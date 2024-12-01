Aroon Indicator MT5
- Indicators
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Do Kim Dang Khoi==============================================
❓ What I Offer
✅ Custom Indicator Design for Expert Advisors (EAs).
✅ Development of Expert Advisors (EAs) with a strong focus on risk management and sustainable growth.
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 2 December 2024
If you love this indicator, please leave a positive rating and comment, it will be a source of motivation to help me create more products <3
How to use Aroon Indicator?
- The AroonUp and the AroonDown measure the strength of the uptrend and the strength of the downtrend, respectively. These lines fluctuate between zero and 100. Values close to 100 indicate a strong trend and values near zero indicate a weak trend where the lower the AroonUp, the weaker the uptrend and the stronger the downtrend, and vice versa.
- Crossovers can signal entry or exit points. Aroon Up crossing above Aroon Down can be a signal to buy. Aroon Down crossing above Aroon Up may be a signal to sell. When both indicators are below 50, it can signal that there is no clear trend.
нормуль, но я не хочу его использовать