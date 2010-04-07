COP OP Xop Sxop Levels

If you're familiar with trading using Dinapoli levels, then this indicator is definitely worth your attention. It automatically plots key levels such as COP (Change of Polarity), OP (Objective Price), and XOP (Extended Objective Price) on your charts, regardless of the timeframe you choose to work with.


One of the standout features of this indicator is its ability to generate alerts. Whenever a new ABC pattern is automatically identified and plotted by the indicator, you will receive a notification. This feature not only helps you stay informed about important market movements but also allows you to focus on other aspects of your trading strategy without constantly monitoring your charts.


Additionally, you have the flexibility to manage these alerts according to your preferences. You can easily turn them on or off as needed, giving you complete control over your trading experience.


Happy trading!


Recommended products
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Indicators
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
Forex Gump
Andrey Kozak
2.4 (5)
Indicators
Forex Gump is a fully finished semi-automatic trading system. In the form of arrows, signals are displayed on the screen for opening and closing deals. All you need is to follow the instructions of the indicator. When the indicator shows a blue arrow, you need to open a buy order. When the indicator shows a red arrow, you need to open a sell order. Close orders when the indicator draws a yellow cross. In order to get the most effective result, we recommend using the timeframes H1, H4, D1. There
Th3Eng PipFinite signals
Ahmed Farag
5 (3)
Indicators
The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price. And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss
Sirr Scalper for PipFinite
Bruno Rosa
Experts
SIRR Scalper for PipFinite is a robot that has been designed to work with the PipFinite Trend PRO Indicator. It is a dynamic EA that is very active with trades and capital management. The EA can trade the popular symbols EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY, USDCAD, AUDUSD, EURGBP, EURCHF, EURJPY, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, EURNZD. Check our   Blogs   where we share news and set files When you buy my robot, you are welcome to drop me a message to discuss the best setup in combination with the set files 2 purchas
PipFinite Trend PRO
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.88 (2246)
Indicators
Breakthrough Solution For Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important Features Built Inside One Tool! Trend PRO's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels. The new features with enhanced rules for statistical calculation improved the overall performance of this indicator. Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Trend Pro, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713938 The Powerful Expert Advisor Version Automatin
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
Indicators
This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Auto FIBO Pro"   Crypto_Forex  indicator  - is great auxiliary tool in trading! Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color). Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse. Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. You can use it   for reversal scalping  or for zone grid trading. There are plenty of opportunities to  improve your current system using Auto FIBO Pro indicator as well. It has Info Spread Swap Displa
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (2)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a better edge in the market. Equipped with Advanced filters which help remove noises and false signals, and Increase Trading Potential. Using Multiple
Smart Price Action Concepts
Issam Kassas
4.7 (10)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non-Repainting Non-Redrawing and Non-Lagging Indicator Which makes it ideal for professional trading . Online course, user manual and demo. The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focuses on
Dynamic Trading Oscillator m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Dynamic Trading Oscillator" - is an advanced custom Crypto_Forex indicator - efficient Trading tool for MT4!  - New generation of Oscillators - see pictures to check how to use it. - Dynamic Trading Oscillator has adaptive Oversold/Overbought zones. - Oscillator is an auxiliary tool to find exact entry points from dynamic OverSold/OverBought areas. - Oversold values: below Blue line, Overbought values: above Red line . - This indicator is great to combine with Price Action patterns as well. -
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
Indicators
VR Cub is an indicator for getting high-quality entry points. The indicator was developed to facilitate mathematical calculations and simplify the search for entry points into a position. The trading strategy for which the indicator was written has been proving its effectiveness for many years. The simplicity of the trading strategy is its great advantage, which allows even novice traders to successfully trade with it. VR Cub calculates position opening points and Take Profit and Stop Loss targe
Chart Patterns Analyser
Sami Chebbi
5 (3)
Indicators
Chart Patterns Detect 15 patterns (Ascending Triangle, Descending Triangle, Rising Wedge, Falling Wedge, Bullish Flag, Bearish Flag, Bullish Rectangle, Bearish Rectangle Symmetrical triangle, Head and Shoulders, Inverted Head and Shoulders, Triple top, Triple Bottom, Double Top, Double Bottom) Use historical data to calculate the probability of each pattern to succeed (possibility to filter notification according to the chance of success) gives graphic indication about the invalidation level and
