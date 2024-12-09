Laguerre RSI MT5

5

If you love this indicator, please leave a positive rating and comment, it will be a source of motivation to help me create more products <3

Key Takeaways

  • The Laguerre RSI is an enhanced version of the traditional Relative Strength Index (RSI) that incorporates Laguerre filters to smooth the price data. This helps reduce the noise and volatility that are often seen in the standard RSI, providing a cleaner and more reliable indicator for spotting trends, reversals, and overbought or oversold conditions.
  • One use of the Laguerre RSI is to identify trends. This is done by looking for sustained periods when the indicator is above or below the 0.5 line.
  • Also, a buy signal is generated when the Laguerre RSI line crosses above the 0.15 level, while a sell signal is generated when the Laguerre RSI line crosses below the 0.85 level.
However, like all indicators, it isn't foolproof, to avoid false signals, it's best to use the Laguerre RSI indicator with other indicators. Technical indicators should always be used with others for confirmation.











Reviews 2
1001035938
325
1001035938 2025.04.08 17:27 
 

Muito bom indicador ! Parabéns ao desenvolvedor!

AHMED NOUR ELDEEN
700
AHMED NOUR ELDEEN 2024.12.24 16:51 
 

A valuable tool for trend and reversal analysis but should be used with complementary indicators to avoid false signals.

