Bill Williams Vertical Fractals

The indicator I’m referring to is a leading indicator, similar to the Bill Williams Fractals indicator, but with an added feature: it draws vertical lines on the chart to mark significant points in time. This functionality makes it particularly useful for traders as it provides clear visual cues for potential trading opportunities.





What sets this indicator apart is its versatility; it can be applied across all timeframes and any currency pair, making it suitable for a wide range of trading strategies. Whether you are a scalper, day trader, or someone who prefers longer-term trading, this indicator adapts to your needs.





I have found it to be an effective tool in my trading arsenal, especially for identifying trends and reversals. Therefore, I highly recommend incorporating this indicator into your trading practice for enhanced decision-making.



