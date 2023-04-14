Number One Capital EA

It is a fully optimized and adaptable neural network system.

The strategy is based on RSI, MACD and moving average, which are completely redesigned, refined and combined with a neural network.

All neural network settings are built into the Expert Advisor.

To protect the deposit, it always sets to very low drawdown

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Alex Soros
21
Alex Soros 2023.04.27 03:33 
 

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Ref Waine
24
Ref Waine 2023.04.26 05:18 
 

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Cherman Bagatsolon
181
Reply from developer Cherman Bagatsolon 2023.04.27 03:25
Thank you for your time, your success is our goal.
markerill
22
markerill 2023.04.17 05:45 
 

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Cherman Bagatsolon
181
Reply from developer Cherman Bagatsolon 2023.04.17 06:46
You're welcome your success is our goal, really appreciate your time leaving reviews and keep posted. You may check now your bonus pack EA assistant. Thank you
Paul Jones
28
Paul Jones 2023.04.16 07:14 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Cherman Bagatsolon
181
Reply from developer Cherman Bagatsolon 2023.04.16 07:38
Hi you may use this setfile posted download link below: https://www.mql5.com/go?link=https://www.mediafire.com/file/8skj60xf2qc5wno/NumberOneEA_1ksetfile.set/file Thanks for your time and keep posted, your success is our goal.
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