Recommended products
ICT Fair Value Gap Indicator
David Muriithi
4.67 (6)
Indicators
An ICT fair value gap is a trading concept that identifies market imbalances based on a three-candle sequence. The middle candle has a large body while the adjacent candles have upper and lower wicks that do not overlap with the middle candle. This formation suggests that there is an imbalance where buying and selling powers are not equal. Settings Minimum size of FVG (pips) -> FVGs less than the indicated pips will be not be drawn Show touched FVGs Normal FVG color -> color of FVG that hasn't
FREE
Your Pointer
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicators
Your Pointer is no ordinary Forex channel. This corridor is built on the basis of the analysis of several candles, starting from the last one, as a result of which the extremes of the studied interval are determined. They are the ones who create the channel lines. Like all channels, it has a middle line as well as a high and low line. This channel is worth watching for its unusual behavior. The use of the Your Pointer indicator allows the trader to react in time to the price going beyond the bo
Real ATR Advanced
Sergiy Zabotkin
Indicators
The indicator determines the ATR value (points) in a   classic way   (taking into calculation paranormal bars/candles) and   more correctly   -   ignoring   paranormal movements of the Instrument. Correctly it is excluding paranormal bars from the calculation, extremely small bars (less than 5%( customizable ) of the standard ATR) and extremely large bars (more than 150% ( customizable ) of the standard ATR) are ignored. This is a  Extended   version - allows you to set calculation parameters a
Trend and Signals MT5
Isaac Kimani
Indicators
Trend and Signals MT5  indicator scans  30 trading Instruments (Forex, Metals and Indices).     It uses special algorithm on the  current market   based on   Pure Price Action   and display the overall trend and signal on the dashboard. When signals are produced the indicator sends alert and notification. Strategy for Signals This indicator uses the daily timeframe to determine the direction of the trend. The hourly timeframe is used to identify possible entries. Main trend and is determined by
Engulfing Candles With MA
Hisham Ahmed
Indicators
This is an Indicator for Binary Option. It calculates Engulfing Candles with a Moving Average Signal confirmation. The Green Buy and Red Sell arrows are displayed on the chart.   It has been tested on a 3 Minute and 5 Minutes chart with multiple pairs (EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, USD/JPY...etc.). It will work on  Pocketoption OTC market as well  such as EUR/JPY OTC and EUR/USD OTC.   For Beginners, If you are using martingale, then the recommended settings are, Initial investment: $1.00 Martingale Multip
Black Sheep Scanner
Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
Indicators
Black Sheep Scanner: The Anti-Logic Revolution "Detecting what others don't see." Indicator Objective Black Sheep Scanner is a disruptive indicator designed to operate against mass technical consensus , identifying moments when the majority of traders are wrong. It detects: Technical Overconfirmation: RSI, Stochastic, and MACD are overbought/oversold, but volume and context contradict the signal. Institutional Manipulation: Fakeouts, stop hunts, and liquidity grabs designed to trap retail trader
Trade Performance Information
Andres Mauricio Serrano Quintero
Indicators
This indicator will help you track performance of your trades, even scalping trades.  You can use it with the Arab, and many other traders.  This indicator displays essential trading account information directly on your chart. It positions itself in one of the four corners of the screen and showcases details such as: Symbol: The symbol of the asset currently displayed on the chart. Profit/Loss: The total profit or loss in dollars for the current symbol. Pips: The total number of pips gained or
FREE
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.5 (2)
Indicators
The volume profile indicator of the market + a smart oscillator. It works on almost all instruments-currency pairs, stocks, futures, cryptocurrency, on real volumes and on tick ones. You can set both the automatic definition of the profile range, for example, for a week or a month, etc., and set the range manually by moving the boundaries (two vertical lines red and blue). It is shown as a histogram. The width of the histogram at this level means, conditionally, the number of transactions condu
Weis Wave Scouter
Jean Carlos Martins Roso
Indicators
Discover the power of advanced volume analysis with Weis Wave Scouter, a revolutionary indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines the proven principles of the Wyckoff method and Volume Spread Analysis (VSA). Designed for traders seeking precision and depth in their operations, this indicator offers a tactical reading of the market through cumulative volume wave analysis, helping to identify key points of trend reversals and continuations. Weis Wave Scouter features a clear visual interface with co
Breakeven line calculator
Wafa Mohammed Omar Abou Alwafa
5 (2)
Indicators
This indicator shows the breakeven line level for the total number of open positions of the current symbol with P/L value and total volume. This indicator is helpful to decide the exit level when using a trading grid strategy. The style of the breakeven line is customizable to choose the color, line shape and font size of the positions description. Send mobile notification when crossing a positive P/L target
FREE
Accumulation and Distribution indicator
Ivan Eliecer Navarro Diaz
Indicators
