ZigZag Advanced MT5

If you love this indicator, please leave a positive rating and comment, it will be a source of motivation to help me create more products <3

Key Takeaways

The Zig Zag Advanced indicator plot points on a chart whenever prices reverse by the percentage the trader sets in the input section.

the percentage the trader sets in the input section. The Zig Zag Advanced indicator lowers the impact of random price fluctuations and is used to identify trends and changes in trends.

The indicator lowers noise levels, highlighting trends higher and lower.

The Zig Zag Advanced indicator helps to identify potential support and resistance zones between swing highs and swing lows. Zig Zag Advanced lines can also reveal reversal patterns, double bottoms and head and shoulders tops.

The Zig Zag Advanced indicator to confirm the direction of the trend is better instead of trying to determine the perfect entry or exit time.