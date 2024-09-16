TD Sequential Scannerr
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.7
- Updated: 23 September 2024
- Activations: 5
This new version includes all MT5 timeframes (M1, M2, M3, M4, M5, M6, M10, M12, M15, M20, M30, H1, H2, H3, H4, H6, H8, H12, D1, W1 & MN1). The TD count for each timeframe is displayed on the top left corner. You don't need to do analysis anymore, as the scanner does all the analysis and updates every 1 second, allowing users to see real-time data for informed decision-making. Alerts are set on by default (can be turned off), which notifies users at the completion of every TD9.
If you need a scanner that scans only M1, M3, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, W1, and MN1, please refer to https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/123367?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page
TD Sequential Scanner Overview
The TD Sequential Scanner is a powerful tool designed to analyze multiple timeframes in real-time, providing traders with immediate insights into market trends based on the TD Sequential indicator. It scans all available timeframes in MT5 (including M1, M2, M3, M4, M5, M6, M10, M12, M15, M20, M30, H1, H2, H3, H4, H6, H8, H12, D1, W1 & MN1) and displays the TD count on the top left corner of the chart. The scanner updates every second, allowing for timely decision-making.
How It Works
- TD Sequential Analysis: The scanner automatically analyzes the last nine candles for each timeframe to identify potential buy or sell signals based on the TD Sequential setup. It counts up to TD9 for both uptrends and downtrends.
- Real-Time Updates: The scanner refreshes its data every second, ensuring that traders have the most current information available.
- Alerts: Alerts are enabled by default and notify traders when the TD9 level is reached. These alerts can be turned off in the settings.
How to Trade with the TD Sequential Scanner
- Monitor the TD Count: Pay attention to the TD counts displayed for each timeframe. A TD count of 9 indicates a potential reversal point in the market.
- Identify Trends:
- Uptrend: If the TD count is approaching 9 and the trend is upward, consider entering a long position as it may indicate a continuation of the bullish trend.
- Downtrend: Conversely, if the TD count approaches -9 during a downtrend, consider entering a short position, as it may suggest further bearish momentum.
- Set Alerts: Ensure alerts are enabled to notify you when the TD9 level is reached, allowing you to take immediate action based on your trading strategy.
- Confirm with Other Indicators: Use additional technical indicators or analysis methods to confirm potential entry and exit points before making a trade.
The TD Sequential Scanner simplifies the trading process by providing real-time analysis and alerts, making it easier for traders to identify potential trading opportunities. By monitoring the TD counts and using them in conjunction with other trading strategies, you can enhance your trading decisions and improve your market timing.