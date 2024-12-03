QQE Indicator MT5

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How to use QQE?

Determine trend when RSI MA ​​above 50 indicate a bullish market, while RSI MA ​​below 50 indicate a bearish market and can server as a trend filter.

Identify short-term up/down momentum, when the RSI MA crosses up Smoothed signals bullish momentum, and when the RSI MA crosses down Smoothed signals bearish momentum. It is also possible to use intersections as an exit or entry signal.

Traders can adjust the high timeframe to filter out noise signals from the current timeframe. All timeframes available in MT5 for the indicator.

It is important to note that the QQE indicator is not perfect and it can sometimes produce false signals. This indicator should be used in conjunction with other technical analysis indicators to confirm any signals it generates.



