VWAP Original MT5

4.5

Key Takeaways

  • VWAP is a trading benchmark that typically is most useful to short-term traders.
  • VWAP is used in different ways by traders . Traders may use it as a trend confirmation tool and build trading rules around it.
  • Also, If prices below VWAP and move above it, can be used by traders as a sell signal. If prices above VWAP and move below it, can be used by traders as a sell signal

However, like all indicators, it isn't foolproof, to avoid false signals, it's best to use the VWAP indicator with other indicators. Technical indicators should always be used with others for confirmation.


Findolin
1319
Findolin 2025.01.21 13:24 
 

Very good and helpful. Thank you very much!

Kedrov
1019
Kedrov 2025.05.15 12:10 
 

Просмотрел штук 40 VWAP в разных исполнениях. Но ни в одном не нашел коррекции по временной зоне по GMT – такое впечатление, что все брокеры работают в одной зоне. Странно!

Reply to review