EZZ Zig Zag MT4
Paulo Rocha
Indicators
EZZ Elite Zig Zag is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal. This indicator traces the peak of the trend based on the market reversal, thus showing various opportunities in the financial market. EZZ Elite Zig Zag is a visual tool, intuitive, and easy to understand and use.  Test it Yourself by Downloading it for Free. Author Paulo Rocha all rights reserved
Mac Binary Options Signals
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicators
Mac-Binary option Signals is unique mathematical concept to trade iqoptions,binary,rocketoptions specter or any other binary options company 1 min 5 expiry run robot 30min everyday and fill profit and loss ratios inside mt2iq/mt2binary and run or 1min to 5min expiry ...go to setting in mt2iq robot allow otc and digital options. and select risk 500and profit 300$ per day it can stop automatically after profit or loss... If it can close after loss restart and Reset profit and loss button run again
The coated chart
Jin Wang
Indicators
Heiken Ashi candle chart is an improved version of The Japanese candle chart, which can effectively filter the market "noise" of the Japanese candle chart. It is favored by many traders for its simplicity and intuition. For trend traders, the HA candle chart is a magic tool. Unlike the traditional Japanese candle chart, Heikenashi does not reflect the opening price, high price, low price and closing price of the market. Instead, Heikenashi calculates the value of a single K line in the dominant
Invincible Arrow
Quan Li
Indicators
This is an arrow indicator without a future function，developed based on the most advanced profit trading algorithms.It has the most innovative and advanced dual trend analysis module, as well as the latest and highly effective market trend prediction algorithm.Trends are your friends, and following larger trends can earn the maximum profit in foreign exchange. This indicator helps traders identify current trends and track them. Someone once made a profit of 10 times in a week by relying on it.No
Fractal Trendlines
Filip Valkovic
Indicators
Classic Fractals indicator for MT4, with additional Trendlines connecting the latest couples of fractals ( fractals are showing highest high, and lowest low on each period) Rules for trendlines: -if new top fractal is below the last one = new resistance line -if new bot fractal is above the last one = new support line -Trendlines can be hidden -Fractals can be hidden Fractal Period = can be both even or uneven number, as it is setting for half (one side) of the bars sequence for findin
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
Reversal zones x2
Andrii Malakhov
Indicators
The indicator looks for buying and selling zones, where a deal can be opened with a minimal stop loss and a better Risk Reward Ratio. The indicator is based on qualitative search of the Double top/Double bottom pattern. Indicator operation principle Looks for local tops/bottoms which can potentially become a Reversal zone It waits for an impulse movement that would exceed the Reversal zone and draws a red/blue wide rectangle Within the Reversal zone, it looks for the strongest area of the zone
King of Forex Trend Cloud
Elias Mtwenge
Indicators
The King of Forex Trend Cloud Indicator is a trend following indicator based on moving averages. The Indicator is meant to Capture both the beginning and the end of a trend. This indicator can be used to predict both short and long terms market trends.  The king of Forex Trend Cloud if paired together with the King of Forex Trend Indicator can give a broad picture in market analysis and forecasts. I have attached images for both the  The king of Forex Trend Cloud on its own and  The king of Fore
Trend Ray
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
Master scalping M1
Nataliia Marchuk
Indicators
Master Scalping M1 is an innovative indicator that uses an algorithm to quickly and accurately determine the trend.The indicator calculates the time of opening and closing positions, the indicator's algorithms allow you to find the ideal moments to enter a deal (buy or sell an asset), which increase the success of transactions for most traders. Benefits of the indicator: Easy to assemble, does not overload the chart with unnecessary information. Can be used as a filter for any strategy. Works on
Binary Scalper 6
Roman Lomaev
Indicators
Binary Scalper 6 – A Powerful Binary Options Indicator for MT4 Binary Scalper 6 is an advanced trend analysis and binary options trading tool for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) . Designed for traders of all experience levels, this indicator offers precise signals and detailed statistics to maximize trading efficiency. Key Features: Trend Detection Accurately identifies trending markets, providing traders with a clear direction for binary options trading. Support for Any Currency Pair The indicator works
Master 360 Circle Chart With Arrows
Francesco Rubeo
5 (1)
Indicators
Trade with Gann on your side!! MASTER CIRCLE 360 CIRCLE CHART, originally created by Gann admitted that this is “The Mother of all charts”. It is one of the last studies that this great trader left for us. The numeric tab le is apparently quite simple like all the tables and is based on square numbers, the SQUARE OF 12 and is by evolution, one of the most important square numbers. Here we can find CYCLE, PRICE AND TIME thanks to angles and grades, to show past and future support and resistance.
