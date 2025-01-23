Echelon EA

Echelon EA – Chart Your Unique Trading Constellation

Like the celestial guides that lead explorers through the vast universe, Echelon EA empowers you to create and optimize your very own trading strategies. This versatile system combines advanced grid and martingale techniques with cutting‐edge indicators, offering you an endless palette for designing a strategy that is truly your own.

Craft Your Personal Strategy:Infinite Possibilities – Customize every parameter to build a trading system that reflects your individual vision.
Dynamic Money Management – Choose between fixed or risk-based lot sizing and let the system adapt to your risk appetite with scalable multipliers.
Precision Exits & Protection – Configure stop loss, take profit, and trailing stops to safeguard your capital with poetic precision.
Tailored Timing – Define your trading hours and days to ensure your strategy dances in sync with your lifestyle.
Indicator Fusion – Utilize advanced tools like Bollinger Bands and the Stochastic Oscillator to illuminate optimal entry and exit points.

Exclusive set files are provided to help you get started:
📂 Set Files Link

Yet the true magic lies with you—experiment, optimize, and forge a system that is uniquely yours. Let Echelon EA be your muse, inspiring you to create a trading constellation that shines brilliantly in any market condition.


Reviews 1
nuno1234
721
nuno1234 2025.01.31 11:10 
 

5 stars Suport and help

More from author
Divinon
Daniel Suk
Experts
Divinon – Adaptive Multi-Strategy Trading System Divinon EA is a fully automated trading system originally designed for M15 USD/JPY , but with its extensive set of inputs, it’s highly versatile and can be tailored for virtually any market or timeframe. It combines multi-indicator technical analysis (Bulls Power, Bears Power, ADX, ATR) with advanced money management and grid system to deliver adaptable and consistent trading performance. Key Features Multi-indicator logic – Uses Bulls Power, Bea
FREE
Aurea Stella
Daniel Suk
5 (1)
Experts
Aurea Stella EA – Illuminate Your Trading Path Like the guiding stars that lead sailors through uncharted waters, Aurea Stella EA empowers you to navigate the unpredictable seas of the financial markets. Craft Your Own Constellation of Strategies: Endless Combinations – Weave together Bollinger Bands, Stochastic, RSI, MACD, Envelopes, and Donchian Channels to create your unique trading patterns. Precision Control – Adjust stop loss, take profit, trailing stops, and choose whether to reverse
FREE
Revialon
Daniel Suk
5 (2)
Experts
Revialon – The Art of Adaptive Trading Like a masterful composer shaping a symphony, Revialon lets you orchestrate the market’s rhythm with precision and control. Fueled by ATR-driven volatility analysis and the timing precision of the Stochastic Oscillator , it provides a dynamic framework where you set the rules, refine the execution, and optimize the outcome . Shape Your Trading Masterpiece: Fully Customizable Strategy – Every setting is in your hands, allowing you to build a trading sys
FREE
Range X
Daniel Suk
Experts
Introducing "Range X" – A Versatile Range-Based Trading Strategy Expert Advisor Unlock the power of precision trading with Range X , a cutting-edge Expert Advisor designed for both breakout and reversion trading strategies. Whether you're targeting market expansions or looking to capitalize on mean reversions, Range X offers a fully customizable solution to suit your trading style. Access exclusive set files here: Download from Google Drive Features Dual Trading Modes: Choose between Break
