The EA has three operation modes; Normal : uses the filter for trend trading; Turbo : uses the filter th
FREE
Project IG MT4
Ruslan Pishun
1.78 (9)
Experts
The EA is not a scalper. The EA uses a strategy based on the breakdown of local support and resistance levels, also uses the reverse and rebound from support and resistance levels.  The EA is based on the original author's strategy. Real monitoring:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/profi_mql Detailed description of the strategy here:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/728430 This is a link for general discussion of the EA:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/728430 Hidden Take profit,
Advanced Breakout Scanner Dashboard
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicators
Stop missing powerful breakout opportunities! The Advanced Breakout Scanner Dashboard is a professional-grade trading tool that monitors up to 28 currency pairs in real-time, scanning for ten unique high-probability breakout strategies simultaneously. Attach it to a single chart to get a complete overview of the entire market, instantly identifying the best trading setups as they happen. This is not just a signal indicator; it's a complete trading dashboard designed for serious breakout traders.
HFT King Ea
Ram Klein Caputol
Experts
Introducing HFT KING EA - The Ultimate HFT KING of Trading! This fully automated high frequency trading system is designed to revolutionize your trading experience with its advanced algorithm and state-of-the-art features. HFT King utilizes a unique combination of technical analysis, artificial intelligence, high frequency trading and machine learning to provide traders with reliable and profitable trading signals. HFT King cutting-edge technology is highly effective in identifying trading opp
TraderAiz Btp Pro
Zhen Wei Huang
Experts
! register Interactive Broker   https://ibkr.com/referral/zhenwei375 Hi！ I will be happy if you subscibe to my youtube channel.  # youtube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4fZRTNdAcHJMDm71MyMkew?sub_confirmation=1 ! Current EA Works Until 2022.03.10 ! First Backtest By Your Self https://github.com/aizwellenstan/MQL4_Backtest_Results/blob/main/TraderAiz_btp_Pro_Backtest.ex4 Broker: ICMarkets Raw Spread Account Works On D1 H4 TimeFrame # Pairs ------------ EURUSD US500 JP225 USTEC AU
Holiday Space Reliability and Quality
Nikolay Shorin
Experts
Holiday Space Reliability and Quality  is a fully automatic trading system. The Expert Advisor trades according to a classic strategy based on the level of fair prices. This system has proven itself positively, having passed the crises of 2008 and 2018, the COVID-19 pandemic, and is now showing successful results. Before purchasing a Trading Advisor, check out the trading history of this strategy at real account and subscribe to the trading signal! Monitoring of trading on this trading system
Fluffy Sheep
Ahmed Sabry Mohammed Youssef Elgendi
Experts
this is an EA which trades based on the trend detected by robot. EA seeking for good opportunities for Entry-Management and Exit trades. Can be used for all forex pairs but it's better to use it on Gold symbol and H1 TimeFrame.  The robot has strong mathematical logic to detect good  opportunities and as long as market is trendy it's making money for you. but if there were a situation to reversal the EA automatically starts to manage toward close trades as low as loss possible. Since the contra
Stufic
Tomas Hruby
5 (1)
Experts
Stufic is a result of the long way of development. It was created for use in the management of capital of trading groups. The main idea is to preserve capital through unexpected fluctuations of the markets. It is one of the system that can perform on 90% of currency pairs. It's a participant on World Cup Trading Championship 2016 with real 10K USD. Stufic was also between top five traders in real money contest organized by Fidelis Capital (November 2015, Gain +48%). Why should you have to choos
Gold SWmax EA 4
Sergei Linskii
Experts
Gold SWmax EA  - is one of the best   Expert Advisor  for   Meta Trader 4 . The unique algorithm of the adviser analyzes the movement of the asset price, taking into account the factors of technical and mathematical analysis, determines profitable entry and exit points, and uses advanced money management and lot multiplier.  Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive Set file for real RoboForex/WorldForex accounts + Set file to optimiz
Brexit Breakout GbpUsd H1
Marek Kupka
Experts