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
WanaScalper MT4
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
Indicators
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicators
MT5 version  |  FAQ The Owl Smart Levels Indicator  is a complete trading system within the one indicator that includes such popular market analysis tools as  Bill Williams' advanced fractals , Valable ZigZag which builds  the correct wave structure  of the market, and  Fibonacci levels  which mark the exact levels of entry into the market and places to take profits. Detailed description of the strategy Instructions for working with the indicator Advisor-assistant in trading Owl Helper Private
Force Index with Dynamic OSB zones mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator " F orce Index   with Dynamic OverSold/OverBought zones " for MT4 , No Repaint. F orce index is one of the top indicators that combines price and volume data into a single value. It   is great to take   Sell   trades from   dynamic OverBought zone and   Buy   trades from dynamic OverSold zone. T his indicator is excellent for   Momentum trading   into the trend direction. D ynamic   OverBought zone - above yellow line. Dynamic   OverSold zone - below blue line. F orce 
Scalper RS
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Scalper RS - ​​is a trading and analytical indicator designed to identify the most probable reversal points on the price chart. The indicator's algorithm that structures the price allows you to determine reversal price combinations on various trading instruments and time frames. Using the variable " Structuring " parameter, you can select the optimal settings for the desired trading chart and time frame. Initially, the indicator was created to receive signals on time frames M1 - M5 - M15, but by
Buyers of this product also purchase
TPSpro RFI Levels
Roman Podpora
4.85 (27)
Indicators
Reversal zones - levels / Active zones of a major player INSTRUCTIONS RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS   ENG   /   Version MT5 EVERY BUYER OF THIS INDICATOR       GET ADDITIONALLY   FOR FREE   : 3 months access       to trading signals from the service       RFI SIGNALS   — ready-made entry points according to the TPSproSYSTEM algorithm. 3 months access       to training materials with regular updates - immersion in strategy and professional growth. 24/5 support on weekdays and access to a closed traders
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicators
Currently 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch the e
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (6)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.64 (105)
Indicators
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is th
IQ FX Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (2)
Indicators
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods. It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Download the Metatrader 5 Version M
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicators
IQ Gold Gann Levels a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Download
Elliott Wave Trend MT4
Young Ho Seo
4 (7)
Indicators
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
Cycle Maestro
Stefano Frisetti
1 (1)
Indicators
If a new green  NOTE: CYCLEMAESTRO is distributed only on this website, there are no other distributors. Demo version is for reference only and is not supported. Full versione is perfectly functional and it is supported CYCLEMAESTRO , the first and only indicator of Cyclic Analysis, useful for giving signals of TRADING, BUY, SELL, STOP LOSS, ADDING. Created on the logic of  Serghei Istrati  and programmed by  Stefano Frisetti ;  CYCLEMAESTRO  is not an indicator like the others, the challenge wa
Nirvana trend mt4
Aiireza Arjmandi Nezhad
5 (1)
Indicators
Nirvana Trend — Trend indicator with multi‑timeframe confirmation and risk‑management helpers Introduction Nirvana Trend is an analytical indicator that helps structure trading decisions by delivering filtered signals, multi‑timeframe confirmation, and automatic stop/exit levels based on volatility (ATR). If you operate in environments with constraints such as daily/overall drawdown limits, this tool can support adherence to your personal rules and risk‑management framework. Use cases Structure
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicators
Currently 20% OFF ! This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your personal n
PTS Precision Index Oscillator V2
PrecisionTradingSystems
5 (1)
Indicators
