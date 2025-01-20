VWAP Original MT5
- Indicators
- Do Kim Dang Khoi
- Version: 1.0
If you love this indicator, please leave a positive rating and comment, it will be a source of motivation to help me create more products <3
Key Takeaways
- VWAP is a trading benchmark that typically is most useful to short-term traders.
- VWAP is used in different ways by traders . Traders may use it as a trend confirmation tool and build trading rules around it.
- Also, If prices below VWAP and move above it, can be used by traders as a sell signal. If prices above VWAP and move below it, can be used by traders as a sell signal
However, like all indicators, it isn't foolproof, to avoid false signals, it's best to use the VWAP indicator with other indicators. Technical indicators should always be used with others for confirmation.
Very good and helpful. Thank you very much!