Brexit Breakout (GBPUSD H1) This EA has been developed for GBPUSD H1.  Everything is tested for H1 timeframe . Strategy is based on breakout of the This Bar Open indicator after some time of consolidation. It will very well works on these times, when the pound is moving. It uses Stop pending orders with  FIXED Stop Loss and Take Profit . It also uses PROFIT TRAILING to catch from the moves as much as possible. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust
ScalpingLegends
Jesus Alberto Tomas Martinez
Experts
This s peacial discount will the end in 25.12.2023 !  or for 2 next buyers, Price will increase to 299$ after sale off the end. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/107985 This EA is trade GBPUSD, EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPCHF, GBPAUD, and most curency pairs, It is an excellent scalping trading system developed and researched with great care, using intelligent algorithms combined with in-depth candlestick indicators. with careful study of market information before choosing waves to trade with the be
LondonBreakout
SAMUEL EURFYL DAVIES
Experts
The EA shows great potential in all three major market breakouts - Asian(Tokyo), European(London), and North American(NewYork). This EA is a sophisticated adaption of the widely used Breakout strategy and has numerous parameters for you to fine tune if you wish, or you can simply run the EA with its default values to begin with. Both back testing and live testing have concluded positively, so I am proud to be able to share this EA with you after a number of month's hard work. The EA has been tes
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Quantum Gold Bot
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Quantum Gold Bot MT4 is a high-frequency trading robot (advisor) for the gold market (XAUUSD), working on the scalping principle. It is designed to instantly capture and use price impulses - sharp price movements in short periods of time. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Introducing the Quantum Gold Bot robot, your indispensable assistant in the complex world of XAUUSD trading. Quantum Gold Bot is a forex robot designed with high
Infinity Break 2 MT4
Evan Pierre Clement
Experts
InfinityBreak v2.0 – The Premium Breakout EA . Take your trading to the next level with smart, stress-free automation. . InfinityBreak automatically detects key breakouts and manages TP, SL, and lot sizes with surgical precision. . Recommended to use on **M1 timeframe** for **XAU/USD**.   MT5 Version:  Infinity Break 2 | Buy Trading Robot (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 5     Infinity EAs Channel:  Private Messages - Evan Pierre Clement - KurukoPro - Trader's profile   Pricing In
EA BiC
Oleg Pavlenko
5 (1)
Experts
EA Breakfast in Canada is designed for a pair of USDCAD Trades pending limit orders in two trading sessions Uses virtual TP and SL The timeframe can be any, EA trades on H1 ignoring the TF on which it is installed It is possible to enable the virtual expiration time of the order, for brokers who do not allow to set the expiration time for pending orders There is a setting for brokers whose lot value is 10 times less than usual (InstaForex, XM(cent), etc.) Can accompany your positions opened ma
NewsCatcher Pro
Evgeniy Scherbina
4.71 (14)
Experts
NewsCatcher Pro opens both pending and market orders based on data from the mql5.com calendar. In live mode, NewsCatcher Pro automatically downloads the calendar, opens orders, trails and closes orders. NewsCatcher Pro can trade any event from the calendar with any symbol available in MetaTrader, including Gold, Oil and cross-rates. To change the default symbol, go to the event view you want to change it for. NewsCatcher Pro uses two strategies: Strategy 1 (pending orders): the advisor opens two
Trends EA Only one order at a time
Bo Xu
Experts
趋势EA“缔造者”4.1.8版本最新产品，联系方式qq398867673 ，微信15940404448，（qq不经常登录，电话微信均可）都是实名认证的。国内按授权开户数量限制、授权交易仓位限制、授权使用时间限制为参考依据定价，不管您是大资金还是小资金都有相应的权限价格。黄金缔造者经过多次更新现在的交易获利能力有目共睹如图。 购买须知： 1.提供所想要授权账号，用于写入EA授权； 2.报备账户资金额度以及所想使用的时间（半年起），用于写入EA授权； 3.添加微信，有一个简单的培训； 4.本产品只适合XAUUSD的交易； 5.产品为趋势类EA，所以震荡行情会小亏，属于正常，趋势行情大赚。 （注：交易一定是有亏有赚，主要看盈亏比例，我们不会说“放心用单单都赢利”这种骗人的话）。 虽然在官网售卖，但我们有修改权限的权力，有人不相信可以联系我们，先给你写一个简单的EA都是可以的，也可以你购买产品后，额外为你写一个你自己的策略EA，算是赠送。定价高低自有意义，我们只会给最好的产品，定最合适的价格。本产品为mt4使用 EA介绍： 1.EA没有任何参数，所有的算法我们全部封存在EA里了，使用简单；
AdvisorKing MT4
Artem Grishchenko
Experts