The Accumulation and Distribution indicator is a volume-based indicator that was essentially designed to measure underlying supply and demand. This is accomplished by trying to determine whether traders are actually accumulating (buying) or distributing (selling). This is accomplished by plotting a cumulative total of the money flow volume for each period. This indicator can reveal divergences between volume flow and actual price to primarily affirm a current trend or to anticipate a future reve
XOATRHIST 5
Ainur Sharipov
3 (1)
Indicators
Version for MetaTrader 5. The indicator is based on point and figure chart, but their period is equal to ATR indicator values. Displays in the form of steps. Steps above zero indicate an uptrend. Below zero on a downtrend. Parameters: ATRPeriod - ATR period for calculation of steps. Note: The indicator uses closes price, thus it is recommended to consider completed bars.
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicators
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
Liquidity Pro
Tariq Mahmood
Indicators
Liquidity Pro (EA Now Available) The Liquidity Pro is an advanced AI-powered trading tool that automatically identifies liquidity and supply & demand zones across any financial instrument, including currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, commodities, and indices. Leveraging artificial intelligence, it highlights these critical zones down to the present minute, providing optimal trade entry and exit points for traders conducting chart analysis or initiating trades. Powered by GPT-5 a proprietary AI a
Orion Vwap Bands
Joao Paulo Botelho Silva
Indicators
Fundamentação teórica   A VWAP é uma média móvel ajustada pelo volume, ou seja, o peso de cada preço corresponde ao volume de ações negociadas no período, dando mais importância ao período em que se tenha mais negociações. A Orion Vwap Bands permite que o usuário use plote 8 bandas que podem ser utilizadas como suportes e resistências para o preço. Cada banda é calculada a partir da Vwap Tradicional: Ex.: Se escolhermos o valor 0.25 para a plotagem da Banda 1, pega-se o preço da Vwap e acrescent
Moving VVC mt5
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The   Visual Volatility Clustering   indicator clusters the market based on volatility. The indicator does not redraw and gives accurate data, does not use closing prices. Uses the opening prices or the highs or lows of the previous completed bar. Therefore, all information will be clear and unambiguous. The essence of the indicator is to divide the price market into certain areas according to a similar type of volatility. This can be done in any way. In this example, the indicator is configure
MFI Alerts MT5
Yurij Izyumov
5 (1)
Indicators
If you use the MFI (Money Flow Index) indicator, the waiting time till the next signal can be long enough. Now you can avoid sitting in front of the monitor by using MFI Alerts. This is an addition or a replacement to the standard MFI oscillator . Once there appears an MFI signal on the required level, the indicator will notify you with a sound or push, so you will never miss a signal. This is especially significant if you follow the indicator in different timeframes and currency pairs, which ca
Wolfe Wave Scanner MT5
Reza Aghajanpour
5 (7)
Indicators
**  All Symbols  x  All Timeframes  scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Wolfe Wave Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: A Wolfe Wave is created with five-wave patterns in price. It shows supply and demand and a fight towards a balance price. T hese waves of price actions can help traders identify the boundaries of   the trend . Also  It helps forecast how the price will move in the near futur
Gold instrument scanner MT5
Mei Lan Tang
Utilities
Gold instrument scanner is the chart pattern scanner to detect the triangle pattern, falling wedge pattern, rising wedge pattern, channel pattern and so on. Gold instrument scanner uses highly sophisticated pattern detection algorithm. However, we have designed it in the easy to use and intuitive manner. Advanced Price Pattern Scanner will show all the patterns in your chart in the most efficient format for your trading. You do not have to do tedious manual pattern detection any more. Plus you
VPVR Insight MT5
Evgeniy Zhdan
Indicators
This indicator is a classic implementation of the Market Profile (Volume Profile Visible Range), allowing for the display of price density over time while highlighting the most significant price levels, the value area, and the control price within a specific trading session. MT4-version:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/125261 The indicator can be applied across timeframes from M1 to D1, enabling the analysis of market profiles for daily, weekly, monthly, or intraday trading. Utilizing
Volumes Direction MT5
William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
Indicators
VOLUMES DIRECTION MT5 Normally the volume indicator has a default color change when the current volume is higher than the previous one, it is important but not very useful. For this reason, this indicator was created that in addition to the normal volume, when the candle is bullish or bearish, it paints them a different color, by default is blue for bullish and red for bearish, but these colors can be customized to the Trader's taste . Don't forget to check out my other indicators that wil
Goodx goodtrade smart fastcopy system
Fei Zeng
Indicators
Based on the trading model/strategy/system of gold double-position hedging and arbitrage launched by Goodtrade Brokers, problems encountered in daily operations: 1. Account B immediately places an order immediately following account A. 2: After account A places an order, account B will automatically copy the stop loss and take profit. 3: Account A closes the position of Account B and closes the position at the same time. 4: When account B closes the position, account A also closes the position.
