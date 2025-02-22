Fuji Wave

4.57

Fuji Wave is an expert advisor (EA) designed for USDJPY on the H1 timeframe, utilizing algorithmic trading strategies to navigate market conditions. It is optimized to identify market inefficiencies in the USDJPY pair through AI-powered analysis, dynamic trade execution, and adaptive risk management. The system adjusts to both trending and ranging markets, providing structured trade execution and risk control. Fuji Wave is built for traders looking for an automated approach to USDJPY trading with adaptive market analysis.


Benjamin Afedzie
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.11 19:09 
 

great work

ryanbrooks
ryanbrooks 2025.05.26 01:29 
 

Tuned my own strategy for GBPUSD on H1, and now the performance is outstanding. Huge thanks to the creator for this brilliant EA.

Omotere Love
Omotere Love 2025.05.19 12:40 
 

Actually,, I was waiting for the Back-Testing before making review but i couldn't wait for it to run finish before making this post... The Bot is superb couldn't believe such Bot can give out such result. I will run it on Demo using VPS and see the outcome before going for Real Account. I still find it unbelievable that this EA is FREE... lol worth SELLING. For you to know an EA that will give you good result try and back test with low amount of $50 for like 1 year date and see the result if you are in profit have it in mind that the EA will generate good income for you on REAL ACOUNT....

Kitsada Plylahan
Kitsada Plylahan 2025.07.07 11:27 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Lydia Kwarteng
Lydia Kwarteng 2025.06.12 11:43 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Benjamin Afedzie
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.11 19:09 
 

great work

Rinat Abutalipov
Rinat Abutalipov 2025.05.29 09:26 
 

Потихоньку сливает твой депозит Работа его примерно такая 1-2 доллар в плюс 5-10 долларов в минус.

Michael Prescott Burney
52370
Reply from developer Michael Prescott Burney 2025.05.31 00:53
i dont understand why you gave a 4 star and then said it slowly drains your deposit? everyone else loves the system. please tell me what you dislike about the system? the profitability far outweighs the DD that is generated on the account?
ryanbrooks
ryanbrooks 2025.05.26 01:29 
 

Tuned my own strategy for GBPUSD on H1, and now the performance is outstanding. Huge thanks to the creator for this brilliant EA.

Omotere Love
Omotere Love 2025.05.19 12:40 
 

Actually,, I was waiting for the Back-Testing before making review but i couldn't wait for it to run finish before making this post... The Bot is superb couldn't believe such Bot can give out such result. I will run it on Demo using VPS and see the outcome before going for Real Account. I still find it unbelievable that this EA is FREE... lol worth SELLING. For you to know an EA that will give you good result try and back test with low amount of $50 for like 1 year date and see the result if you are in profit have it in mind that the EA will generate good income for you on REAL ACOUNT....

PipaliciousD
PipaliciousD 2025.05.12 18:39 
 

I've been using Fuji Wave by Michael Prescott Burney for several weeks now, and I can confidently say this is one of the most well-crafted and intelligent EAs I've come across on MQL5. From the start, what stood out to me was its precision. Fuji Wave is clearly optimized for USDJPY on the H1 timeframe, and it shows. The AI-powered analysis does a remarkable job identifying market inefficiencies, entering trades at calculated moments, and adapting seamlessly to both trending and ranging conditions. This adaptability is key — it doesn't just rely on rigid strategies but adjusts dynamically, which makes it far more resilient across varying market phases. The trade execution is smooth and well-timed, with a focus on both growth and risk control. I especially appreciate the built-in adaptive risk management — it never feels like the EA is overexposed, even in volatile conditions. For anyone serious about automated USDJPY trading, Fuji Wave delivers exceptional value. It combines smart logic, modern technology, and structured execution in one powerful package. A truly reliable, hands-free solution that deserves every one of these five stars. Highly recommended!

Michael Prescott Burney
Reply from developer Michael Prescott Burney 2025.05.12 18:57
Probably the very best review ive ever gotten on the MQL5 network!! Thank you for your in depth analysis of the system! it means a lot to see my free EA's benefiting the community in such an awesome way :D
ramonskit
ramonskit 2025.05.08 15:22 
 

"Excellent EA, my respects."

Willi Bambach
Willi Bambach 2025.05.03 15:05 
 

Hello Michael, thank you for that free bot. It means a lot to people like me without big money in the pockets to have access to a bot that is trading professionally like FujiWave. Kudos to you.

