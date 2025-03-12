Visual Crystal Cross RSI Indicator MT4

Crystal Cross RSI

Introducing the Crystal Cross RSI indicator—crafted for traders who seek control over their strategy! This tool is not pre-optimized, leaving room for you to fine-tune and adapt it to your trading style.

Key Features:

  • Clear Buy and Sell Signals: Lime arrows highlight buy opportunities, while red arrows signal sell entries—keeping your decisions sharp and informed.
  • Dynamic RSI Analysis: The blue RSI line tracks market momentum, complemented by a signal line for precise crossing points.
  • Customizable Visualization: Adjust colors, widths, and styles to perfectly suit your trading charts.

Seamless Integration: Designed for MetaTrader, this versatile indicator provides a strong foundation for your trading edge.

Price: $65

Visit our website to grab this indicator and explore other expert tools!


Volume Compair
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Indicators
Professional Cumulative Delta & Volume Median Indicator Track   real buying/selling pressure   with this powerful volume analysis tool. The   Volume Compare Indicator   combines   Cumulative Delta   and   Volume Medians   to help you identify institutional activity, imbalances, and potential reversals. Key Features:   Cumulative Delta Histogram   – Visualizes net buying vs. selling volume in real-time.   Buy/Sell Volume Medians   – Horizontal lines showing average buy & sell volume lev
History Pattern Search
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicators
The indicator builds current quotes, which can be compared with historical ones and on this basis make a price movement forecast. The indicator has a text field for quick navigation to the desired date. Options: Symbol - selection of the symbol that the indicator will display; SymbolPeriod - selection of the period from which the indicator will take data; IndicatorColor - indicator color; Inverse - true reverses quotes, false - original view; Next are the settings of the text field, in w
VR Grid
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (3)
Indicators
The VR Grid indicator is designed to create a graphical grid with user-defined settings. Unlike the standard grid , VR Grid is used to build circular levels . Depending on the user's choice, the step between the round levels can be arbitrary. In addition, unlike other indicators and utilities, VR Grid maintains the position of the grid even when the time period changes or the terminal is rebooted. You can find settings, set files, demo versions, instructions, problem solving, at [blog] You can
FREE
MarketProfile EForex
Veridiana Adorno Kendrick
Indicators
Market Profile Shows where the price has spent more time, highlighting important levels that can be used in trading. It is a powerful tool which is designed to take the fundamental components which comprise every market; price/volume/time, and visually display their relationship in real-time as the market develops for a pre-determined time period. Very powerful tool!
Dollar Mint Indicator
David Mwaniki Mbugua
Indicators
Dollar mint indicator is a special workmanship with years of experience in forex.   Dollar mint ea is a fully non repaint indicator optimised with price action data such that once it gives you a signal t . The indicator   can be used to trade anything on the mt4 with much ease. Benefits ; Fully non repaint Use in any timeframe Use in all the available tradable assets on mt4 Best to use on h4. It generates fully analysed buy and sell signals based on trend and also filters out retracements and
Simply The Best Pro
Szymon Palczynski
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator displays the histogram and arrows on chart. When Simple The Best Pro are placed on a chart, they identify the trend.  The color of may be blue or red. The blue color stands for upside moves and the red color stands for downside trends. The indicator offers to set Stop Loss (SL) and  Take Profit (TP)  setting. The default value is ATR. Indicator has automatic optimization. The STB is a unique indicator that shows the tendency (button Bars) of a particular signals. The STB tells us
BoxChart MT4
Evgeny Shevtsov
4.4 (5)
Indicators
The market is unfair if only because 10% of participants manage 90% of funds. An ordinary trader has slim changes to stand against these "vultures". This problem can be solved. You just need to be among these 10%, learn to predict their intentions and move with them. Volume is the only preemptive factor that faultlessly works on any timeframe and symbol. First, the volume appears and is accumulated, and only then the price moves. The price moves from one volume to another. Areas of volume accumu
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Auto FIBO Pro"   Crypto_Forex  indicator  - is great auxiliary tool in trading! Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color). Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse. Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. You can use it   for reversal scalping  or for zone grid trading. There are plenty of opportunities to  improve your current system using Auto FIBO Pro indicator as well. It has Info Spread Swap Displa
Blahtech Market Profile
Blahtech Limited
