Step into the fast lane of forex trading with Grid Scalper MA MT5 EA, a powerhouse expert advisor crafted for MetaTrader 5 that turns market volatility into your playground. This isn’t your average EA—it’s a precision scalping machine driven by a dynamic grid trading strategy, blending razor-sharp Moving Average (MA) crossover signals with a robust set of customizable features. Whether you’re a scalper hunting quick pips or a strategist riding market waves, this EA delivers the tools to dominate with style.

Note:

The EA is developed under Aussie (AUDUSD) currency pair and thus the default settings make sense there for a 5 digits (e.g. 0.78912) chart version. We urge you to carry out your own backtesting and optimization on any pair or timeframe to find the best fitting settings of your own.

It has been updated with a vast extended control parameters and new logics and thus highly recommended to take a keen look at the inputs, and understand what each input controls. Be sure to read the inputs description section for some insight on the upgrades s they impact the system significantly.

At its core, Grid Scalper MA MT5 EA uses a grid system that opens baskets of trades triggered by a Moving Average (MA) crossover, set via the MA Period input. Each new signal (a close price crossing the MA) initiates a fresh basket with its own unique magic number offset, starting with an initial lot size. The basket expands as price moves against the initial position, adding new trades in the same direction at defined grid-size point intervals, with lot sizes scaled by a multiplier for progressive exposure. Initial trades in each basket aim for a Take Profit Points target, while multi-trade baskets focus on breakeven recovery.

The EA supports capping mechanisms for controlled risk: limit the maximum trades per basket and decide whether to hold or close all when the cap is hit, or cap the total number of active baskets to prevent overexposure. Risk management is enhanced with optional Stop Loss for each position, trailing stops exclusively for the first trade in a basket (activating after a minimum profit threshold), and breakeven logic for baskets with multiple trades. Choose your Closure Mode—either "Profit Mode" for profit-target closures in your account currency or "Points Mode" for price-based exits beyond breakeven. Baskets persist across restarts using global variables, ensuring continuity.

A sleek real-time dashboard keeps you informed: it displays your account name, the number of active positions managed by the EA, a list of basket IDs (showing up to 3 explicitly, then "..." for more), and floating profit/loss in your account currency—color-coded in lime for gains, red for losses, and white for neutral. The dashboard appears only when positions are open, with a black background for clarity. Backtest rigorously, optimize every setting, and demo-test to witness its performance in action.


Key Features:

  • Grid trading with adjustable spacing, lot multipliers, and per-basket trade caps for scalable strategies.
  • MA crossover signals (Simple Moving Average on close prices) for precise buy/sell entries on new bars.
  • Basket-based management: Independent groups of trades per signal, with unique magic numbers for isolation.
  • Trailing stops for initial positions and breakeven closures for grids, plus optional per-trade Stop Loss.
  • Dual closure modes: Profit-based (total currency amount) or points-based (beyond breakeven).
  • Caps on trades per basket and total baskets, with actions like holding or closing when limits are reached.
  • Real-time dashboard with essential trade insights for at-a-glance monitoring.
  • Persistence via global variables to restore baskets after restarts or crashes.
  • Built-in checks for volume, margin, stop/freeze levels, and symbol limits to ensure reliable execution.


Inputs Description

The inputs are grouped into "EA GENERAL SETTINGS" and "MA Indicator Settings" for easy navigation in the MT5 EA properties window. Each input is designed for flexibility, with defaults that suit moderate strategies. Always optimize based on your symbol, timeframe, and risk tolerance. Below is a detailed breakdown to help you understand and configure them clearly.