AdvisorKing   is a multi-currency scalper that uses proprietary trading algorithms. Entering the market is carried out using filters, which allows the trading advisor to get good results during a low-volatility trading session. This system is designed for long-term trading and is suitable for traders who are used to stability and minimal risk. The trading advisor does not contain such dangerous strategies as grid and martingale. For questions about setting up and installing a trading advisor, y
Mathematical Algorithm
Evgeny Belyaev
Experts
Welcome to the wonderful world of   Mathematical Algorithm - the most innovative and effective trading advisor that will change the way you think about trading on the market! Our unique advisor combines cutting-edge strategies to provide you with maximum profits and minimal risks. I have invested over two years in developing and improving this algorithm. Thanks to extensive backtesting over the last 10 years, we guarantee low drawdowns and high win rates, allowing you to trade successfully wit
CTrend FX Ultimate MT4
Pierre Vachichin
Experts
CTrend FX Ultimate MT4 Expert Advisor Unlock Advanced Trading with Precision and Control! The CTrend FX Ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to provide traders with the flexibility to configure complex technical parameters and advanced trading strategies for optimized performance. CTrend FX Ultimate combines several trend-following, momentum-based, and fractal-based features to create a robust trading experience that aligns with individual market perspectives and risk tolerance. This is the
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.5 (10)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan & Quantum King for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (2)
Experts
ULTRA-OPTIMIZED VERSION – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , in its MT4 version, is the most powerful, stable, and refined release to date. HFT is a high-frequency scalper that trades exclusively on Gold (XAUUSD) on TF: M1, executing a large number of trades daily. It supports leverage up to 1:500 and operates with very reasonable lot sizes for a true scalping strategy. Because of this, it requires dedicated scalping accounts (RAW or ECN). ICMarkets is the recommended broker, especially its RAW
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database
Real Miner MT4
M Ardiansyah
Experts
Real Miner EA   is a smart trend detector robot using advanced mathematical and statistical theories. The entry filters have powerful and advanced corrections on the entry points.   All trades are powered by TP/SL to control the risk of the account. Also some smart algorithms inserted inside the EA to adjust some settings based on selected symbols and timeframe automatically. So using the EA is easy for all traders. Only some major settings are added to the EA input parameters. Prop Firm Ready
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.54 (26)
Experts
Contact me for discount before purchasing! AI-Driven Technology with ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD and XAUUSD. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and infinite profitability. Unlike many other EAs, which rely on high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid trading. Infinity EA employs a disciplined, profitable scalping strategy based on neural network embedded over machine learning, data analytics AI based technology provided by lat
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.69 (64)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours when the EA
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Experts
Special Promotion! Limited-Time Offer: • 20% OFF Dynamic Pips EA — now only $960 , with 8 activations included. Plus: • Get a free copy of Boring Pips EA (MT4 or MT5 version) if you don’t already own it. • Extra 10% discount if you’re an existing customer. Hurry up! This offer is limited to the first 10 buyers or ends on October 15 , whichever comes first. For more details or to join the offer, simply leave me a message. Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade
Ai Medusa
Aleksandr Makarov
Experts
Exclusively available on the MQL5 Marketplace. Developed over a period of 5 years (since 2020) Ai Medusa   -  This is a real trading algorithm. The results are a very stable growth curve. Completely safe and reliable, the most powerful robotic system in the world. Does not use dangerous trading methods.Works with 28 major and cross currency pairs. Powered by   DeepSeek + BlackBox.AI Always sets   Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Breakeven. -------------------------------------------------------------
Martini EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
5 (4)
Experts