Bull bear pressure indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Bull bear pressure indicator - is the manual system which defines bull/bear market. When lines is above zero level - market is strong bullish, and when lines below zero level - market is bearish. First line represents global trend and second one are smoothed and shows local market's mood. Main inputs are : MainPeriod- main indicator's period for global trend calculation; SignalPeriod - period for smoothed and shows local market's trend; Main Indicator's Features Signals are not repaint,non-late
WAPV Weis Wave Chart Forex
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicators
The Weis Wave Chart Forex for MT5 is a Price and Volume indicator. The Price and Volume reading was widely disseminated through Richard Demille Wyckoff based on the three laws created by him: Supply and Demand, Cause and Effect and Effort vs. Result. In 1900 R.Wyckoff already used the wave chart in his analyses. Many years later, around 1990, David Weis Automated R. Wyckoff's wave chart and today we bring you the evolution of David Weis' wave chart. It shows the amount of Volume and the amount o
UR Vortex MT5
Krzysztof Jan Debski
Indicators
UR Vortex MT5 The Probabilistic UR Vortex Formula: An Accurate System for Predictive Market Analysis using Volatility and Standard Deviation Calculations. The UR Vortex MT5 indicator is a technical analysis tool that uses volatility and standard deviation calculations to predict potential tops and bottoms in a market. It measures the strength of a trend by calculating the distance between the current price and a moving average, and then standardizing this distance by dividing it by the average t
Smart M Concept MT5
Andrei Novichkov
Indicators
Our new indicator is an important part of the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) system It uses a modern market vision and fast calculation methods. As a result, the trader has a complete picture of the trade at every moment in time, which makes the process of obtaining results easier and faster. Our new indicator displays the following important patterns:   Order Blocks. Imbalance – Fair Value Gap (FVG). Break Of Structures (BoS). Change of character (CHoCH). Equal highs & lows. Premium , Equilibrium
BoxChart MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (7)
Indicators
The market is unfair if only because 10% of participants manage 90% of funds. An ordinary trader has slim changes to stand against these "vultures". This problem can be solved. You just need to be among these 10%, learn to predict their intentions and move with them. Volume is the only preemptive factor that faultlessly works on any timeframe and symbol. First, the volume appears and is accumulated, and only then the price moves. The price moves from one volume to another. Areas of volume accumu
RSI Dashboard MT5
The Huy Phan
Indicators
RSI Dashboard  uses the value of Relative Strength Index indicator. The parameters can be adjusted via the Edit boxes of this dashboard. The monitoring pairs will be selected by adding to the Market Watch (no need to set  prefixes or suffixes) , you can monitor many pairs as you like. This dashboard will check almost popular time frame (M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4 and D1). The colors can be customized. We can have a look at many pairs and many time frames without opening the chart. In addition, we can
FDP Strong Point new
Yauheni Dashevich
Indicators
This indicator shows a candle combination based on dodge, dodge and pin bar. The logic of the pattern is to stand on the side of strength, after uncertainty. The indicator is universal and is useful for trading binary options, forex, ETFs, cryptocurrency, stocks. The indicator supports timeframes from M5 to MN, including non-standard TF presented in MT5. (М5,М6,М10,M12, M15, M20, M30, H1, H2, H3, H4, H6, H8, H12, D1, W1, MN). The ability to enable and disable TF is implemented. Sound alerts and
Chanlun
Xiaonong Yu
Indicators
The ChanLun or Chan theory is one of the most popular trading theories in China. But it seems like that it has little influence in western countries. Actually, the Chan Theory is based on a sophisticated mathematical model. The basic idea ChanLun is to simplify the bar chart by its model. With the help of ChanLun, a trader can analyze and predict the trend of future goods, stocks. In ChanLun, there are several basic elements called fractals, strokes, line segments and pivots . A trader should pa
Buyers of this product also purchase
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (59)
Indicators
Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.87 (90)
Indicators
Unlock the Power of Trends Trading with the Trend Screener Indicator: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Solution powered by Fuzzy Logic and Multi-Currencies System! Elevate your trading game with the Trend Screener, the revolutionary trend indicator designed to transform your Metatrader into a powerful Trend Analyzer. This comprehensive tool leverages fuzzy logic and integrates over 13 premium features and three trading strategies, offering unmatched precision and versatility. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Tre
Gold Stuff mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.92 (189)
Indicators
Gold Stuff mt5 is a trend indicator designed specifically for gold and can also be used on any financial instrument. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. Recommended time frame H1. Contact me immediately after the purchase to get   personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my EA's or special sets on telegram, it is only available on Mql5 and my set files are on
