Aroon Indicator MT5

4
  • Indicators
  • Do Kim Dang Khoi
    Do Kim Dang Khoi

    Do Kim Dang Khoi

    4.6 (17)
    ==============================================
    ❓ What I Offer
    ✅ Custom Indicator Design for Expert Advisors (EAs).
    ✅ Development of Expert Advisors (EAs) with a strong focus on risk management and sustainable growth.
    17 products
  • Version: 1.2
  • Updated: 2 December 2024

If you love this indicator, please leave a positive rating and comment, it will be a source of motivation to help me create more products <3

How to use Aroon Indicator?

  • The AroonUp and the AroonDown measure the strength of the uptrend and the strength of the downtrend, respectively. These lines fluctuate between zero and 100. Values close to 100 indicate a strong trend and values near zero indicate a weak trend where the lower the AroonUp, the weaker the uptrend and the stronger the downtrend, and vice versa.
  • Crossovers can signal entry or exit points. Aroon Up crossing above  Aroon  Down can be a signal to buy.  Aroon Down crossing above Aroon Up may be a signal to sell. When both indicators are below 50, it can signal that there is no clear trend.

The Aroon indicator is a technical tool that can help traders identify trends in price changes as well as the strength of those trends. As with any trading tool, traders should understand how they work before applying them in their trading strategies. Rather than using it alone, it's advisable to use the Aroon indicator with other tools, such as the MACD.



Reviews 1
cham
924
cham 2026.01.01 17:39 
 

нормуль, но я не хочу его использовать

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Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FiboSniper Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
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FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
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If you love this indicator, please leave a positive rating and comment, it will be a source of motivation to help me create more products <3 Key Takeaways VWAP is a trading benchmark that typically is most useful to short-term traders. VWAP is used in different ways by traders  . Traders may use it as   a trend confirmation tool   and build trading rules around it. Also, If prices below VWAP and move above it, c an be used by traders as a sell signal. If prices above VWAP and move below it,  ca
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Do Kim Dang Khoi
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If you love this indicator, please leave a positive rating and comment, it will be a source of motivation to help me create more products <3 Key Takeaways StochRSI is an oscillator that measures the RSI level relative to its high-low range over a period of time. It is more sensitive than the traditional RSI and can highlight overbought or oversold conditions in the market. StochRSI is typically used to generate more frequent and timely trading signals compared with the traditional RSI. StochRSI
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If you love this indicator, please leave a positive rating and comment, it will be a source of motivation to help me create more products <3 Key Takeaways Generates buy and sell signals earlier than regular MA This indicator can detect a trend when it is just starting Filter :  A special parameter that is useful for filtering out spikes without causing lag. However, like all indicators, it isn't foolproof,  to avoid false signals, it's best to use the   Dots  indicator with other indicators. Te
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Do Kim Dang Khoi
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Do Kim Dang Khoi
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Fuzzy Oscillator is developed for personal use in future EA projects, so Fuzzy Oscillator is not too special, but it will help make trading easier when you can use Fuzzy Oscillator to identify trends and entry and exit points. Why Choose Fuzzy Oscillator: Fuzzy Oscillator is not repaints. There are many ways to use it like trading pullback, reversals and many more. Can help traders identify potential trend reversals, momentum shifts. Catch the long wave when a new trend starts. Suitable for all
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cham 2026.01.01 17:39 
 

нормуль, но я не хочу его использовать

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