The Precision Index Oscillator (Pi-Osc) by Roger Medcalf of Precision Trading Systems First of all, if you have any questions please contact me via my website which you can find by searching the above title. Version 2 has been carefully recoded to be super fast to load up on your chart and some other technical improvements have been incorporated to enhance experience. Pi-Osc was created to provide accurate trade timing signals designed to find extreme   exhaustion points, the points that markets
Binary Booster
Yaroslav Varankin
5 (1)
Indicators
Binary Options Trading Indicator: A Reliable Tool for Your Trades This indicator is specifically designed for binary options trading and has proven its high quality, reliability, and adequate accuracy, depending on the dynamics of the chart. Key Points: Signal Interpretation: When a blue cross signal appears, it indicates a potential entry into a trade, though it is considered a weak signal on its own. However, if the blue cross is accompanied by an arrow, it is considered a more reliable buy s
Forecast System
Peter Maggen
Indicators
---- Brand New Strategy. Three Month Rent is $30. ONE YEAR RENT ONLY $50. FREE EURUSD VERSION AVAILABLE UNDER << Forecast System Gift >>. NO NEED FOR BACKTEST! Link to the FREE version -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110085?source=Site --- This is a simple strategy based on BREAKOUT and FIBONACCI levels. After a breakout, either, the market: - continues the move directly to the 161, 261 and 423 levels, or - retraces to the 50% level (also called a correction) and thereafter continues
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal
Kirk Lee Holloway
5 (1)
Indicators
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal The GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal indicator provides precise, real-time trend analysis tailored for high-speed, short-term scalpers in XAU/USD . Built specifically for the 1-minute time frame, this tool displays directional arrows for clear entry points, allowing scalpers to navigate volatile market conditions with confidence. The indicator consists of PRIMARY and SECONDARY alert arrows. The PRIMARY signals are White and Black directional arrows which signal a change in
Predictive Levels
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicators
Market predictive price levels are key technical analysis tools is my finest invention through mathematics to predict automatically next price is where to reach after break any levels. A unique name quality it automatically calculate price range its my own invention according price value to predict what's is next price came than after it not fixed levels like Fibonacci or pivots Its Naveen's Predictive Levels .used to forecast where an asset's price might find support (stop falling) or resistanc
Enigmera
Ivan Stefanov
5 (8)
Indicators
ENIGMERA: The core of the market The indicator’s code has been completely rewritten. Version 3.0 adds new functionalities and removes bugs that had accumulated since the indicator’s inception. Introduction This indicator and trading system is a remarkable approach to the financial markets . ENIGMERA uses the fractal cycles to accurately calculate support and resistance levels. It shows the authentic accumulation phase and gives direction and targets.  A system that works whether we are in a tre
Splash
Pavel Verveyko
Indicators
The indicator identifies the most suitable moment for entering the market in terms of market volatility, when the market has the strength to move (the signal is indicated by an arrow under the candle). For each of the signals, the presence of trends on the current and higher timeframes is determined, so that the signal is in the direction of the majority of positions opened on the market (denoted near the signal by abbreviations of timeframes with a trend present). The signal appears after the c
Price Action Sniper
Elmira Memish
5 (3)
Indicators
Price Action Sniper is designed to trade the Price Action on the desired chart time frame. - Trend Reversals. - Trend Continuation. - Brekaouts. - Good tool for Binary Options Price action forms the basis for all technical analysis of a currency pair, commodity or other asset chart. Many short-term traders rely exclusively on price action and the formations and trends extrapolated from it to make trading decisions. Technical analysis as a practice is a derivative of price action since it uses p
Scientific trade
Aleksey Ivanov
5 (1)
Indicators
An extremely convenient indicator that truly makes the process of making money on the exchange easy. It is based on the scientifically rigorous theory of the market developed by the author, the beginning of which is presented here .                The full algorithm of this indicator operation is presented in the article .               The indicator calculates the most probable price movement trajectory and displays it on the chart. Based on the predicted price movement trajectory