AI-Driven Technology with OpenAI Martini AI EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, and USDCHF. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and scalable profitability. Martini AI EA integrates a disciplined scalping strategy enhanced by neural networks, machine learning, and AI-powered analytics built on the latest ChatGPT technology. This ensures adaptive decision-making, precision trading, and an exceptional trading experience. Connect with other tr
Daytrade Pro Algo
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
Launch Promo: Limited number of copies available at current price Final price: 990$ NEW: get 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade accounts) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files Welcome to DayTrade Pro Algo!  After years of studying the markets and programming different strategies, I have found an algorithm that has everything a good trading system needs: It is broker independent It is spread independent
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
Golden Blitz MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
4.75 (4)
Experts
EA Gold Blitz   – A Safe and Effective Gold Trading Solution   Only  1  copies left at current price! Next price: $799.99 Final price: $1999.99 MT5 version Hello! I am EA Gold Blitz   , the second EA in the Diamond Forex Group family, specifically designed for trading gold (XAU/USD). With exceptional features and a safety-first approach, I promise to deliver a sustainable and effective gold trading experience for traders.   What Makes EA Gold Blitz   Different? - Dynamic Stop Loss (SL): The
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.31 (48)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Exp4 AI Sniper for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
2.33 (3)
Experts
AI Sniper   is an intelligent, self-optimizing trading robot designed for MT4   terminals. Utilizing a sophisticated algorithm and cutting-edge trading methodologies, AI Sniper epitomizes excellence in trading optimization. With over 15 years of extensive experience in both exchange and stock markets, our team has crafted this Expert Advisor, incorporating innovative strategy management features, intelligent functionalities, and an intuitive graphical interface. Each facet of AI Sniper is metic
M1 Gold Scalper
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
"M1 Gold Scalper" is a high frequency scalper trading exclusively gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 time frame, performing many trades daily. It works with very reasonable lot sizes, consistent with a true scalping strategy. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This strategy is designed to profit from small fluctuations in the gold price, using micro trends and short-term impulses. The algorithm carefully analyzes market data, including price act
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
THREE LITTLE BIRDS EA Forged from loss. Perfected with pain. Released with purpose. STRUCTURE. NOT SPECULATION. Three Little Birds EA is not just another trading robot. It is a battle-forged engine, crafted through years of real failure, and designed for one mission: To protect, recover, and grow your equity — when the market turns cruel. It combines three powerful strategies in perfect synchronization: Grid on Loss with Martingale : absorbs losses and builds toward total recovery.
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
Sequoia v4
Yvan Musatov
1 (1)
Experts
The Sequoia Expert Advisor is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. Based on the analysis of prices over a specific time interval, it reveals the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indication system based on real data. When the strength of the trend and its direction changes, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms include signals about overbought and oversold markets. A purchase occurs if the signal falls belo
Currency Strength Master EA
Samir Arman
Experts
️ Currency Strength Master EA Overview Currency Strength Master EA is a smart, fully automated trading system that runs on a single chart (M5 timeframe) and internally analyzes 28 currency pairs to detect the strongest and weakest currencies in the market. Based on this strength analysis and the Moving Average trend direction , the EA automatically opens trades in the correct direction to capture short-term profit opportunities. ️ How It Works The EA continuously calculates the strength
NightVision EA
Alexander Kalinkin
4.11 (27)
Experts
