SuperTrend Original MT5

5
  • Indicators
  • Do Kim Dang Khoi
    Do Kim Dang Khoi

    Do Kim Dang Khoi

    4.6 (17)
    ==============================================
    ❓ What I Offer
    ✅ Custom Indicator Design for Expert Advisors (EAs).
    ✅ Development of Expert Advisors (EAs) with a strong focus on risk management and sustainable growth.
    17 products
  • Version: 1.10
  • Updated: 27 June 2025

If you love this indicator, please leave a positive rating and comment, it will be a source of motivation to help me create more products <3

How to use SuperTrend?

  • When the price crosses above the supertrend line it signals a buy signal and when the price crosses below the supertrend line it signals a sell signal.
  • The supertrend indicator which acts as a dynamic level of support or resistance and helps traders make informed decisions about entry and exit points. 
  • When prices are above supertrend line, the market is considered to be trending up, signaling a buying prospect. Conversely, when prices are below the supertrend line, the market is trending downward, indicating a sell opportunity.
  • The supertrend indicator isn't just for pinpointing entry and exit points. It can also be used to set up stop losses. For example, if you are in a long position, you can place a stop-loss order at or below the supertrend line. Similarly, if you are in a short position, you might set a stop-loss order at or above the line.
However, like all indicators, it isn't foolproof, to avoid false signals, it's best to use the supertrend indicator with other indicators. Technical indicators should always be used with others for confirmation.

    Reviews 3
    Gangadhar Poonia
    146
    Gangadhar Poonia 2025.09.12 10:10 
     

    its nice can we add this to EA

    79095082637
    24
    79095082637 2025.03.29 16:49 
     

    👍

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    Gangadhar Poonia
    146
    Gangadhar Poonia 2025.09.12 10:10 
     

    its nice can we add this to EA

    rb569
    44
    rb569 2025.07.06 10:15 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    79095082637
    24
    79095082637 2025.03.29 16:49 
     

    👍

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