Hidden Cycles
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
5 (1)
Indicators
Based on Universal Laws — NOT Some Guy’s Algorithm: Let the market adjust to the Hidden Cycles Geometry — not the other way around. Most indicators are based on a man-made formula. They often lag, fail over time, or need constant re-optimization.  Hidden Cycles is different. It’s the first and only MT4 indicator rooted in universal proportion and perfect relation — the invisible structure that governs all market behavior. Inspired by ideas from Fibonacci, Gann, and Murrey — and built as somethi
Pairs Trading Dashboard
Ledi Haryadi
Indicators
Pairs Trading Dashboard - Spearman Correlation and Stationary Z-Score  is a custom indicator designed for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform, developed to assist traders in analyzing and monitoring currency pairs for pairs trading strategies. It utilizes Spearman’s rank correlation coefficient and Z-Score calculations to identify trading signals across multiple timeframes and currency pairs. The indicator integrates various technical filters and stationarity tests to refine signal generation and di
SuperTrend MTF
Yu Fan Zhang
Indicators
The SuperTrend MTF indicator is an excellent trend tracking indicator . It can not only display SuperTrend trends within the timeframe of the chart, but also set up to display SuperTrend trends for larger time frames simultaneously . This will be beneficial for grasping trends at a larger time scale and predicting future trends . At the same time, the price of the trend line can also be displayed at a glance, making it easy to observe. Input parameters :  ATR period used at chart timeframe     
The Positive Zone
Ellan Dirgantara Tholkhah
Indicators
Specialized Binary Options Indicator.  The name positive zone is inspired by how this indicator ultimately made me feel, which is "Positive". Not only from a emotional stand point but from a financial one. Once you start earning from this indicator it will give you that runners high, or that nice buzz after you finish a warm cup off coffee in the morning and blast on Cumbawamba's on hit wonder Tubthumping. The key to winning Binary Option is patience and controlling your emotion . This is why th
Abiroid Scanner NRTR
Abir Pathak
Indicators
Detailed blog post with screenshots here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/762513 Features: This scanner will show: NRTR Basket Trading Trend direction Last NRTR Switch (breakout) - number of bars and if it was a high volume bar How many bars has the SR stayed steady for When price last entered an NRTR shadow When price bounced off the NRTR shadow back inside NRTR Explained: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/762509 Basket Trading If you like to basket trade, then you can set multiple scann
Binary Smart Eye
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
The "Binary Smart Eye" MT4 indicator is designed to provide trading signals for both binary options and forex markets, operating across a wide range of timeframes from M1 to W1. It employs a proprietary strategy that combines trend levels, an intelligent moving average, and optimized trading periods to identify potential entry points. Here's a breakdown of its key features: Multi-Timeframe Analysis: The indicator's versatility allows traders to utilize it on various timeframes, catering to diffe
Supreme Commander
Ramon Sobrevals Arce
4.13 (8)
Indicators
The indicator of the indicators. The Most Powerful Technique to Determine Forex Trend Strength in 2023. We have perfected Supreme Commander that it calculates an average of the selected indicators (up to 16) and the selected timeframe (all) with the result of a single trend that indicates the potential of buying and selling.  It includes the following indicators: Accelerator/Decelerator oscillator Average Directional Movement Index Awesome oscillator; Bulls and Bears  Commodity Channel Index; De
ON Trade Optuma Astro
Abdullah Alrai
5 (5)
Indicators
This is an astronomy indicator for the MT4 platform like optuma program that performs a variety of functions. It uses complex algorithms to perform its own calculations, which are so accurate. The indicator has a panel that provides astronomical information such as planets' geo/heliocentric cords, distance of sun/earth, magnitude, elongation, constellation, ecliptic cords, equatorial cords, and horizontal cords depending on  the vertical line that generated by the indicator depend on the time va
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
The " Dynamic Scalper System " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend waves.
