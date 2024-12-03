QQE Indicator MT5

5
If you love this indicator, please leave a positive rating and comment, it will be a source of motivation to help me create more products <3

How to use QQE?

  • Determine trend when RSI MA ​​above 50 indicate a bullish market, while RSI MA ​​below 50 indicate a bearish market and can server as a trend filter.
  • Identify short-term up/down momentum, when the RSI MA crosses up Smoothed signals bullish momentum, and when the RSI MA crosses down Smoothed signals bearish momentum. It is also possible to use intersections as an exit or entry signal.
  • Traders can adjust the high timeframe to filter out noise signals from the current timeframe. All timeframes available in MT5 for the indicator.

It is important to note that the QQE indicator is not perfect and it can sometimes produce false signals. This indicator should be used in conjunction with other technical analysis indicators to confirm any signals it generates.


Reviews 1
Eduardo Sanchéz
176
Eduardo Sanchéz 2025.11.06 07:04 
 

Muy buen indicador me gusto mucho es muy útil para hacer buenas entradas

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Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (9)
Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FiboSniper Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicators
FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
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ZigZag Advanced MT5
Do Kim Dang Khoi
5 (1)
Indicators
If you love this indicator, please leave a positive rating and comment, it will be a source of motivation to help me create more products <3 Key Takeaways The Zig Zag  Advanced   indicator plot points on a chart whenever prices reverse by the percentage the trader sets in the input section. The Zig Zag Advanced indicator lowers the impact of random price fluctuations and is used to identify trends and changes in trends. The indicator lowers noise levels, highlighting trends higher and lower. Th
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Range Breakout Alert MT5
Do Kim Dang Khoi
5 (3)
Indicators
If you love this indicator, please leave a positive rating and comment, it will be a source of motivation to help me create more products <3 Key Takeaways Automatically draws Range High and Range Low boundaries for a chosen time period. Alerts when price breaks above or below the defined range. Support sending notifications via alert, email, notification when breakout occurs. Can be used as a trade signal in breakout-based strategies. However, like all indicators, it isn't foolproof,  to avoid
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VWAP Original MT5
Do Kim Dang Khoi
4.67 (3)
Indicators
If you love this indicator, please leave a positive rating and comment, it will be a source of motivation to help me create more products <3 Key Takeaways VWAP is a trading benchmark that typically is most useful to short-term traders. VWAP is used in different ways by traders  . Traders may use it as   a trend confirmation tool   and build trading rules around it. Also, If prices below VWAP and move above it, c an be used by traders as a sell signal. If prices above VWAP and move below it,  ca
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Gann High Low Activator MT5
Do Kim Dang Khoi
5 (1)
Indicators
If you love this indicator, please leave a positive rating and comment, it will be a source of motivation to help me create more products <3 How to use Gann High-Low Activator? The Gann HiLo Activator helps the trader identify the current trend of the market. When the indicator is below the closing price, it can indicate that an uptrend is taking place. Conversely, when the indicator is above the closing price, it can indicate a downtrend. The Gann HiLo Activator also generates buy and sell sig
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Traders Dynamic Index Original MT5
Do Kim Dang Khoi
Indicators
If you love this indicator, please leave a positive rating and comment, it will be a source of motivation to help me create more products <3 Key Takeaways Provides both trend and momentum signals in a single view. Entry and exit signals are based on the crossover of the RSI and Signal Line. Market Base Line offers insight into the overall trend direction. Volatility Bands help identify overbought and oversold market conditions.
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Laguerre RSI MT5
Do Kim Dang Khoi
5 (2)
Indicators
If you love this indicator, please leave a positive rating and comment, it will be a source of motivation to help me create more products <3 Key Takeaways The Laguerre RSI is an enhanced version of the traditional Relative Strength Index (RSI) that incorporates Laguerre filters to smooth the price data. This helps reduce the noise and volatility that are often seen in the standard RSI, providing a cleaner and more reliable indicator for spotting trends, reversals, and overbought or oversold con
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Schaff Trend Cycle MT5
Do Kim Dang Khoi
Indicators
If you love this indicator, please leave a positive rating and comment, it will be a source of motivation to help me create more products <3 What is  Schaff Trend Cycle indicator? The Schaff Trend Cycle (STC) is a technical analysis indicator used in trading and investing to identify trends and generate trading signals. The STC is designed to identify trends and trend reversals by measuring the strength of the trend and the speed of price changes. The STC indicator helps to identify trends in a