NightVision EA  - is an automated Expert Advisor that uses night scalping trading during the closing of the American trading session. The EA uses a number of unique author's developments that have been successfully tested on real trading accounts. The EA can be used on most of the available trading instruments and is characterized by a small number of settings and easy installation. Live signal for NightVision EA:    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/dvrk78 Ask me for   the   recommended FX
Velora
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
5 (5)
Experts
Velora EA – Grid & Adaptive Trailing Breakout System Velora is a high-quality Expert Advisor engineered from the core of Instant Volatility Breakout (IVB), with an adaptive Grid Engine, dynamic trailing logic, partial close mechanisms, and automated volatility-based entries. Crafted for traders seeking a blend of aggression, safety, and adaptability, Velora is not just reactive — it's responsive. Core Strengths IVB Breakout Engine: Detects high-impact momentum bursts using refined volatility and
MM Flip CodePro
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
Experts
"MM 3.0 FLIP CODEPRO IS DESIGNED TO MULTIPLY YOUR CAPITAL UP TO 300 TIMES OR MORE A WEEK ON SMALL ACCOUNTS USING 1:UNLIMITED THIS POWERFUL TRADING ROBOT CAN TURN SMALL INVESTMENTS INTO MASSIVE RETURNS DEPENDING ON MARKET CONDITIONS" "WITH JUST $100 FOR FORISTANCE YOU HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO GENERATE $30 000+ IN A SINGLE WEEK....BASED ON OUR EXPERIENCE CONSTANT CONSISTENT PROFITS WITHIN 7 TRADING DAYS DAYSARE ACHIEVABLE" "OUR TEAM IS HERE TO GUIDE AND SUPPORT YOU EVERY STEP OF THE WAY WITH MM3
Gold Mastery EA
Yeoh Kia Gee
Experts
GOLD MASTERY EA 1. OVERVIEW  The Gold Mastery EA is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) specially designed for trading Gold (XAUUSD) based on Double Top/Bottom patterns with Neckline confirmation. This EA integrates ATR-based stop loss and takes profit levels, ensuring an optimal risk-reward ratio.  2. Unique Features   Double Top/Bottom Pattern Detection: Uses historical price action to identify strong reversal signals. Neckline Confirmation (Optional): Ensures pattern validity before placin
Engulfing Pro
Yeoh Kia Gee
Experts
Engulfing Pro EA 1. OVERVIEW The Engulfing Pattern EA is an automated trading system that identifies and trades bullish and bearish engulfing candlestick patterns. It includes built-in risk management features and dynamic stop-loss/take-profit calculations based on ATR (Average True Range). 2. Unique Features    Detects bullish and bearish engulfing patterns for trade entry. Confirms engulfing patterns based on candlestick formations. RSI Filter for Trade Confirmation (Optional): Uses Relativ
Triple MA Crossover EA
Yeoh Kia Gee
Experts
TRIPLE MA CROSSOVER EA 1. OVERVIEW The Triple MA Crossover EA is a trend-following trading system that uses three different moving averages (Fast MA, Medium MA, and Slow MA) to identify strong trend movements. The EA enters trades when all three moving averages align in a clear trend direction, ensuring high-probability trades while filtering out false signals.   This EA is optimized to work with major currency pairs and gold (XAUUSD) while incorporating ATR-based stop-loss and take-profit for d
Smart Fibonacci EA
Yeoh Kia Gee
Experts
SMART FIBONACCI EA 1. OVERVIEW This Expert Advisor (EA) combines Fibonacci retracement levels with trend and momentum filters to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The EA is designed for H4 timeframe trading across all major currency pairs, utilizing a systematic approach to risk management and trade execution. 2.   Unique Features Ø   Dynamic Fibonacci Calculation Ø   Automatically calculates Fibonacci levels based on recent price action Ø   Adapts to changing market conditions
Grid for Gold EA
Yeoh Kia Gee
Experts
GRID for GOLD EA 1. OVERVIEW The XAUUSD Grid Trading EA is a specialized automated trading system designed specifically for spot gold trading. It implements a grid trading strategy with dynamic spacing and advanced risk management features. The EA opens buy and sell orders at calculated price intervals, capitalizing on gold's natural price oscillations while managing risk through multiple safety mechanisms. 2.   Unique Features Ø Dynamic grid spacing based on gold's volatility Ø Precise USD-bas
Donchian Channel Pro
Yeoh Kia Gee
Experts
Donchian Channel Pro EA 1. OVERVIEW The Donchian Channel EA is a breakout trading system that leverages the Donchian Channel to identify key support and resistance levels based on price highs and lows over a set period. The EA automatically executes trades when price breaks out of these levels, aiming to capture strong trending movements. It includes features such as time filters, ATR-based stop-loss and take-profit levels. 2. Unique Features   Ø Donchian Channel Breakout Strategy – Trades only
