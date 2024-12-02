SuperTrend Original MT5
- Indicators
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Do Kim Dang Khoi==============================================
❓ What I Offer
✅ Custom Indicator Design for Expert Advisors (EAs).
✅ Development of Expert Advisors (EAs) with a strong focus on risk management and sustainable growth.
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 27 June 2025
If you love this indicator, please leave a positive rating and comment, it will be a source of motivation to help me create more products <3
How to use SuperTrend?
- When the price crosses above the supertrend line it signals a buy signal and when the price crosses below the supertrend line it signals a sell signal.
- The supertrend indicator which acts as a dynamic level of support or resistance and helps traders make informed decisions about entry and exit points.
- When prices are above supertrend line, the market is considered to be trending up, signaling a buying prospect. Conversely, when prices are below the supertrend line, the market is trending downward, indicating a sell opportunity.
- The supertrend indicator isn't just for pinpointing entry and exit points. It can also be used to set up stop losses. For example, if you are in a long position, you can place a stop-loss order at or below the supertrend line. Similarly, if you are in a short position, you might set a stop-loss order at or above the line.
its nice can we add this to EA