  1. Closure Mode (enum: Profit Mode or Points Mode, default: Points Mode): Determines how baskets with multiple trades are closed. "Points Mode" monitors the weighted breakeven price of the basket and closes all positions when the current price moves in your favor by the Breakeven Points beyond breakeven (e.g., for a buy basket, when bid >= breakeven + Breakeven Points). "Profit Mode" calculates the total floating profit of the basket and closes when it reaches or exceeds the Target profit in account currency. Use "Points Mode" for price-action focus or "Profit Mode" for fixed monetary targets. Note: Single-trade baskets close via Take Profit or Trailing Stop if enabled.
  2. Lot size (double, default: 0.01): The starting volume for the first (initial) trade in every new basket. Subsequent grid trades in the same basket scale this up by the Multiplier. Ensure this aligns with your account size and broker's minimum lot (e.g., 0.01 for micro accounts). The EA validates and normalizes lots against symbol constraints like min/max/step volumes.
  3. Magic Number (long, default: 1234567): A base identifier for all trades managed by the EA. Each basket gets a unique offset (e.g., base + basketId * 10000) to isolate them. This prevents interference with other EAs or manual trades. Change it if running multiple instances on the same symbol.
  4. Take profit points (int, default: 1000): The profit target in points (e.g., 1000 points = 100 pips on 5-digit brokers) for the initial trade in each basket. Converted to price units. If hit, the trade closes individually. For baskets with grids, this is overridden by breakeven-based TP once multiple trades open.
  5. Grid size points (int, default: 1000): The distance in points between grid levels where new trades are added if price moves against the basket (e.g., lower for buys, higher for sells). Smaller values create denser grids (more frequent adds, higher risk); larger values space them out for trending markets. Converted to price units for execution.
  6. Multiplier (double, default: 2.0): The factor by which lot sizes increase for each new grid trade in a basket (e.g., 2.0 means second trade = initial * 2, third = previous * 2). Values >1 amplify exposure (Martingale-like); =1 keeps lots constant; <1 reduces them. Use cautiously to avoid over-leveraging.
  7. Breakeven Points (int, default: 50): In "Points Mode", the additional profit buffer in points beyond the basket's weighted breakeven price that triggers closure of all positions in the basket. The breakeven is calculated as the volume-weighted average entry price of all trades in the basket. Smaller values close earlier (less profit but quicker recovery); larger values aim for more gains but risk reversal.
  8. Stop Loss Mode (enum: No SL Mode or SL Mode, default: No SL Mode): Controls whether each trade gets a Stop Loss. "No SL Mode" omits SL for unlimited drawdown potential (risky but allows full grid recovery); "SL Mode" applies a fixed SL in points from entry (see next input). SL is adjusted dynamically if mode changes, and checked against broker freeze/stop levels.
  9. Stop loss points if SL Mode enabled (int, default: 1000): Active only if Stop Loss Mode = SL Mode. The distance in points from the entry price for the SL (e.g., below for buys, above for sells). Protects individual trades from excessive losses but may close grids prematurely. Converted to price and normalized.
  10. Basket Trades Cap (enum: No Maximum Cap or Maximum Cap, default: No Maximum Cap): Enables a limit on the number of trades per basket. "No Maximum Cap" allows unlimited grid additions (high risk in trends); "Maximum Cap" enforces the Max Trades per Basket if cap enabled limit to cap exposure.
  11. Max Trades per Basket if cap enabled (int, default: 11): Active if Basket Trades Cap = Maximum Cap. The maximum number of positions (initial + grids) allowed in one basket. Once reached, no more grids open, and the Action when trades cap reached is applied.
  12. Action when trades cap reached (enum: Hold, don't do anything or Close all trades, default: Hold, don't do anything): Active if Basket Trades Cap = Maximum Cap. "Hold, don't do anything" keeps the basket open without adding more (wait for recovery or manual intervention); "Close all trades" immediately closes all positions in the basket to cut losses.
  13. Baskets Cap Mode (enum: No Baskets Cap or Baskets Cap, default: No Baskets Cap): Controls the total number of simultaneous baskets (trade groups). "No Baskets Cap" allows unlimited new signals; "Baskets Cap" limits to Maximum Baskets/Trade Positions if cap enabled to manage overall exposure.
  14. Maximum Baskets/Trade Positions if cap enabled (int, default: 3): Active if Baskets Cap Mode = Baskets Cap. The max number of active baskets. New signals are ignored once reached, preventing overload in volatile conditions.
  15. Use Trailing Stop for first position (bool, default: true): Enables trailing SL for the initial trade only (not grids). If true, once the trade reaches Minimum Profit points to activate trailing, the SL trails by Trailing Stop points. Helps lock in profits on standalone trades before grids form.
  16. Trailing Stop points (int, default: 30): The distance in points the SL trails behind the current price (e.g., below bid for buys, above ask for sells). Active only for the first position after min profit, and checked against broker levels.
  17. Minimum Profit points to activate trailing (int, default: 100): The unrealized profit threshold in points required before trailing activates on the initial trade. Ensures the position is in decent profit first (e.g., 100 points filters out noise).
  18. Target profit in account currency (double, default: 100): In "Profit Mode", the total floating profit (in your account's base currency, e.g., USD) for a basket that triggers closure. Summed across all positions in the basket. Set based on your risk per basket.
  19. MA Period (int, default: 21): The lookback period for the Simple Moving Average (SMA) on close prices. Triggers buys on upward crossovers (close > MA after close < MA) and sells on downward. Shorter periods (e.g., 10) catch more signals but increase whipsaws; longer (e.g., 50) filters for trends.