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
Indicators
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
MR Reversal Patterns 4
Sergey Khramchenkov
5 (2)
Indicators
In the "Masters of Risk" trading system, one of the main concepts is related to places where markets change direction. In fact, this is a change in priority and a violation of the trend structure at the extremes of the market, where supposedly there are or would be stop-losses of "smart" participants who are outside the boundaries of the accumulation of volume. For this reason, we call them "Reversal Patterns" - places with a lot of weight for the start of a new and strong trend. Some of the imp
More from author
ALL Averages MT5
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
Purpose : The AllAverages indicator plots a moving average line on the chart, with options to select from a wide range of MA types and price applications. It also displays buy and sell signals as arrows when the trend changes, and supports alerts (sound, email, push notifications) for these signals. Key Features : Supports multiple moving average types (e.g., SMA, EMA, HMA, TEMA, etc.). Allows customization of the price type (e.g., Close, Open, High, Low, Heiken Ashi variants). Displays a colore
Buy Selll Indicator
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
This indicator serves as a crucial leading tool for identifying pivotal points in market reversals. It provides traders with valuable insights regardless of the timeframe they are analyzing, whether it be minutes, hours, or days. Additionally, it is compatible with all trading pairs, making it highly versatile for various market scenarios. Incorporating this indicator into your trading strategy can significantly enhance your decision-making process and improve your overall trading performance. B
RSI On The Price Chart
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
This indicator functions similarly to the traditional Relative Strength Index (RSI), but it's integrated directly onto the main price chart. This setup allows traders to more easily identify price fluctuations and recognize conditions of overbought or oversold markets. By observing the indicator in conjunction with price movements, you can gain valuable insights into potential trend reversals or continued momentum. Keep an eye on these signals to enhance your trading strategy. Happy trading, eve
FREE
TD Sequential EA
George Njau Ngugi
Experts
Overview The TD Sequential EA is a sophisticated automated trading system designed to capitalize on the TD Sequential indicator, developed by Tom DeMark. This EA identifies trading opportunities based on TD Sequential setups and executes trades with predefined risk management parameters. It offers a clean and customizable chart appearance and allows users to set their own lot sizes and other trading parameters. Key Features Automated Trading : Executes buy and sell orders based on TD Sequential
TDSequential Scanner
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
To access the TD sequential Scanner for MT5, please check https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/123369?source=Site +Market+My+Products+Page. One of the MT5 versions includes additional timeframes such as M1, M2, M3,H2,H6,H8 and so on.( https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/123367?source=Site +Market+My+Products+Page) TD Sequential Scanner: An Overview The TD Sequential scanner is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to identify potential price exhaustion points and trend reversals in fi
Bill Williams Vertical Fractals
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
The indicator I’m referring to is a leading indicator, similar to the Bill Williams Fractals indicator, but with an added feature: it draws vertical lines on the chart to mark significant points in time. This functionality makes it particularly useful for traders as it provides clear visual cues for potential trading opportunities. What sets this indicator apart is its versatility; it can be applied across all timeframes and any currency pair, making it suitable for a wide range of trading stra
RSI on the chart
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
This indicator functions similarly to the Relative Strength Index (RSI), but with a key difference: instead of being displayed in a separate window, it overlays directly on the main price chart. This allows for more convenient visualization and interpretation of market momentum alongside price movements. I believe this indicator will enhance your trading experience by providing clearer insights into market conditions. Wishing you successful trading!
