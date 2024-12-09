Laguerre RSI MT5
- Indicators
- Do Kim Dang Khoi
- Version: 1.20
- Updated: 24 June 2025
If you love this indicator, please leave a positive rating and comment, it will be a source of motivation to help me create more products <3
Key Takeaways
- The Laguerre RSI is an enhanced version of the traditional Relative Strength Index (RSI) that incorporates Laguerre filters to smooth the price data. This helps reduce the noise and volatility that are often seen in the standard RSI, providing a cleaner and more reliable indicator for spotting trends, reversals, and overbought or oversold conditions.
- One use of the Laguerre RSI is to identify trends. This is done by looking for sustained periods when the indicator is above or below the 0.5 line.
- Also, a buy signal is generated when the Laguerre RSI line crosses above the 0.15 level, while a sell signal is generated when the Laguerre RSI line crosses below the 0.85 level.
However, like all indicators, it isn't foolproof, to avoid false signals, it's best to use the Laguerre RSI indicator with other indicators. Technical indicators should always be used with others for confirmation.
Muito bom indicador ! Parabéns ao desenvolvedor!