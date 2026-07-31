I



N



T



R



O



D



U



C



T



I



O



N

Why limit your trading to one market? Replace complexity with clarity. Stop managing dozens of charts and start managing opportunities. OneEA 30Pairs is more than an Expert Advisor—it's a complete multi-market trading ecosystem that enables you to monitor and manage 22 Forex pairs and 8 Cryptocurrency markets from a single intelligent dashboard, while providing a scalable foundation for portfolio management, strategy development, and future marketplace opportunities. Whether you prefer fully automated trading or complete manual control, OneEA 30Pairs brings everything together in one professional solution designed to simplify your trading experience and maximize market coverage. Less Charts. More Opportunities. Why OneEA 30Pairs? Most traders begin their day by asking: "Which pair should I trade today?" We believe the better question is: "Why trade only one?" Financial markets never move together. While one market is ranging, another may already be trending. While Forex is quiet, Crypto may already be active. Instead of waiting for opportunities to appear on a single chart, OneEA 30Pairs continuously monitors multiple markets simultaneously, helping you capture more opportunities throughout the trading day. Because successful trading is no longer about choosing the right chart. It's about managing the right portfolio. What Makes OneEA 30Pairs Different? Unlike traditional Expert Advisors that focus on only one symbol, OneEA 30Pairs was designed around a portfolio-first philosophy.



Default: 22 Forex Pairs >>>

XAUUSD | AUDUSD | EURUSD | GBPUSD | NZDUSD | USDCHF | USDCAD | USDJPY | EURJPY | GBPJPY | CADJPY

CHFJPY | NZDJPY | AUDJPY | AUDNZD | AUDCAD | EURGBP | EURCHF | EURAUD | GBPCHF | GBPAUD | GBPCAD 8 Major Cryptocurrencies >>> BTCUSD | ETHUSD | BNBUSD | SOLUSD | XRPUSD | DOGEUSD | TRXUSD | TONUSD

F



E



A



T



U



R



E



S





~





O



P



P



O



R



T



U



N



I



T



I



E



S Balanced Execution Across Multiple Markets One of the most attractive aspects of OneEA 30Pairs is balance. When AutoRobot is enabled, the system can execute trades across all selected markets simultaneously. Not every symbol wins at the same time. Not every symbol loses at the same time. That is exactly the point. Strong-performing symbols can help compensate for weaker-performing symbols. Instead of depending on a single chart, your trading activity is distributed across a diversified portfolio. Many traders appreciate this approach because it creates a more balanced trading experience compared to concentrating all risk into one market. Fully Automated When You Want It Enable AutoRobot. Select your preferred symbols. Allow the system to monitor the market continuously. The EA automatically: Detects trend conditions

Evaluates entry opportunities

Calculates grid spacing

Manages risk exposure

Applies breakeven protection

Activates trailing management

Monitors portfolio conditions

Handles trade management in real time Everything happens automatically. No constant chart watching required. Full Manual Control When You Need It Automation should never remove control. That is why OneEA 30Pairs includes a complete manual trading dashboard. You can: Open BUY positions

Open SELL positions

Close individual trades

Close positions by symbol

Close all positions instantly

Enable specific pairs

Disable specific pairs

Pause automation

Resume automation

Monitor account exposure

Monitor floating profit

Monitor overall portfolio performance All directly from the chart. No complicated menus. No searching through terminal windows. Everything is available through dedicated control buttons. Designed for Traders Who Target Growth Many traders participate in broker promotional programs and bonus campaigns. One common challenge is generating sufficient trading volume to qualify for withdrawal requirements. Because OneEA 30Pairs can operate across multiple markets simultaneously, overall trading activity can become significantly higher than single-pair systems. Under suitable market conditions and proper risk settings, traders may observe substantial portfolio activity and lot generation. This characteristic has made the system particularly interesting for traders pursuing bonus-related objectives. Simple Structure. Powerful Foundation. Perhaps the most important feature of OneEA 30Pairs is something that cannot be seen on the chart. The architecture. We intentionally kept the core framework organized and understandable. The logic remains sophisticated, but the structure is designed to be expandable. This means the system is suitable not only for traders, but also for developers and future sellers. You can: Add your own indicators