Buyy Sell Indicator
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
This tool is designed specifically for traders seeking to identify market reversals, allowing you to capitalize on advantageous trading opportunities. The indicator has undergone extensive testing and has established itself as a leading indicator; it often predicts market movements effectively. When a buy or sell signal is generated by the indicator, it tends to align with the market’s subsequent behavior, following the trend indicated by the signal. By utilizing this indicator, you can enhance
TD Sequential By Tom Demark MT4
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
If you are unsure how to use this indicator, please feel free to reach out to me. I will explain it to you and provide reading materials to help you make the most of it. Here’s a brief description of how to use the indicator effectively. How to Use TD Sequential by Tom DeMark The TD Sequential is a technical analysis indicator developed by Tom DeMark, designed to identify potential turning points in market trends. It is widely used by traders to anticipate market reversals and manage trading ris
DeMark TrendLine Trader
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
If you are unsure how to use this indicator, please feel free to reach out to me. I will explain it to you and provide reading materials to help you make the most of it. Most effective with TD sequential :           MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129509?source=Site +Profile+Seller           MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129507?source=Site +Profile+Seller My Other products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/1700046313/seller Here’s a brief description of how to use the
TP projection levels
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
This indicator outlines take profit (TP) stations derived from the Dinapoli ABC price projections. The key levels identified include COP (the critical operation point) designated as TP1, OP (the optimal point) marked as TP3, and SXOP (the secondary operation point) noted as TP4. This indicator proves to be especially beneficial for traders entering positions without clearly defined exit points. The Dinapoli levels provide precise price projections that highlight where the market is most likely
Fair Value Gap FVG MT4
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
A fair value gap (FVG) is a temporary price gap that occurs when the price of a stock or security is out of line with its fair value.   This gap is often caused by an imbalance between buyers and sellers. How it works Price imbalance When there is an imbalance between buyers and sellers, the price of a security can move too quickly. Price gap This creates an unadjusted area on the price chart, known as the fair value gap Price correction The price is often drawn back to the fair value gap, as i
Inapoli Levels COP Op Xop SXOP
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
If you're familiar with COP, OP, and XOP levels, this indicator is definitely worth considering. There's no need to manually plot the ABC levels, as the indicator automatically calculates and displays the OP projection levels for you, updating regularly as the price changes. This is an essential indicator for your trading toolkit. Please if you are unsual on how to use this indicator feel fell to ask me for help and i can assist you where i can. Happy trading!
Moving min max Indicator
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
Moving MinMax is a custom trend indicator that helps you easily identify the current market direction , reversals , and high-probability trade setups . This tool uses a unique calculation method that measures price pressure from both buyers and sellers, helping you see who is in control and when the market is likely to change direction. Unlike basic oscillators or moving averages, this indicator computes trend likelihoods using a distribution-based exponential model applied over a moving price w
Two indicator
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
How to Use this indicator-: 1. Trend-Following Strategy Objective : Enter trades in the direction of the trend when the Net Score and Signal Line confirm a strong trend. Identify the Trend : Look at the Net Score in the separate window: If the Net Score is above 0 and rising, the trend is bullish. If the Net Score is below 0 and falling, the trend is bearish. Confirm with the LazyLine on the main chart: Green LazyLine indicates an uptrend. Red LazyLine indicates a downtrend. Entry : Buy (Long)
All Moving Averages MT4
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
Purpose : The AllAverages indicator plots a moving average line on the chart, with options to select from a wide range of MA types and price applications. It also displays buy and sell signals as arrows when the trend changes, and supports alerts (sound, email, push notifications) for these signals. Key Features : Supports multiple moving average types (e.g., SMA, EMA, HMA, TEMA, etc.). Allows customization of the price type (e.g., Close, Open, High, Low, Heiken Ashi variants). Displays a colore
Advanced Trend and Reversal Detection Tool
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
The Trend and Revesal Indicator is a custom indicator designed to help traders identify trend direction, reversal points, and high-probability trade setups. It uses advanced mathematical calculations to analyze market behavior and highlight potential turning points with great accuracy. This indicator measures buying and selling pressure over a defined period and shows which side is in control. It provides a clear visual display of trend zones, reversal arrows, and momentum signals in a separate