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (8)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator  mt5 is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advan
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.88 (16)
Indicators
***  Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool developed based on the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) framework. It automatically analyzes reversal points and key zones across multiple timeframes, with a focus on providing no repaint signals and highlighting Points of Interest (POI). Additionally It also features an Auto Fibonacci Level System that automatically draws Fibonacci lines to help detect pullback and reversal points instantly. Most importantly, the sign
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (15)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Indicators
FX Levels: Exceptionally Accurate Support & Resistance for All Markets Quick Overview Looking for a reliable way to pinpoint support and resistance levels across any market—currencies, indices, stocks, or commodities? FX Levels merges our traditional “Lighthouse” method with a forward-thinking dynamic approach, offering near-universal accuracy. By drawing from real-world broker experience and automated daily plus real-time updates, FX Levels helps you identify reversal points, set profit targe
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Indicators
Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Indicators
PUMPING STATION – Your Personal All-inclusive strategy Introducing PUMPING STATION — a revolutionary Forex indicator that will transform your trading into an exciting and effective activity! This indicator is not just an assistant but a full-fledged trading system with powerful algorithms that will help you start trading more stable! When you purchase this product, you also get FOR FREE: Exclusive Set Files: For automatic setup and maximum performance. Step-by-step video manual: Learn how to tr
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.84 (19)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
PipRush MT5
Hugo Feruglio
Indicators
PipRush is a technical indicator that identifies structured trading opportunities using statistical logic. It automatically draws trade setups with predefined entry, stop loss, and take profit levels. The indicator is designed for traders who want to reduce manual analysis and apply a consistent, data-driven approach. Key Features Automatically plots full trade setup, including entry, stop loss, take profit, and risk-to-reward levels Real-time dashboard displays live performance metrics Alerts f
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.66 (50)
Indicators
ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to enhance signal accuracy. MQL Channel    Leave a massage after purchase and receive a special bonus gift. Key Features: ⦁
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (21)
Indicators
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is the
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Indicators
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  is a unique 10 in 1 trend following   100% non-repainting  multi-timeframe indicator that can be used on all symbols/instruments:   forex,   commodities,   cryptocurrencies,   indices,   stocks .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) Commodity Channel Index (CCI) Classic Heiken Ashi candles Moving Average
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (17)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.81 (21)
Indicators
Support And Resistance Screener Breakthrough unique Solution With All Important levels analyzer and Markets Structures Feature Built Inside One Tool ! Our indicator has been developed by traders for traders and with one Indicator you will find all Imporant market levels with one click. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Support and Resistance Screener Indicator is available for only 50 $ and lifetime. ( Original price 125$ ) (offer extended) The available tools ( Features ) in our Indicator are :  1. HH-LL S
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicators
The ACB Breakout Arrows indicator provides a crucial entry signal in the market by detecting a special breakout pattern. The indicator constantly scans the chart for a settling momentum in one direction and provide the accurate entry signal right before the major move. Get multi-symbol and multi-timeframe scanner from here - Scanner for ACB Breakout Arrows MT 5 Key features Stoploss   and Take Profit levels are provided by the indicator. Comes with a MTF Scanner dashboard which tracks the brea
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Indicators
Entry points at the bar close,  without redrawing .  Trend scanner  across all assets,  MTF - mode  and much more in one tool. We recommend using it together with   RFI LEVELS. ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS  ENG         /         VERSION MT4   Main functions: Accurate entry signals WITHOUT REPAINTING! Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is a significant distinction from repainting indicators that might provide a signal and then alter it, potentially leading to deposit losses. Now,
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.55 (20)
Indicators
