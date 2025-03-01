Overview

VolatiX AI is a purpose-built scalper for XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe. It blends high-frequency execution with an adaptive, indicator-aware exit engine designed to keep losses efficient while preserving trade structure. The algorithm responds to changing volatility and microstructure on gold, targeting precise entries and disciplined management rather than static stop-loss rules or one-size-fits-all templates.



Execution & Algorithm

The core model employs real-time spread checks, session and news awareness, and broker-accurate risk math. Position sizing supports fixed lots, dollar-based dynamic lots, or risk-percent sizing, with value-per-pip derived from the live symbol. Order handling uses pre-checks and fill-mode fallbacks to keep execution resilient in fast markets. The adaptive stop/exit logic prioritizes sustainability on M5; while this approach may allow occasional deeper drawdowns, it is calibrated to improve long-run stability and strike rate in rapidly shifting conditions.



AI Engine & Guardian Assistant

VolatiX now integrates the same advanced AI stack used in Yellow Brick Road, with native support for OpenAI and Google Gemini. Directional Trend Bias can fence trades to BUY-only, SELL-only, or BOTH. AI Validation routes prospective entries through a model that reads current M5 context and optional higher-TF alignment, returning a decisive YES/NO with a short reason. An optimization helper reviews recent performance and your current inputs, proposing compact, broker-specific refinements. The Guardian panel is your control center—chat with it for setup checks, parameter guidance, live audits, and troubleshooting. You remain in charge; no changes are applied without your confirmation.



Forecast Mode with On-Chart Mark-Up

Pressing Forecast in the panel prompts an AI chart read of XAUUSD M5. The EA then draws key support and resistance zones as rectangles and maps out an echo” through predicted pivot points so you can visualize likely bounces and rejections. The Guardian posts the analytical rationale in the panel for full traceability. These marks are decision aids, not promises.



Multi-TF Confluence (Optional)

For additional discipline, Multi-Timeframe Confluence can be enabled to blend H1/H4/D1 structure into M5 entries. This extra filter is intended to reduce counter-trend noise while preserving the speed required for scalping.



Risk Controls & Protections

Daily loss and drawdown guards, equity-DD limits, max spread/open-positions/open-lots, and timed sessions are built in, with graceful suspension and reset at your chosen hour. Open risk versus balance is tracked continuously, and entry is automatically halted when guardrails trigger. A performance monitor renders recent equity progression, win/loss distribution, risk-utilization gauges, per-strategy stats, and a trade log that records spread, slippage, and risk-at-decision for transparent reviews.



Validation Mode for Marketplace

To satisfy marketplace verification, the default profile limits market exposure. This preserves compatibility with validation rules while still allowing you to expand risk and frequency after installation.



Recommended Inputs (starting point)

Max Spread: 0 (uses EA judgment)

Max Open Positions: 0 (uses EA judgment)

Lot Type: DYNAMIC_LOT_DOLLARS

Dollar amount per 0.01 lot: 1000 (adjust to your risk preference)



Transparency

Read-only investor access can be obtained in the inputs section of the EA. so you can observe the live signal in real time. Behavior and fills may vary by broker, feed, and account configuration.



Responsible Use

Gold trading carries risk. VolatiX AI is engineered to enforce process, enhance analysis, and improve decision quality; it does not guarantee outcomes. Validate on your own broker feed and size responsibly before scaling.



