MT5 TD Sequential Scanner

If you are unsure how to use this indicator, please feel free to reach out to me. I will explain it to you and provide reading materials to help you make the most of it.


TD Sequential Scanner: An Overview

The TD Sequential scanner is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to identify potential price exhaustion points and trend reversals in financial markets. Developed by Tom DeMark, this method is widely used by traders to gauge market cycles and potential turning points with precision.

How It Works:

  1. Sequential Count: The core of the TD Sequential indicator is its sequential counting mechanism. The scanner identifies a sequence of price bars where each bar must close higher (or lower) than the close of the bar four periods earlier. The sequence is divided into two distinct phases:

    • Setup Phase: This phase consists of a series of consecutive bars where each bar’s close is higher than the close four bars earlier (for a bullish setup) or lower (for a bearish setup). The goal is to identify a count of 9 bars in this phase.
    • Countdown Phase: Following the setup, the countdown phase tracks a series of bars where each bar’s close is lower (for a bullish countdown) or higher (for a bearish countdown) than the close two bars earlier. The countdown phase aims to achieve a count of 13 bars.

  2. Signal Generation: The TD Sequential scanner generates buy or sell signals based on the completion of these phases. A completed setup followed by a successful countdown phase typically indicates a high probability of a reversal or significant price correction. Specifically:

    • A Bullish Signal is generated when a countdown phase reaches 13 after a completed bullish setup.
    • A Bearish Signal is indicated when a countdown phase reaches 13 after a completed bearish setup.

  3. Application: Traders utilize the TD Sequential scanner to spot potential reversal points in various time frames, from intraday to long-term charts. By integrating these signals with other technical analysis tools and market insights, traders can make informed decisions about entry and exit points, enhancing their trading strategies.

Key Features:

  • Alerts and Notifications: The scanner provides real-time alerts when setup and countdown phases are completed, allowing traders to react promptly to potential market changes.
  • Customizable Settings: Adjust the parameters and thresholds to align the TD Sequential scanner with your trading style and market conditions.

By incorporating the TD Sequential scanner into your trading toolkit, you gain access to a sophisticated method for detecting market exhaustion and potential trend reversals. This tool is invaluable for traders seeking to refine their analysis and improve their trading performance.