Reversal zones - levels / Active zones of a major player INSTRUCTIONS RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS   ENG   /   Version MT4 EVERY BUYER OF THIS INDICATOR       GET ADDITIONALLY   FOR FREE   : 3 months       access to trading signals from the service       RFI SIGNALS       — ready-made entry points according to the TPSproSYSTEM algorithm. 3 months       access to training materials with regular updates - immersion in strategy and professional growth. 24/5 support on weekdays and access to a closed tra
PZ Support Resistance MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Indicators
Unlock key market insights with automated support and resistance lines Tired of plotting support and resistance lines? This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and plots supports and resistance lines in the chart with the same precision as a human eye would. As price levels are tested over time and its importance increases, the lines become thicker and darker, making price leves easy to glance and evaluate. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Boos
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
Indicators
Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
4.83 (6)
Indicators
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for instruction, any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous small price changes. Minimal Market Risk: Limited exposure redu
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4 (29)
Indicators
MT4 version  |   FAQ The Owl Smart Levels Indicator is a complete trading system within the one indicator that includes such popular market analysis tools as Bill Williams' advanced fractals , Valable ZigZag which builds the correct wave structure of the market, and Fibonacci levels which mark the exact levels of entry into the market and places to take profits. Detailed description of the strategy Instructions for working with the indicator Advisor-assistant in trading Owl Helper Private User
PZ Trend Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.8 (5)
Indicators
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (6)
Indicators
The Berma Bands (BBs) indicator is a valuable tool for traders seeking to identify and capitalize on market trends. By analyzing the relationship between the price and the BBs, traders can discern whether a market is in a trending or ranging phase. Visit the [ Berma Home Blog ] to know more. Berma Bands are composed of three distinct lines: the Upper Berma Band, the Middle Berma Band, and the Lower Berma Band. These lines are plotted around the price, creating a visual representation of the pric
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
Dark Absolute Trend MT5
Marco Solito
4.64 (11)
Indicators
Dark Absolute Trend   is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on   Trend Following  strategy but use also candlestick patterns and Volatility. We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the main trend on the current instrument. It is advised to use low spread ECN brokers. This Indicator does   Not repaint   and   N ot lag . Recommended timeframes are M5, M15 and H1. Recommended working pairs: All. I nstallation and  Update Guide   -  Troubleshooting
More from author
Range Breakout Alert MT5
Do Kim Dang Khoi
5 (1)
Indicators
If you love this indicator, please leave a positive rating and comment, it will be a source of motivation to help me create more products <3 Key Takeaways Automatically draws Range High and Range Low boundaries for a chosen time period. Alerts when price breaks above or below the defined range. Support sending notifications via alert, email, notification when breakout occurs. Can be used as a trade signal in breakout-based strategies. However, like all indicators, it isn't foolproof,  to avoid
FREE
VWAP Original MT5
Do Kim Dang Khoi
4.5 (2)
Indicators
If you love this indicator, please leave a positive rating and comment, it will be a source of motivation to help me create more products <3 Key Takeaways VWAP is a trading benchmark that typically is most useful to short-term traders. VWAP is used in different ways by traders  . Traders may use it as   a trend confirmation tool   and build trading rules around it. Also, If prices below VWAP and move above it, c an be used by traders as a sell signal. If prices above VWAP and move below it,  ca
FREE
ZigZag Advanced MT5
Do Kim Dang Khoi
5 (1)
Indicators
If you love this indicator, please leave a positive rating and comment, it will be a source of motivation to help me create more products <3 Key Takeaways The Zig Zag  Advanced   indicator plot points on a chart whenever prices reverse by the percentage the trader sets in the input section. The Zig Zag Advanced indicator lowers the impact of random price fluctuations and is used to identify trends and changes in trends. The indicator lowers noise levels, highlighting trends higher and lower. Th
FREE
SuperTrend Original MT5
Do Kim Dang Khoi
5 (1)
Indicators
If you love this indicator, please leave a positive rating and comment, it will be a source of motivation to help me create more products <3 How to use SuperTrend? When the price crosses above the supertrend line it signals a buy signal and when the price crosses below the supertrend line it signals a sell signal. The supertrend indicator which acts as a dynamic level of support or resistance and helps traders make informed decisions about entry and exit points.  When prices are above s upertre
FREE
QQE Indicator MT5
Do Kim Dang Khoi
Indicators
If you love this indicator, please leave a positive rating and comment, it will be a source of motivation to help me create more products <3 How to use QQE? Determine trend when RSI MA ​​above 50 indicate a bullish market, while RSI MA ​​below 50 indicate a bearish market and   can server as a trend filter. Identify short-term up/down momentum, when the RSI MA crosses up Smoothed signals bullish momentum, and when the RSI MA crosses down Smoothed signals bearish momentum. It is also possible to