Modify entry conditions

Create new filters

Build custom strategies

Expand risk management logic

Integrate AI modules

Add machine learning concepts

Develop completely new products The possibilities are almost unlimited. More Than a Trading Tool Think about the cost of hiring a professional MQL5 developer. For many projects, development costs can quickly reach hundreds or even thousands of dollars. OneEA 30Pairs provides a ready-made framework that can dramatically reduce development time. Instead of starting from a blank screen, you begin with a complete working system. Many traders see this as one of the most economical ways to obtain a professional trading foundation. Marketplace Development Opportunity Some buyers use OneEA 30Pairs only for trading. Others see a larger opportunity. Because source code access is available, experienced users can develop their own variations, add proprietary logic, and create entirely new projects based on the framework. For traders interested in becoming future marketplace sellers, OneEA 30Pairs can serve as a valuable starting point. For publication on MQL5.com or commercial redistribution, separate optional agreements may apply depending on the intended use.

O



V



E



R



V



I



E



W





~





F



I



N



A



L Technical Overview System Component Function Multi-Market Engine Supports 22 Forex pairs and 8 cryptocurrencies AutoRobot Engine Fully automated market monitoring and execution Smart Trend Detection Multi-timeframe trend analysis Adaptive Grid Logic Dynamic grid spacing based on market conditions Risk Management Exposure limits and account protection Profit Protection ROI-based profit safeguarding Trade Management Breakeven and trailing mechanisms Manual Dashboard Complete portfolio control from chart Pair Selection System Enable or disable symbols individually Close-All Manager Immediate portfolio-wide exit control Source Code Program Available for qualified buyers Who Is This Product For? Traders seeking diversified market exposure Traders who prefer automation Traders who enjoy manual intervention Traders participating in broker bonus programs MQL5 developers Strategy builders Future marketplace sellers Traders looking for a professional framework rather than a black-box EA Final Thoughts OneEA 30Pairs was never designed to be just another Expert Advisor. We wanted to create a system that traders could actually grow with. A system that can trade. A system that can be controlled. A system that can be studied. A system that can be expanded. And for qualified buyers, a system that can eventually become the foundation of something entirely their own. Whether your goal is automated trading, portfolio diversification, strategy development, or future marketplace opportunities, OneEA 30Pairs provides the tools to start that journey.

S



O



U



R



C



E





C



O



D



E Source Code Delivery Policy Source code is not distributed as a simple download file. For BATIK Team, source code represents research, experience, development effort, and knowledge accumulated through the creation of this system. Because of this, source code is shared with users who truly understand and appreciate the value of this project. Lifetime buyers who have tested the product, experienced the system, and are satisfied with the results may submit their honest review through the MQL5 review section. As a commitment to building a serious and trusted community, buyers who provide a genuine 5-star review reflecting their satisfaction with the product will become eligible to receive the original OneEA 30Pairs.mq5 execution source code. Source code delivery will be processed approximately 8 business days after purchase and review confirmation. This policy does not apply to monthly rental licenses.



Leverage insights from GPT-5, Copilot AI, DeepSeek AI, Meta AI, Claude AI, Manus AI, Grok Ai and Google AI Gemini for psychology and fundamentals. Our Commitment At BATIK Team, we are not only software developers. We work as coaches, analysts, consultants, and system developers. Our mission is to help traders become more independent, more knowledgeable, and more capable of creating long-term value from algorithmic trading. Our goal is not simply to sell another EA. Our goal is to help build a stronger community where traders can understand their tools, improve their skills, and develop their own opportunities. The more you study OneEA 30Pairs, the more you will understand its characteristics, strengths, and possible applications. Transparency begins with verification. || We invite you to verify everything yourself.