Number One Capital EA
- Experts
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- Version: 9.1
- Updated: 20 April 2023
- Activations: 5
It is a fully optimized and adaptable neural network system.
The strategy is based on RSI, MACD and moving average, which are completely redesigned, refined and combined with a neural network.
All neural network settings are built into the Expert Advisor.
To protect the deposit, it always sets to very low drawdown
Recommendations
- Pair: XAUUSD
- Timeframe: M15
- Minimum deposit: $500 tested real live signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1925710
- Account type: Any with a minimum spread (preferably ECN)
- Brokers: Any broker
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