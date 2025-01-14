AI GOLD DUST is a free expert advisor designed for XAUUSD on the H1 chart, tested using historical data over 20 years and validated across six major broker platforms, including BlackBull, Darwin X, MetaQuotes Demo, FTMO, Dukascopy, and Eightcap. With 98% modeling quality, it ensures precise tick data analysis and structured trade execution.

It features extended backtest coverage spanning multiple economic cycles, incorporating risk management mechanisms to help maintain stability. The system has executed 1,582 trades with optimized entry and exit strategies, ensuring a structured approach to trading. Its performance has been validated across six brokers, demonstrating consistent execution in various market conditions.

AI GOLD DUST is designed for traders seeking an automated approach to the gold market with structured strategies and risk controls. It is completely free and compatible with any MT5 platform, making it accessible for traders looking for a systematic solution in XAUUSD trading.

RECOMMENDED INPUTS:

Max Spread: 0 (uses EA's Judgement)

max open positions: 1

Max open lots: 0 (uses EA"s Judgement)

lot type: DYNAMIC_LOT_DOLLARS

input to choose dollar amount per .01 lot size: 1000