Disclaimer:

Grid Scalper MA MT5 EA utilizes a grid trading approach, which can offer significant profit potential but also carries substantial risks. By opening multiple positions at set intervals, the EA may increase exposure during unfavorable market conditions, such as strong trends or high volatility. While it includes protective features like trailing stops, breakeven closure, optional SL, and caps, these do not eliminate the risk of loss, particularly with aggressive settings (e.g., high multipliers, no caps) or insufficient capital. Users are urged to carefully backtest and optimize all inputs on a demo account before risking real funds. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Trading involves risk, and losses can exceed your initial investment. Proceed with caution, understanding the grid strategy’s implications, and note that past performance does not guarantee future performance. Best luck.


Ir Moh Zainal Arifin
291
Ir Moh Zainal Arifin 2026.01.16 01:43 
 

great EA... but no grid.. activate only 1 layer per basket...great result..

ambighen
573
ambighen 2026.01.06 19:32 
 

Seems promising, but could use a few options to increase flexibility. Could you please send me the source code? I would like to add some features to it, such as alternative entry indicators (EMA, SMA, etc.)

Prathamesh Shelake
18
Prathamesh Shelake 2025.12.15 15:10 
 

really good bro god bless you

in one shot he directly blow my 580 doller real account

he lost my 580 dollers because of grid

t is very risky dont use

Ir Moh Zainal Arifin
291
Ir Moh Zainal Arifin 2026.01.16 01:43 
 

great EA... but no grid.. activate only 1 layer per basket...great result..

Allan Munene Mutiiria
142159
개발자의 답변 Allan Munene Mutiiria 2026.01.16 09:31
Hello. Thanks for the kind review and feedback. By no grid you mean? Maybe share the screenshot in the comments section. Thanks.
truongtri12345678
24
truongtri12345678 2026.01.15 13:49 
 

This is simply a bot that holds losing positions; I don't think it's suitable for anyone with an account balance below 10K

Allan Munene Mutiiria
142159
개발자의 답변 Allan Munene Mutiiria 2026.01.15 14:23
Okay. Thanks
imsandeep051
14
imsandeep051 2026.01.12 18:26 
 

ambighen
573
ambighen 2026.01.06 19:32 
 

Seems promising, but could use a few options to increase flexibility. Could you please send me the source code? I would like to add some features to it, such as alternative entry indicators (EMA, SMA, etc.)

Allan Munene Mutiiria
142159
개발자의 답변 Allan Munene Mutiiria 2026.01.07 12:15
Thanks for the kind review and feedback.
Ren Bugnot
43
Ren Bugnot 2025.12.19 14:54 
 

good but lack of features like stop trading and news filtering options. it might be helpful to the EA since it uses grid system it will trash the account if there's a big movement in the market. but overall its good.

Allan Munene Mutiiria
142159
개발자의 답변 Allan Munene Mutiiria 2025.12.20 17:14
Thanks for the kind review and feedback. We'll consider that in the next updates. Thanks.
Prathamesh Shelake
18
Prathamesh Shelake 2025.12.15 15:10 
 

really good bro god bless you

in one shot he directly blow my 580 doller real account

he lost my 580 dollers because of grid

t is very risky dont use

Allan Munene Mutiiria
142159
개발자의 답변 Allan Munene Mutiiria 2025.12.15 19:43
Thank you for the kind review and feedback.
Rodrigo Benites De Moraes
620
Rodrigo Benites De Moraes 2025.12.10 01:08 
 

really gooodddddddd

Allan Munene Mutiiria
142159
개발자의 답변 Allan Munene Mutiiria 2025.12.10 13:19
Thanks for the kind review and feedback
d_virus
15
d_virus 2025.12.08 04:39 
 

hi author, can i ask how to set this as one trade only,i dont want that its currently on buy then it suddenly sells which settings il change? thanks

Allan Munene Mutiiria
142159
개발자의 답변 Allan Munene Mutiiria 2025.12.10 13:19
Hello. Thanks for the kind review and feedback. We'll consider that in future updates. Thanks.
Nezo Eliot
758
Nezo Eliot 2025.11.28 02:26 
 

I’m really impressed with this EA. After tweaking the settings, it’s been delivering consistent profits. Big thanks to the developer for the great work.