Reverse Martingale EA
Yeoh Kia Gee
Experts
Reverse Martingale EA 1. OVERVIEW The Reverse Martingale EA is a profit-maximizing trading system that increases lot size after winning trades while resetting to the base lot size after a losing trade. This strategy allows traders to maximize gains during winning streaks while ensuring minimal exposure during losses. Unlike the traditional Martingale strategy, which increases lot size after a losing trade (high risk), the Reverse Martingale approach compounds profits safely by reinvesting only
Smart Martingale EA
Yeoh Kia Gee
Experts
SMART MARTINGALE EA 1. OVERVIEW The Smart Martingale EA is designed to trade using a trend-following Martingale strategy that adjusts trade sizes dynamically based on market conditions. Unlike traditional Martingale systems that open random trades, this EA filters trades based on Moving Average crossovers to follow market trends. Additionally, it incorporates ATR-based Stop-Loss & Take-Profit for dynamic trade exits and risk control. 2. Trading Strategy Ø The EA follows a trend-following Marti
Trend Following Pro
Yeoh Kia Gee
Experts
TREND FOLLOWING PRO EA 1. OVERVIEW The Trend-Following EA is an automated trading system designed to capitalize on market trends using moving averages. By analyzing price momentum, this EA identifies optimal trade entries and exits, ensuring effective trend-based trading. It is suitable for traders who prefer a systematic approach to following market movements without manual intervention. 2. Trading Strategy The EA identifies trend direction based on the crossover of Fast and Slow Moving Averag
Parabolic SAR Pro
Yeoh Kia Gee
Experts
PARABOLIC SAR PRO EA 1. OVERVIEW  The Parabolic SAR EA is a fully automated trading system designed to capitalize on trend-following strategies using the Parabolic Stop and Reverse (SAR) indicator. It dynamically adjusts Stop-Loss (SL) and Take-Profit (TP) levels using the ATR (Average True Range) to adapt to market volatility. Additionally, it incorporates a Moving Average filter to enhance trend accuracy and prevent false signals. This EA is optimized for traders looking for low-risk, high-re
Renko Chart Robot
Yeoh Kia Gee
Experts
RENKO CHART ROBOT (EA) 1. OVERVIEW  The Renko Chart EA is a trend-following automated trading system that utilizes Renko bricks and Heiken Ashi confirmation to enter and exit trades efficiently. This EA is designed to eliminate market noise, capture strong trends, and provide better trade accuracy by filtering weak price movements. With the ATR-based dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit, it adapts to market volatility, ensuring optimal risk management and high reward potential. 2. Unique Features  
Grid Based Recovery Zone
Yeoh Kia Gee
Experts
Grid Based Recovery Zone (EA)  1. OVERVIEW  The Recovery Zone EA is a smart loss recovery trading system that uses trend-confirmed grid-based entries to recover trades efficiently. Unlike traditional Martingale or grid strategies, this EA ensures that new trades align with the market trend, reducing risk and improving recovery efficiency. It gradually adjusts trade sizes and profit targets to neutralize drawdowns while keeping risk exposure low. The use of ATR-based stop-loss and take-profit ens
Momentum Scalping Robot
Yeoh Kia Gee
Experts
Momentum Scalping Robot EA 1. OVERVIEW Momentum Scalper EA is a high-performance forex trading algorithm. It utilizes a momentum-based scalping strategy with ATR-based stop-loss and take-profit levels, ensuring effective risk management and maximizing short-term trading opportunities. 2. Trading Strategy Momentum-based Scalping Strategy: Uses Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and RSI indicators. ATR-based Stop Loss & Take Profit: Automatically adjusts SL and TP based on market volatility. Overt
Breakout Lookback Bars
Yeoh Kia Gee
Experts
Breakout Lookback Bars EA 1. OVERVIEW Breakout Lookback Bars EA is a specialized trading algorithm designed to identify and trade price breakouts based on historical high and low levels over a defined period (LookbackBars). The EA ensures systematic trade entries using a FloatingPips mechanism, which helps optimize trade placement and risk management. 2. Trading Strategy The EA detects breakout levels by analyzing the highest and lowest price over a defined period (LookbackBars). A Buy trade is
