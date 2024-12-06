Gann High Low Activator MT5

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How to use Gann High-Low Activator?

The Gann HiLo Activator helps the trader identify the current trend of the market. When the indicator is below the closing price, it can indicate that an uptrend is taking place. Conversely, when the indicator is above the closing price, it can indicate a downtrend.

The Gann HiLo Activator also generates buy and sell signals when price crosses above the Gann HiLo Activator line, it signals a buy signal, and when price crosses below the Gann HiLo Activator line, it signals a sell signal.

The Gann HiLo Activator indicator acts as a short-term support or resistance level and helps traders make informed decisions about entry and exit points.

However, like all indicators, it isn't foolproof,