TD Sequential Scannerr

This new version includes all MT5 timeframes (M1, M2, M3, M4, M5, M6, M10, M12, M15, M20, M30, H1, H2, H3, H4, H6, H8, H12, D1, W1 & MN1). The TD count for each timeframe is displayed on the top left corner. You don't need to do analysis anymore, as the scanner does all the analysis and updates every 1 second, allowing users to see real-time data for informed decision-making. Alerts are set on by default (can be turned off), which notifies users at the completion of every TD9.

If you need a scanner that scans only M1, M3, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, W1, and MN1, please refer to https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/123367?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page