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MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
Transaction Speed MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (4)
Indicators
The indicator highlights zones where interests are being declared then shows their accumulation zone. Transaction Speed works like an order book in big scale. This is the indicator for the biggest money. It's performance is exceptional. Whatever interest there is in the market you will see it. The Transaction Speed is a new concept indicator that shows where and when large orders accumulates on the market and benefits of this. It detects trend changes at very early stage. In Forex, volume is
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Indicators
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Liquidation Heatmap Levels Trend MT5
Matteo Ambrogi
Indicators
Liquidation Levels Pro: Smart Liquidity & Trend Dashboard Liquidation Levels Pro è un indicatore avanzato progettato per i trader che vogliono operare dove si muovono i "Big Boys". Identifica i livelli di prezzo in cui è accumulata la maggiore liquidità (ordini di stop e liquidazioni forzate), permettendoti di anticipare rimbalzi violenti o rotture di momentum. A differenza dei classici indicatori di volume, questo strumento calcola il valore monetario stimato (USD) della liquidità presente su l
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TD Sequential EA
George Njau Ngugi
Experts
Overview The TD Sequential EA is a sophisticated automated trading system designed to capitalize on the TD Sequential indicator, developed by Tom DeMark. This EA identifies trading opportunities based on TD Sequential setups and executes trades with predefined risk management parameters. It offers a clean and customizable chart appearance and allows users to set their own lot sizes and other trading parameters. Key Features Automated Trading : Executes buy and sell orders based on TD Sequential
RSI On The Price Chart
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
This indicator functions similarly to the traditional Relative Strength Index (RSI), but it's integrated directly onto the main price chart. This setup allows traders to more easily identify price fluctuations and recognize conditions of overbought or oversold markets. By observing the indicator in conjunction with price movements, you can gain valuable insights into potential trend reversals or continued momentum. Keep an eye on these signals to enhance your trading strategy. Happy trading, eve
FREE
TDSequential Scanner
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
To access the TD sequential Scanner for MT5, please check https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/123369?source=Site +Market+My+Products+Page. One of the MT5 versions includes additional timeframes such as M1, M2, M3,H2,H6,H8 and so on.( https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/123367?source=Site +Market+My+Products+Page) TD Sequential Scanner: An Overview The TD Sequential scanner is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to identify potential price exhaustion points and trend reversals in fi
Bill Williams Vertical Fractals
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
The indicator I’m referring to is a leading indicator, similar to the Bill Williams Fractals indicator, but with an added feature: it draws vertical lines on the chart to mark significant points in time. This functionality makes it particularly useful for traders as it provides clear visual cues for potential trading opportunities. What sets this indicator apart is its versatility; it can be applied across all timeframes and any currency pair, making it suitable for a wide range of trading stra
RSI on the chart
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
This indicator functions similarly to the Relative Strength Index (RSI), but with a key difference: instead of being displayed in a separate window, it overlays directly on the main price chart. This allows for more convenient visualization and interpretation of market momentum alongside price movements. I believe this indicator will enhance your trading experience by providing clearer insights into market conditions. Wishing you successful trading!
Buyy Sell Indicator
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
This tool is designed specifically for traders seeking to identify market reversals, allowing you to capitalize on advantageous trading opportunities. The indicator has undergone extensive testing and has established itself as a leading indicator; it often predicts market movements effectively. When a buy or sell signal is generated by the indicator, it tends to align with the market’s subsequent behavior, following the trend indicated by the signal. By utilizing this indicator, you can enhance
TD Sequential By Tom Demark MT4
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
If you are unsure how to use this indicator, please feel free to reach out to me. I will explain it to you and provide reading materials to help you make the most of it. Here’s a brief description of how to use the indicator effectively. How to Use TD Sequential by Tom DeMark The TD Sequential is a technical analysis indicator developed by Tom DeMark, designed to identify potential turning points in market trends. It is widely used by traders to anticipate market reversals and manage trading ris
DeMark TrendLine Trader
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
If you are unsure how to use this indicator, please feel free to reach out to me. I will explain it to you and provide reading materials to help you make the most of it. Most effective with TD sequential :           MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129509?source=Site +Profile+Seller           MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129507?source=Site +Profile+Seller My Other products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/1700046313/seller Here’s a brief description of how to use the
TP projection levels
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