Allan Munene Mutiiria
142159
개발자의 답변 Allan Munene Mutiiria 2025.12.10 13:18
Thanks for the kind review and feedback.
Emanuel533
314
Emanuel533 2025.11.26 04:56 
 

Exelente CONFIJURACION FACIL,SENCILLO Y funcional 29/12/2025 THANK YOU."bendiciones"

Allan Munene Mutiiria
142159
개발자의 답변 Allan Munene Mutiiria 2025.11.26 07:52
Thanks for the kind review and feedback.
hossein135522
15
hossein135522 2025.11.23 08:25 
 

Hello, dear friend, this robot is wonderful, but in the real mode that I put on the system, it stopped after a day. Why?

Allan Munene Mutiiria
142159
개발자의 답변 Allan Munene Mutiiria 2025.11.24 12:53
Hello. Thanks for the kind review and feedback. We're working on solving that completely. Thanks.
651490
99
651490 2025.11.19 05:01 
 

Bin sehr positiv überrascht

Allan Munene Mutiiria
142159
개발자의 답변 Allan Munene Mutiiria 2025.11.19 07:05
Hello. Thanks for the kind review and feedback. Welcome.
[삭제] 2025.10.29 03:01 
 

Allan Munene Mutiiria
142159
개발자의 답변 Allan Munene Mutiiria 2025.10.29 12:20
Thanks for the kind feedback and review. We're glad. Thanks. Happy trading.
beetle2008
98
beetle2008 2025.10.27 21:40 
 

Good bot, simple and effective, but it lacks stop loss

Allan Munene Mutiiria
142159
개발자의 답변 Allan Munene Mutiiria 2025.10.28 21:29
Thanks for the kind feedback and review. The stop loss can be activated from the settings already by enabling SL Mode. Thanks.
ek71
14
ek71 2025.10.25 11:00 
 

when candle line go a far way out from tp line will cause a lot of lost, so pls help add close trade when lost/profit 30% or other any condition like use equity % or margin or trading hours. If this function available i like to buy this code. thanks

Amir Maleki
32
Amir Maleki 2025.10.16 11:29 
 

First of all it's a simple and perfect EA! You can use in most pairs with a little changes. This is a big advantage. BUT: I made a perfect set for this EA. and every time I attach the EA to chart and set the parameters and hit "OK", It starts with its own default settings. The EA set on my settings, but keeps opening in its own settings. Does anyone have such issue or similar? Also in back test mode it goes with my own setting and everything goes fine! Allan is very genius and kind person and also BUSY! If he'd explain the solution more accurate and detailed in private chat, I would give him all stars &lt;

Allan Munene Mutiiria
142159
개발자의 답변 Allan Munene Mutiiria 2025.10.16 16:27
Hello. Thanks for the kind review and feedback. When starting the EA there is an option to hit a "Load" settings and that is where you load your settings from yoir file. I suggest the issue maybe comming from a situation where the EA is already attched to chat and you double click on the expert's icon on the chat to reload the settings and apply without actually starting the EA afresh. Most of the cases the EA will use the original global settings when it was actually attached to the chart. So that is an issue we are aware of already and we're working towards making the EA either restartable so it can recall the previous setup even if terminal did shut down completely or maybe was started implicitly as we have it currently, but meanwhile, you can create the set file and explicitly restart it to make the changes. It is for sure an issue we can solve and we are working towards that in the next update. Thanks for this, it keeps the EA more updated to current and future users. Thanks.
poonforce
57
poonforce 2025.10.11 16:53 
 

sir thanks for the bot. will it work on real account i have 100 usd kindly set me set files for btc and xauusd

Allan Munene Mutiiria
142159
개발자의 답변 Allan Munene Mutiiria 2025.10.11 17:41
Hello. Thanks for the kind review and feedback. You can backtest and optimize on your own. Thanks.
Quốc Huy
18
Quốc Huy 2025.09.26 12:56 
 

Bot bị dừng hoạt động trong khoảng thời gian từ 14h đến 18h không biết nguyên nhân do đâu

Leonsofking69
59
Leonsofking69 2025.09.25 05:16 
 

Was working great, then simply stopped taking trades.

Allan Munene Mutiiria
142159
개발자의 답변 Allan Munene Mutiiria 2025.09.25 09:48
Okay
Bozcop00
14
Bozcop00 2025.09.15 06:16 
 

Es buen EA

Allan Munene Mutiiria
142159
개발자의 답변 Allan Munene Mutiiria 2025.09.15 09:42
Thanks for the kind review and feedback. Welcome.
123
리뷰 답변