4.53 (15)
Indicators
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Blahtech Limited presents their Market Profile indicator for the MetaTrader community. In
SmartSignal Sniper
Ahmed Ismail Muhammad Ismail Al Talhat
Indicators
SmartSignal Sniper: Your Ultimate Trading Companion Unlock the power of precision trading with SmartSignal Sniper. Engineered to deliver accurate buy and sell signals, this advanced tool empowers traders of all levels to navigate the financial markets with confidence and clarity. Key Features: Pinpoint Accuracy: SmartSignal Sniper utilizes advanced algorithms to provide precise buy and sell signals, helping traders identify lucrative opportunities in the market. Lightning-fast Execution: With re
Acceleration Fractals
Vladimir Tkach
Indicators
The indicator analyzes the change in the minimum and maximum prices of the previous bars fixing the entrance of the big players. If the change (delta) increases, a signal is displayed on the graph in the form of an arrow. At the same time, virtual trade on history is carried out. In case of a repeat of the signal, the positions are increased (refilling). Thus the lot of positions can differ. The results of virtual trading in the form of losses / losses, profitability, drawdown and transaction li
EZ Binary USJP Pair
Tuan Anh Dao
Indicators
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: TOKYO section (Half-end) Currency pairs: USD/JPY Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strateg
FREE
Xmaster formula indicator forex no repaint
Vadym Velychkov
Indicators
New, more accurate version of the Xmaster indicator. More than 200 traders from around the world have conducted more than 15,000 tests of different combinations of this indicator on their PCs in order to get the most effective and accurate formula. And here we present to you the "Xmaster formula indicator forex no repaint" indicator, which shows accurate signals and does not repaint. This indicator also sends signals to the trader by email and push. With the arrival of each new tick, it constan
Quantum Currency Array Indicator
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
Indicators
This indicator has been developed to identify and display these trends quickly and easily, allowing you to see instantly, those currency pairs which are trending, and those which are not – and in all timeframes, with just one click. The 28 currency pairs are displayed as a fan as they sweep from strong to weak and back again, and this is why we call it the ‘currency array’. All 28 pairs are arrayed before you, giving an instant visual description of those pairs that are trending strongly, those
Time and Price Line
Kang Yi Da Tian
Indicators
Displays the local time with the time difference you set. (It does not correspond to the time difference in 30-minute increments.) It also displays a price line with a good price, such as 100.000 .100 or .200. The standard gridlines are displayed with the time and price by MT4, but they are very confusing as they become the broker's time and are displayed at the halfway point along with the price. It hides them and displays gridlines at user-defined time differences and prices in easy-to-unders
Spread and Close MT4
Alexander Denisovich Jegorov
Indicators
Spread & Candle Close Timer Indicator for MT4  Optimize your trading with this lightweight and efficient indicator, designed to display the real-time spread and candle close countdown directly on your MT4 chart. Features: Live Spread Monitoring – Instantly see market conditions. Candle Close Timer – Stay prepared for the next price movement. Simple & Non-Intrusive Design – No unnecessary settings, just clear and accurate data. Ideal for scalpers, day traders, and those who need real-time exec
VSA Histogram
Richard Bystricky
Indicators
VSA - P (Volume Spread Analysis) Period-Based Histogram is a tool that visually represents market volume dynamics using Volume Spread Analysis principles, with a focus on highlighting key volume changes over specific time periods. The histogram captures changes in volume and price spread relationships in real-time, enabling traders to detect early signals of accumulation, distribution, and shifts in buying or selling pressure. Indicator is non repainting and working with real-time on tick data.
Price Grid Navigator
Dora Nafwa Mwabini
Indicators
Price Grid Navigator Indicator The   Price Grid Navigator   is a powerful and intuitive trading tool designed to help traders identify key   support and resistance levels   dynamically. It provides clear visual cues for potential   entry points ,   exit points , and   reversal zones , making it an essential tool for traders of all experience levels. By dynamically calculating and plotting these levels, the indicator provides traders with a clear visual representation of potential  entry points ,
FREE
RiveR Scope Lite
Ruslan Losin
Indicators
RiverScope Lite automatically determines the nearest most important price levels and support and resistance zones in history, it also identifies a large number of price action patterns (the lite version is limited to 10, while the full version has 30+). The support and resistance levels are determined based on an algorithm that calculates and filters the historical values of the price, its movement character, volumes, etc. It displays the current situation, therefore the nearest levels change in
