Schaff Trend Cycle MT5

  • Indicators
  • Do Kim Dang Khoi
    Do Kim Dang Khoi

    Do Kim Dang Khoi

    4.6 (17)
    ==============================================
    ❓ What I Offer
    ✅ Custom Indicator Design for Expert Advisors (EAs).
    ✅ Development of Expert Advisors (EAs) with a strong focus on risk management and sustainable growth.
    17 products
  • Version: 1.3
  • Updated: 2 December 2024

If you love this indicator, please leave a positive rating and comment, it will be a source of motivation to help me create more products <3

What is Schaff Trend Cycle indicator?

  1. The Schaff Trend Cycle (STC) is a technical analysis indicator used in trading and investing to identify trends and generate trading signals.
  2. The STC is designed to identify trends and trend reversals by measuring the strength of the trend and the speed of price changes.
  3. The STC indicator helps to identify trends in a smoother and more responsive manner compared to traditional MAs and even under certain parameters.

    How to use Schaff Trend Cycle indicator?

    1. One use of the STC is to identify trends. This is done by looking for sustained periods when the indicator is above or below the zero line.
    2. Another use of the STC is to identify overbought and oversold conditions. This is done by observing periods when the indicator is above or below the 25 and 75 levels. An STC line that is above the 75 level indicates an overbought condition, while an STC line that is below the 25 level indicates an oversold condition.
    3. Also, a buy signal is generated when the STC line crosses above the zero line or the 25 level, while a sell signal is generated when the STC line crosses below the zero line or the 75 level.

    It is important to note that the STC indicator is not perfect and it can sometimes produce false signals. This indicator should be used in conjunction with other technical analysis indicators to confirm any signals it generates.

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