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Slope Direction Line MT5
Do Kim Dang Khoi
5 (2)
Indicators
If you love this indicator, please leave a positive rating and comment, it will be a source of motivation to help me create more products <3 How to use  Slope Direction Line Uptrend: When the SDL line slopes up and turns from red to green, it shows that the price is trending up. This is also considered a buy signal. Downtrend: When the SDL line slopes down and turns from green to red, it shows that the price is trending down. This is also considered a sell signal. Sideways: When the SDL line mo
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SuperTrend Original MT5
Do Kim Dang Khoi
5 (2)
Indicators
If you love this indicator, please leave a positive rating and comment, it will be a source of motivation to help me create more products <3 How to use SuperTrend? When the price crosses above the supertrend line it signals a buy signal and when the price crosses below the supertrend line it signals a sell signal. The supertrend indicator which acts as a dynamic level of support or resistance and helps traders make informed decisions about entry and exit points.  When prices are above s upertre
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Fisher Non Repaint MT5
Do Kim Dang Khoi
Indicators
If you love this indicator, please leave a positive rating and comment, it will be a source of motivation to help me create more products <3 Key Takeaways Fisher is a repaint indicator. It recalculates previous bars when new bars become available. Modified to avoid repainting to accommodate some merchants. Fisher indicator is quite a simple histogram indicator that detects the trend's direction and strength and signals about trend changes. Traders look for extreme readings to signal potential p
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StochRSI MT5
Do Kim Dang Khoi
Indicators
If you love this indicator, please leave a positive rating and comment, it will be a source of motivation to help me create more products <3 Key Takeaways StochRSI is an oscillator that measures the RSI level relative to its high-low range over a period of time. It is more sensitive than the traditional RSI and can highlight overbought or oversold conditions in the market. StochRSI is typically used to generate more frequent and timely trading signals compared with the traditional RSI. StochRSI
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Bulls Bears Eyes MT5
Do Kim Dang Khoi
Indicators
If you love this indicator, please leave a positive rating and comment, it will be a source of motivation to help me create more products <3 Key Takeaways Bulls Bears Eyes is another version of Laguerre RSI. Use Bull/Bear Power to calculate. One use of the  Bulls Bears Eyes is to identify trends. This is done by looking for sustained periods when the indicator is above or below the 0.5 line. Also, a buy signal is generated when the   Bulls Bears Eyes line crosses above the 0.15 level, while a s
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Dots Indicator MT5
Do Kim Dang Khoi
Indicators
If you love this indicator, please leave a positive rating and comment, it will be a source of motivation to help me create more products <3 Key Takeaways Generates buy and sell signals earlier than regular MA This indicator can detect a trend when it is just starting Filter :  A special parameter that is useful for filtering out spikes without causing lag. However, like all indicators, it isn't foolproof,  to avoid false signals, it's best to use the   Dots  indicator with other indicators. Te
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Timer and Spread MT5
Do Kim Dang Khoi
Indicators
Key Takeaways This timer does not lag like other timer indicators Show the time end of candlesticks and spread Hide or Show Spread depending on user needs Works on all timeframes Adjust Text Size Adjust Text Color Adjust Text Font  If you love this indicator, please leave a positive rating and comment, it will be a source of motivation to help me create more products <3
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Aroon Indicator MT5
Do Kim Dang Khoi
4 (1)
Indicators
If you love this indicator, please leave a positive rating and comment, it will be a source of motivation to help me create more products <3 How to use Aroon Indicator? The AroonUp and the AroonDown measure the strength of the uptrend and the strength of the downtrend, respectively. These lines fluctuate between zero and 100. Values close to 100 indicate a strong trend and values near zero indicate a weak trend where the lower the AroonUp, the weaker the uptrend and the stronger the downtrend,
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Fuzzy Oscillator MT5
Do Kim Dang Khoi
Indicators
Fuzzy Oscillator is developed for personal use in future EA projects, so Fuzzy Oscillator is not too special, but it will help make trading easier when you can use Fuzzy Oscillator to identify trends and entry and exit points. Why Choose Fuzzy Oscillator: Fuzzy Oscillator is not repaints. There are many ways to use it like trading pullback, reversals and many more. Can help traders identify potential trend reversals, momentum shifts. Catch the long wave when a new trend starts. Suitable for all
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Eduardo Sanchéz
176
Eduardo Sanchéz 2025.11.06 07:04 
 

Muy buen indicador me gusto mucho es muy útil para hacer buenas entradas

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