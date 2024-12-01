Aroon Indicator MT5

VWAP Original MT5 Do Kim Dang Khoi 4.67 (3) Indicators

If you love this indicator, please leave a positive rating and comment, it will be a source of motivation to help me create more products <3 Key Takeaways VWAP is a trading benchmark that typically is most useful to short-term traders. VWAP is used in different ways by traders . Traders may use it as a trend confirmation tool and build trading rules around it. Also, If prices below VWAP and move above it, c an be used by traders as a sell signal. If prices above VWAP and move below it, ca