This indicator outlines take profit (TP) stations derived from the Dinapoli ABC price projections. The key levels identified include COP (the critical operation point) designated as TP1, OP (the optimal point) marked as TP3, and SXOP (the secondary operation point) noted as TP4. This indicator proves to be especially beneficial for traders entering positions without clearly defined exit points. The Dinapoli levels provide precise price projections that highlight where the market is most likely
Fair Value Gap FVG MT4
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
A fair value gap (FVG) is a temporary price gap that occurs when the price of a stock or security is out of line with its fair value.   This gap is often caused by an imbalance between buyers and sellers. How it works Price imbalance When there is an imbalance between buyers and sellers, the price of a security can move too quickly. Price gap This creates an unadjusted area on the price chart, known as the fair value gap Price correction The price is often drawn back to the fair value gap, as i
Inapoli Levels COP Op Xop SXOP
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
If you're familiar with COP, OP, and XOP levels, this indicator is definitely worth considering. There's no need to manually plot the ABC levels, as the indicator automatically calculates and displays the OP projection levels for you, updating regularly as the price changes. This is an essential indicator for your trading toolkit. Please if you are unsual on how to use this indicator feel fell to ask me for help and i can assist you where i can. Happy trading!
COP OP Xop Sxop Levels
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
If you're familiar with trading using Dinapoli levels, then this indicator is definitely worth your attention. It automatically plots key levels such as COP (Change of Polarity), OP (Objective Price), and XOP (Extended Objective Price) on your charts, regardless of the timeframe you choose to work with. One of the standout features of this indicator is its ability to generate alerts. Whenever a new ABC pattern is automatically identified and plotted by the indicator, you will receive a notifica
Moving min max Indicator
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
Moving MinMax is a custom trend indicator that helps you easily identify the current market direction , reversals , and high-probability trade setups . This tool uses a unique calculation method that measures price pressure from both buyers and sellers, helping you see who is in control and when the market is likely to change direction. Unlike basic oscillators or moving averages, this indicator computes trend likelihoods using a distribution-based exponential model applied over a moving price w
Two indicator
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
How to Use this indicator-: 1. Trend-Following Strategy Objective : Enter trades in the direction of the trend when the Net Score and Signal Line confirm a strong trend. Identify the Trend : Look at the Net Score in the separate window: If the Net Score is above 0 and rising, the trend is bullish. If the Net Score is below 0 and falling, the trend is bearish. Confirm with the LazyLine on the main chart: Green LazyLine indicates an uptrend. Red LazyLine indicates a downtrend. Entry : Buy (Long)
All Moving Averages MT4
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
Purpose : The AllAverages indicator plots a moving average line on the chart, with options to select from a wide range of MA types and price applications. It also displays buy and sell signals as arrows when the trend changes, and supports alerts (sound, email, push notifications) for these signals. Key Features : Supports multiple moving average types (e.g., SMA, EMA, HMA, TEMA, etc.). Allows customization of the price type (e.g., Close, Open, High, Low, Heiken Ashi variants). Displays a colore
Advanced Trend and Reversal Detection Tool
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
The Trend and Revesal Indicator is a custom indicator designed to help traders identify trend direction, reversal points, and high-probability trade setups. It uses advanced mathematical calculations to analyze market behavior and highlight potential turning points with great accuracy. This indicator measures buying and selling pressure over a defined period and shows which side is in control. It provides a clear visual display of trend zones, reversal arrows, and momentum signals in a separate
TD Sequential Scannerr
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
This new version includes all MT5 timeframes (M1, M2, M3, M4, M5, M6, M10, M12, M15, M20, M30, H1, H2, H3, H4, H6, H8, H12, D1, W1 & MN1). The TD count for each timeframe is displayed on the top left corner. You don't need to do analysis anymore, as the scanner does all the analysis and updates every 1 second, allowing users to see real-time data for informed decision-making. Alerts are set on by default (can be turned off), which notifies users at the completion of every TD9. If you need a sca
IChimuko cloud Scanner
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
Description of the Ichimoku Cloud Scanner  The Ichimoku Cloud Scanner is an advanced MetaTrader 5 (MT5) custom indicator designed to monitor the Ichimoku Cloud system across multiple timeframes and provide visual and audible alerts based on the price's position relative to the Ichimoku Cloud. Here's a detailed description of its features and functionalities: Features: Ichimoku Cloud Calculation : Utilizes the Ichimoku Cloud indicator, which consists of five components: Tenkan-sen (Conversion Lin
Buy Selll Indicator
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
This indicator serves as a crucial leading tool for identifying pivotal points in market reversals. It provides traders with valuable insights regardless of the timeframe they are analyzing, whether it be minutes, hours, or days. Additionally, it is compatible with all trading pairs, making it highly versatile for various market scenarios. Incorporating this indicator into your trading strategy can significantly enhance your decision-making process and improve your overall trading performance. B
TD Sequential Indicator By Tom Demark
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