TPSpro RFI Levels
Roman Podpora
4.85 (27)
Indicators
Reversal zones - levels / Active zones of a major player INSTRUCTIONS RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS   ENG   /   Version MT5 EVERY BUYER OF THIS INDICATOR       GET ADDITIONALLY   FOR FREE   : 3 months access       to trading signals from the service       RFI SIGNALS   — ready-made entry points according to the TPSproSYSTEM algorithm. 3 months access       to training materials with regular updates - immersion in strategy and professional growth. 24/5 support on weekdays and access to a closed traders
Volume Accumulation Index
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
A technical indicator that calculates its readings on trading volumes. In the form of a histogram, it shows the accumulation of the strength of the movement of the trading instrument. It has independent calculation systems for bullish and bearish directions. Works on any trading instruments and time frames. Can complement any trading system. The indicator does not redraw its values, the signals appear on the current candle. It is easy to use and does not load the chart, does not require addition
Renko Moving Average
Vitor Palmeira Abbehusen
Indicators
This indicator gives you the Moving Average based on Renko chart. A   Renko chart   is a type of chart that is built using price movement rather than both price and standardized time intervals like most charts are. A Moving Average based on Renko chart is considered less noisy since it is not based on the time and only based on price change. You can see my free enhanced Renko indicator here . Inputs: Box Size: Renko box size based on market Points. Period: Moving Average Period Method: Moving
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
Currency Strength Meter Pro for EA MT4
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
Indicators
Currency Strength Meter is the easiest way to identify strong and weak currencies. The indicator shows the relative strength of 8 major currencies: AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD. By default the strength value is normalised to the range from 0 to 100 for RSI algorithm: The value above 60 means strong currency; The value below 40 means weak currency; The indicator is created and optimized for using it externally at an Expert Advisors or as a Custom Indicator inside your programs. For di
Market Profile 3
Hussien Abdeltwab Hussien Ryad
3 (2)
Indicators
Market Profile 3 MetaTrader 4 indicator  — is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is also possible t
FREE
ADX Shark Scalper
Maxwell Ndzoyiya
Indicators
ADX Shark Scalper – The Ultimate Hybrid Indicator for Precision Scalping Dive into the markets with the ADX Shark Scalper , a powerful and versatile tool designed for traders who seek precision in every trade. This cutting-edge indicator seamlessly combines multiple advanced technical signals into one streamlined system, allowing you to spot good buy and sell opportunities with ease. At its core, the ADX Shark Scalper leverages the power of trend and momentum detection through the integration of
SQ Swing Fibo Marker
Bartlomiej Gorski
5 (1)
Indicators
Swing Fibo Marker is adaptive advanced indicator that automatically detects price swings. After swing detection, it draws five profit targets, entry level and stop loss level. Levels are calculated base on price swing size, according to Fibonacci levels specified as entry points. When price touch the level indicator create alerts. List of supported alert types: Popup alerts Email alerts Push notification On screen output Suggested timeframe to trade: H1 or higher. The higher timeframe is used to
Volume Candles
Alexander Nikolaev
Indicators
Volumes are one of the most important factors of trading, as it is the high volumes that move the market in either direction. But there are very few standard indicators for volumes in MetaTrader 4. The Volume Candles analyses the volumes of the trades and displays candles depending on these volumes. The candle appears once the required number of volumes has passed during trading (the VolumeCandle parameter). If the candles close frequently and are thin, then the volumes on the market are current
Time Bubble
Ahmed Mohamed
Indicators
Time Bubble ***Specialized for GBPJPY 1H time frame*** (tested for two years with success rates about 82%) Time Circle's smart algorithm detects the price circles with time . give strong signals at the right time as result of combine the price and time. our team spent months to develop this indicator specially for GBPJPY ..with high success rates about 82% win trades over two years .tested from December 2016 to November 2018. *** in last two years total signals 1012 with 829 Wins and 183 Lo
MACDAD
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
This indicator provides you with MACD formula applied to volume-aware Accumulation/Distribution and OnBalance Volumes indicators. In addition to tick volumes it supports special pseudo-real volumes, synthesized for Forex symbols where real volumes are unknown. More details on the volume surrogates may be found in description of another indicators - TrueVolumeSurrogate and OnBalanceVolumeSurrogate (algorithm of the latter is used internally in MACDAD for AD and OBV calculation before they proceed
