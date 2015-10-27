Wave Hunter uses pending orders for trading. It is a scalping strategy for trading breakthroughs. The EA is based on a breakthrough of a channel formed on a specified interval.

Wave Hunter uses trailing and breakeven after reaching a few points of profit, thus cutting a possible loss.

Wave Hunter always has a fixed stop loss. At the same time, the take profit is unlimited, deals are closed based on a different principle.

Trading strategy of the Expert Advisor is the use of the regularity in the price movement, which occurs when price extremums are broken.





Features

The latest trading history is displayed on the screen in a convenient form. Spread, Balance, Number of deals and time elapsed since the last closed deal, as well as its result in $.

Standard optimized settings have been obtained as a result of testing with 99% modeling quality.

Flexible settings.

Option to close all positions and orders on Friday at the specified time.

Operational support from the developer.





Settings