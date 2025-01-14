AI Gold Dust

4.06

AI GOLD DUST is a free expert advisor designed for XAUUSD on the H1 chart, tested using historical data over 20 years and validated across six major broker platforms, including BlackBull, Darwin X, MetaQuotes Demo, FTMO, Dukascopy, and Eightcap. With 98% modeling quality, it ensures precise tick data analysis and structured trade execution.

It features extended backtest coverage spanning multiple economic cycles, incorporating risk management mechanisms to help maintain stability. The system has executed 1,582 trades with optimized entry and exit strategies, ensuring a structured approach to trading. Its performance has been validated across six brokers, demonstrating consistent execution in various market conditions.

AI GOLD DUST is designed for traders seeking an automated approach to the gold market with structured strategies and risk controls. It is completely free and compatible with any MT5 platform, making it accessible for traders looking for a systematic solution in XAUUSD trading.

RECOMMENDED INPUTS:

Max Spread: 0 (uses EA's Judgement)

max open positions: 1

Max open lots: 0 (uses EA"s Judgement)

lot type: DYNAMIC_LOT_DOLLARS

input to choose dollar amount per .01 lot size: 1000


Reviews 24
MIRABAI NONGTHOMBAM
34
MIRABAI NONGTHOMBAM 2025.07.03 06:41 
 

Free EA works very slowly.

MrMomon Sabah
58
MrMomon Sabah 2025.06.23 15:38 
 

Arguably one of the best free EAs with a consistently high win rate — it's even suitable for prop firm accounts when configured correctly. The built-in news event filter adds an extra layer of reliability.

ryanbrooks
1774
ryanbrooks 2025.05.29 01:41 
 

A bit slow but reliable EA ! Using with my own xauusd H1 settings with succes . thank you so much to Michael !

