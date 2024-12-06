Gann High Low Activator MT5

5
If you love this indicator, please leave a positive rating and comment, it will be a source of motivation to help me create more products <3

How to use Gann High-Low Activator?

  • The Gann HiLo Activator helps the trader identify the current trend of the market. When the indicator is below the closing price, it can indicate that an uptrend is taking place. Conversely, when the indicator is above the closing price, it can indicate a downtrend.
  • The Gann HiLo Activator also generates buy and sell signals when price crosses above the Gann HiLo Activator line, it signals a buy signal, and when price crosses below the Gann HiLo Activator line, it signals a sell signal.
  • The Gann HiLo Activator indicator acts as a short-term support or resistance level and helps traders make informed decisions about entry and exit points.
However, like all indicators, it isn't foolproof, to avoid false signals, it's best to use the Gann HiLo Activator with other indicators. Technical indicators should always be used with others for confirmation.

    Reviews 2
    Luis Eduardo Travain
    28
    Luis Eduardo Travain 2025.09.17 00:22 
     

    I love this indicator, essential for my trading system. Than you so much!

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    drasi
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    drasi 2026.01.04 00:13 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Luis Eduardo Travain
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    Luis Eduardo Travain 2025.09.17 00:22 
     

    I love this indicator, essential for my trading system. Than you so much!

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