Krish96
Krish96 2025.04.06 15:59 
 

OK

Michael Prescott Burney
Reply from developer Michael Prescott Burney 2025.04.19 07:30
Thanks, Krish! Let me know if you need anything else.
xunmiea
xunmiea 2025.04.06 04:10 
 

Mike is a complete liar. He only deceives people and takes their money. He has no integrity at all. According to his promotion here, I spent 999 dollars to purchase the "Code Guardian" membership, but ended up being penniless like a beggar. He just randomly threw me a few outdated EA programs, but in fact, running these programs with a real account always results in losses. I didn't want to accept such a result, so I directly bought his other programs, but it still didn't work. Running these programs cost me 1000 dollars, and in total, I lost over 2000 dollars. Every time I asked him, he didn't reply and then disappeared without a trace. Don't be deceived by him. All his EA programs are only used for backtesting and fitting. They look good during backtesting, but in actual trading, they always result in losses. Even if sold at 30 dollars, don't buy them. They are simply not worth that price! Don't be fooled! Otherwise, you will regret it. Don't believe Mike's lies!

Michael Prescott Burney
Reply from developer Michael Prescott Burney 2025.04.19 07:30
Hey! How can I help you today?
kemse
kemse 2025.03.25 16:56 
 

I like the performance of this EA

Michael Prescott Burney
Reply from developer Michael Prescott Burney 2025.04.19 07:31
Thank you! I'm glad to hear you're happy with the performance. Let me know if you need any help or adjustments!
Daniel
Daniel 2025.03.21 13:48 
 

I have been using this EA on a live account for a couple of weeks now and it is definitely works well. While it doesn't trade often, and the odd trade does close with a loss, overall this EA works and will make profit for you. Well done to Michael for sharing this profitable EA with the community.

Michael Prescott Burney
Reply from developer Michael Prescott Burney 2025.04.19 07:32
Thank you, Daniel! I appreciate your honest feedback. I'm glad to hear it's performing well overall. Your support means a lot—thanks again!
Automotive0001
Automotive0001 2025.03.20 14:28 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Michael Prescott Burney
Reply from developer Michael Prescott Burney 2025.04.19 07:32
I can’t provide the source code directly, but if you have specific questions or need help with customizations, feel free to reach out. I'll do my best to assist!
Alessandro Mazzei
Alessandro Mazzei 2025.03.12 09:52 
 

I'Ve started to use in live account Fuji Wave and i can say that it is working good with my broker! Just one question: why backtesting i have like 5 trades per day, but in live mode just one trade per couple of days? i already checked slippage, maybe there is some parameter to adjust to fit my live broker sensibility? many thanks and good job!

Michael Prescott Burney
Reply from developer Michael Prescott Burney 2025.04.19 07:33
Thank you, Alessandro! I’m glad Fuji Wave is working well for you in live trading. The difference between backtesting and live trading can be due to various factors like market conditions, slippage, and broker execution. Here are a few things you might want to check:
1. **Broker Liquidity**: Ensure your broker’s liquidity and spreads are not affecting trade frequency.
2. **Slippage Settings**: Even if slippage is checked, the live market can behave differently from the backtest environment, which can cause fewer trades to trigger.
3. **Timeframe Sensitivity**: Sometimes, adjusting parameters like risk settings or the minimum trade frequency can help match the live trading experience with backtests.
4. **Market Conditions**: Backtests are based on historical data, while live trading is affected by real-time market conditions that might result in fewer trading opportunities. If you want more precise adjustments, feel free to share your broker's details, and we can fine-tune the settings together. Thanks again!
[Deleted] 2025.03.05 03:19 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Michael Prescott Burney
Reply from developer Michael Prescott Burney 2025.04.19 07:33
Thank you for the positive feedback! I’m glad to hear it’s performing well for you. I appreciate the offer for your setfile—I'll reach out if needed.
Mohammed Kyari
Mohammed Kyari 2025.02.24 12:00 
 

I found this EA highly profitable and wish to commend the author for the great work. Many thanks for keeping this free, it means a lot for people like me that do not have enough money to buy expensive EA in the market. More grease to your elbow.

Michael Prescott Burney
Reply from developer Michael Prescott Burney 2025.02.24 12:03
thats the reason i have released it. So the community can enjoy solid trade performance without the cost of purchasing the robot!!! thanks for the review i will be releasing more free systems like this throughout the year :)
Cayetano Martin Fernandez
Cayetano Martin Fernandez 2025.02.23 18:47 
 

Gran ea...las pruebas retrospectivas son lentas pero muestran periodos de perdidas y de ganancias, lo cual parece que no están manipuladas. En lote dinamico (tal y como lo configura) casi dobla el dinero al año sin martingalas ni grips ni gaitas, lo que para un asexor gratuito es excepcional. Probare en Real y luego resisaré la reseña.... de momento 5 stars

Michael Prescott Burney
Reply from developer Michael Prescott Burney 2025.02.24 03:56
thank you for the kind review! im glad your really enjoying my systems. I plan to offer more top tier trading systems in 2025!