FREE
Dots Indicator MT5
Do Kim Dang Khoi
Indicators
If you love this indicator, please leave a positive rating and comment, it will be a source of motivation to help me create more products <3 Key Takeaways Generates buy and sell signals earlier than regular MA This indicator can detect a trend when it is just starting Filter :  A special parameter that is useful for filtering out spikes without causing lag. However, like all indicators, it isn't foolproof,  to avoid false signals, it's best to use the   Dots  indicator with other indicators. Te
FREE
Gann High Low Activator MT5
Do Kim Dang Khoi
Indicators
If you love this indicator, please leave a positive rating and comment, it will be a source of motivation to help me create more products <3 How to use Gann High-Low Activator? The Gann HiLo Activator helps the trader identify the current trend of the market. When the indicator is below the closing price, it can indicate that an uptrend is taking place. Conversely, when the indicator is above the closing price, it can indicate a downtrend. The Gann HiLo Activator also generates buy and sell sig
FREE
Slope Direction Line MT5
Do Kim Dang Khoi
5 (3)
Indicators
If you love this indicator, please leave a positive rating and comment, it will be a source of motivation to help me create more products <3 How to use  Slope Direction Line Uptrend: When the SDL line slopes up and turns from red to green, it shows that the price is trending up. This is also considered a buy signal. Downtrend: When the SDL line slopes down and turns from green to red, it shows that the price is trending down. This is also considered a sell signal. Sideways: When the SDL line mo
FREE
Schaff Trend Cycle MT5
Do Kim Dang Khoi
Indicators
If you love this indicator, please leave a positive rating and comment, it will be a source of motivation to help me create more products <3 What is  Schaff Trend Cycle indicator? The Schaff Trend Cycle (STC) is a technical analysis indicator used in trading and investing to identify trends and generate trading signals. The STC is designed to identify trends and trend reversals by measuring the strength of the trend and the speed of price changes. The STC indicator helps to identify trends in a
FREE
StochRSI MT5
Do Kim Dang Khoi
Indicators
If you love this indicator, please leave a positive rating and comment, it will be a source of motivation to help me create more products <3 Key Takeaways StochRSI is an oscillator that measures the RSI level relative to its high-low range over a period of time. It is more sensitive than the traditional RSI and can highlight overbought or oversold conditions in the market. StochRSI is typically used to generate more frequent and timely trading signals compared with the traditional RSI. StochRSI
FREE
Timer and Spread MT5
Do Kim Dang Khoi
Indicators
Key Takeaways This timer does not lag like other timer indicators Show the time end of candlesticks and spread Hide or Show Spread depending on user needs Works on all timeframes Adjust Text Size Adjust Text Color Adjust Text Font  If you love this indicator, please leave a positive rating and comment, it will be a source of motivation to help me create more products <3
FREE
Fisher Non Repaint MT5
Do Kim Dang Khoi
Indicators
If you love this indicator, please leave a positive rating and comment, it will be a source of motivation to help me create more products <3 Key Takeaways Fisher is a repaint indicator. It recalculates previous bars when new bars become available. Modified to avoid repainting to accommodate some merchants. Fisher indicator is quite a simple histogram indicator that detects the trend's direction and strength and signals about trend changes. Traders look for extreme readings to signal potential p
FREE
Traders Dynamic Index Original MT5
Do Kim Dang Khoi
Indicators
If you love this indicator, please leave a positive rating and comment, it will be a source of motivation to help me create more products <3 Key Takeaways Provides both trend and momentum signals in a single view. Entry and exit signals are based on the crossover of the RSI and Signal Line. Market Base Line offers insight into the overall trend direction. Volatility Bands help identify overbought and oversold market conditions.
FREE
Aroon Indicator MT5
Do Kim Dang Khoi
Indicators
If you love this indicator, please leave a positive rating and comment, it will be a source of motivation to help me create more products <3 How to use Aroon Indicator? The AroonUp and the AroonDown measure the strength of the uptrend and the strength of the downtrend, respectively. These lines fluctuate between zero and 100. Values close to 100 indicate a strong trend and values near zero indicate a weak trend where the lower the AroonUp, the weaker the uptrend and the stronger the downtrend,
FREE
Bulls Bears Eyes MT5
Do Kim Dang Khoi
Indicators
If you love this indicator, please leave a positive rating and comment, it will be a source of motivation to help me create more products <3 Key Takeaways Bulls Bears Eyes is another version of Laguerre RSI. Use Bull/Bear Power to calculate. One use of the  Bulls Bears Eyes is to identify trends. This is done by looking for sustained periods when the indicator is above or below the 0.5 line. Also, a buy signal is generated when the   Bulls Bears Eyes line crosses above the 0.15 level, while a s
FREE
Filter:
1001035938
325
1001035938 2025.04.08 17:27 
 

Muito bom indicador ! Parabéns ao desenvolvedor!

AHMED NOUR ELDEEN
700
AHMED NOUR ELDEEN 2024.12.24 16:51 
 

A valuable tool for trend and reversal analysis but should be used with complementary indicators to avoid false signals.

Reply to review