If you are unsure how to use this indicator, please feel free to reach out to me. I will explain it to you and provide reading materials to help you make the most of it. Here’s a brief description of how to use the indicator effectively. MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129509?source=Site +Market+My+Products+Page My Other Products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/1700046313/seller How to Use TD Sequential by Tom DeMark The TD Sequential is a technical analysis indicator develo
Fair Value Gap FVG
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
A fair value gap (FVG) is a temporary price gap that occurs when the price of a stock or security is out of line with its fair value.   This gap is often caused by an imbalance between buyers and sellers. How it works Price imbalance When there is an imbalance between buyers and sellers, the price of a security can move too quickly. Price gap This creates an unadjusted area on the price chart, known as the fair value gap Price correction The price is often drawn back to the fair value gap, as i
ML Adaptivesupertrend
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
The Machine Learning Supertrend is a highly effective trading indicator specifically designed to identify and illustrate potential buy and sell signals through the use of clearly marked arrows.  One of the key advantages of this indicator is that it operates as a leading indicator, meaning it anticipates market movements rather than following them. Unlike many traditional indicators, the Machine Learning Supertrend does not lag or repaint, ensuring the signals provided are timely and reliable.
ALL Averages MT5
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
Purpose : The AllAverages indicator plots a moving average line on the chart, with options to select from a wide range of MA types and price applications. It also displays buy and sell signals as arrows when the trend changes, and supports alerts (sound, email, push notifications) for these signals. Key Features : Supports multiple moving average types (e.g., SMA, EMA, HMA, TEMA, etc.). Allows customization of the price type (e.g., Close, Open, High, Low, Heiken Ashi variants). Displays a colore
Jurik Moving Average JMA
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
The Jurik Moving Average (JMA) is a sophisticated, adaptive moving average designed to reduce lag while maintaining smoothness. Unlike traditional moving averages (e.g., SMA, EMA), JMA adjusts dynamically to market volatility, making it more responsive to price changes. It’s particularly useful in trading for identifying trends and generating signals with less noise. Input Parameters : inpJmaPeriod (default: 14): The period for calculating the JMA and ATR. inpJmaPhase (default: 0): Controls the
Buyy sell signals
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
Generates Buy/Sell Signals : Buy Signal : An upward arrow ( DRAW_ARROW ) appears when the JMA changes from a downtrend (red) to an uptrend (green). Sell Signal : A downward arrow ( DRAW_ARROW ) appears when the JMA changes from an uptrend (green) to a downtrend (red). Arrows are placed below (buy) or above (sell) the candle for visibility. Trend Following : Green Line : Indicates an uptrend. Consider holding or entering long positions. Crimson Line : Indicates a downtrend. Consider holding or en
Supertrend indicator used in mt5 only
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
Purpose : The SuperTrend indicator tracks price trends, plotting a line that follows the trend direction (up or down) and optionally fills the area between the trend line and the closing price Plots : SuperTrend Line : A colored line (green for uptrend, red for downtrend) plotted below the price in uptrends and above in downtrends. Filling : Optional filled area (bisque/pale green) between the SuperTrend line and the closing price, shown only if Show_Filling is true. Logic : Calculates ATR usin
BoS ChoCh Indicatorr
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
This MQL5 indicator, named BoS_ChoCh_Indicator, detects Break of Structure (BoS) and Change of Character (ChoCh) in trading charts. It identifies pivot highs and lows using a user-defined period (default 5), monitors price breakouts above highs or below lows, classifies them as bullish/bearish BoS or ChoCh based on the prevailing trend, draws colored lines and labels on the chart for visualization, and populates buffers with signals, structure levels, and trend direction (1 for up, -1 for down)
Advanced Range Analyzer Pro
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
Advanced Range Analyzer Pro – Smart Range Breakout & Probability Indicator Advanced Range Analyzer Pro is a powerful volatility-based range detection tool designed to identify high-probability consolidation zones before explosive breakouts occur. Using ATR, RSI, MACD, and volume-weighted price dynamics, this indicator automatically: Detects and draws clean, non-overlapping consolidation ranges Measures real-time Range Strength (compression & accumulation analysis) Calculates Bullish vs Bea
Renko Chartt
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
Smart Adaptive Renko Pro – Dynamic ATR & Fixed Box Renko Indicator Smart Adaptive Renko Pro is a powerful non-time-based Renko indicator designed to eliminate market noise and reveal true price momentum with precision. Unlike standard chart candles, this indicator builds Renko bricks based purely on price movement — helping traders focus on trend strength, reversals, and clean breakout structures. Key Features Adaptive ATR-Based Box Size (Auto-adjusts to market volatility) Fixed Pip Box M
FractalEA Pro
George Njau Ngugi
Experts
FractalEA Pro — Smart Fractal Trading, Fully Automated FractalEA Pro turns Bill Williams' proven Fractal indicator into a complete, fully automated trading system. Every entry is confirmed by multiple filters — EMA trend direction, RSI momentum check, ATR volatility guard, and session timing — so the EA only trades when conditions genuinely align, not on every signal that appears. What makes FractalEA Pro stand out is the control it gives you. Every single feature has its own ON/OFF switch. Turn
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