MT5 TD Sequential Scanner
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
If you are unsure how to use this indicator, please feel free to reach out to me. I will explain it to you and provide reading materials to help you make the most of it. TD Sequential Scanner: An Overview The TD Sequential scanner is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to identify potential price exhaustion points and trend reversals in financial markets. Developed by Tom DeMark, this method is widely used by traders to gauge market cycles and potential turning points with precision. Ho
TD Sequential Scannerr
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
This new version includes all MT5 timeframes (M1, M2, M3, M4, M5, M6, M10, M12, M15, M20, M30, H1, H2, H3, H4, H6, H8, H12, D1, W1 & MN1). The TD count for each timeframe is displayed on the top left corner. You don't need to do analysis anymore, as the scanner does all the analysis and updates every 1 second, allowing users to see real-time data for informed decision-making. Alerts are set on by default (can be turned off), which notifies users at the completion of every TD9. If you need a sca
IChimuko cloud Scanner
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
Description of the Ichimoku Cloud Scanner  The Ichimoku Cloud Scanner is an advanced MetaTrader 5 (MT5) custom indicator designed to monitor the Ichimoku Cloud system across multiple timeframes and provide visual and audible alerts based on the price's position relative to the Ichimoku Cloud. Here's a detailed description of its features and functionalities: Features: Ichimoku Cloud Calculation : Utilizes the Ichimoku Cloud indicator, which consists of five components: Tenkan-sen (Conversion Lin
TD Sequential Indicator By Tom Demark
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
If you are unsure how to use this indicator, please feel free to reach out to me. I will explain it to you and provide reading materials to help you make the most of it. Here’s a brief description of how to use the indicator effectively. MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129509?source=Site +Market+My+Products+Page My Other Products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/1700046313/seller How to Use TD Sequential by Tom DeMark The TD Sequential is a technical analysis indicator develo
Fair Value Gap FVG
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
A fair value gap (FVG) is a temporary price gap that occurs when the price of a stock or security is out of line with its fair value.   This gap is often caused by an imbalance between buyers and sellers. How it works Price imbalance When there is an imbalance between buyers and sellers, the price of a security can move too quickly. Price gap This creates an unadjusted area on the price chart, known as the fair value gap Price correction The price is often drawn back to the fair value gap, as i
ML Adaptivesupertrend
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
The Machine Learning Supertrend is a highly effective trading indicator specifically designed to identify and illustrate potential buy and sell signals through the use of clearly marked arrows.  One of the key advantages of this indicator is that it operates as a leading indicator, meaning it anticipates market movements rather than following them. Unlike many traditional indicators, the Machine Learning Supertrend does not lag or repaint, ensuring the signals provided are timely and reliable.
Jurik Moving Average JMA
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
The Jurik Moving Average (JMA) is a sophisticated, adaptive moving average designed to reduce lag while maintaining smoothness. Unlike traditional moving averages (e.g., SMA, EMA), JMA adjusts dynamically to market volatility, making it more responsive to price changes. It’s particularly useful in trading for identifying trends and generating signals with less noise. Input Parameters : inpJmaPeriod (default: 14): The period for calculating the JMA and ATR. inpJmaPhase (default: 0): Controls the
Buyy sell signals
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
Generates Buy/Sell Signals : Buy Signal : An upward arrow ( DRAW_ARROW ) appears when the JMA changes from a downtrend (red) to an uptrend (green). Sell Signal : A downward arrow ( DRAW_ARROW ) appears when the JMA changes from an uptrend (green) to a downtrend (red). Arrows are placed below (buy) or above (sell) the candle for visibility. Trend Following : Green Line : Indicates an uptrend. Consider holding or entering long positions. Crimson Line : Indicates a downtrend. Consider holding or en
Supertrend indicator used in mt5 only
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
Purpose : The SuperTrend indicator tracks price trends, plotting a line that follows the trend direction (up or down) and optionally fills the area between the trend line and the closing price Plots : SuperTrend Line : A colored line (green for uptrend, red for downtrend) plotted below the price in uptrends and above in downtrends. Filling : Optional filled area (bisque/pale green) between the SuperTrend line and the closing price, shown only if Show_Filling is true. Logic : Calculates ATR usin
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review