Smart Pivot Point
- Experts
- Yeoh Kia Gee
- Version: 1.10
- Activations: 5
Smart Pivot Point EA
1. OVERVIEW
This Expert Advisor combines classical pivot point analysis with advanced risk management and multiple technical filters.
It's designed to identify high-probability trading opportunities at key pivot levels while maintaining strict risk control measures.
2. Unique Features
ØMultiple Pivot Point Methods:
ØStandard (Classic), Fibonacci, Camarilla & Woodie’s
ØEach method offers different trading perspectives and can be selected based on market conditions or currency pair characteristics.
ØAdvanced Safety Features:
ØMulti-layer filtering system
Ø Volatility protection (ATR-based)
Ø Trend alignment verification
Ø RSI momentum confirmation
Ø Spread monitoring
ØMarket opening delay protection
ØSophisticated Trade Management
Ø Dynamic break-even system
Ø Intelligent trailing stop
3. Time Frame: Primary: H1 or H4
ØH4 (provides better signal quality and reduced noise)
ØMajor pairs recommended: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY
4. Best Practices
Ø Effective in ranging markets with proper pivot point method
Ø Best performance during trending markets
Ø Avoid exotic pairs due to spread considerations
Ø Avoid major news releases