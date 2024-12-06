Fisher Non Repaint MT5
- Indicators
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Do Kim Dang Khoi==============================================
❓ What I Offer
✅ Custom Indicator Design for Expert Advisors (EAs).
✅ Development of Expert Advisors (EAs) with a strong focus on risk management and sustainable growth.
- Version: 1.0
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Key Takeaways
- Fisher is a repaint indicator. It recalculates previous bars when new bars become available. Modified to avoid repainting to accommodate some merchants.
- Fisher indicator is quite a simple histogram indicator that detects the trend's direction and strength and signals about trend changes.
- Traders look for extreme readings to signal potential price reversal areas, while others watch for a change in the direction of the Fisher Indictor.
- It can be noisy, even though it intends to make turning points easier to identify. Extreme readings aren't always followed by a price reversal. At times, the price moves sideways or even reverses only a small amount.
- Looking at all of the changes in direction on the Fisher Indicator can help spot short-term changes in price direction. However, the signal may come too late to capitalize, as many of these price moves may be short-lived.