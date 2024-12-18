Slope Direction Line MT5
- Indicators
- Do Kim Dang Khoi
- Version: 1.0
If you love this indicator, please leave a positive rating and comment, it will be a source of motivation to help me create more products <3
How to use Slope Direction Line
- Uptrend: When the SDL line slopes up and turns from red to green, it shows that the price is trending up. This is also considered a buy signal.
- Downtrend: When the SDL line slopes down and turns from green to red, it shows that the price is trending down. This is also considered a sell signal.
- Sideways: When the SDL line moves sideways, it indicates that the price is consolidating within a certain range.
This is an excellent indicator, thank you very much.